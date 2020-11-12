Newburyport resident, lawyer honored

NEWBURYPORT — Attorney Marc Moccia was recently recognized in the 2021 edition of "The Best Lawyers in America."
This is the second year in a row the Newburyport resident has received the honor. Moccia, an associate at Kazarosian Costello LLP, represents clients in personal injury cases, civil rights litigation, and divorce and family law cases.
He was selected for recognition in personal injury litigation, and plaintiffs and family law, according to a press release.
Best Lawyers is known as the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world, the press release said. The organization publishes its attorney listings in partnership with U.S. News & World Report and other media partners.
Lawyers are named in "The Best Lawyers in America" for professional excellence based on a peer review process. The public, clients and other attorneys provide nominations.
Attorneys are then asked to evaluate other attorneys' abilities in their practice areas. The latest guide honors only 5% of practicing lawyers in the U.S., the press release said.
Moccia has practiced since 2011. He is a past president of the Haverhill Bar Association and serves on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being.
Kazarosian Costello, which has offices in Haverhill and Salem, can be found at www.kazcolaw.com. The firm's attorneys are licensed to practice in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.