AMESBURY — A local food service company recently expanded its operations.
Amesbury-based Shaheen Bros. Inc. acquired the assets of Sirois Food Products Inc., which is based in Lawrence, on Nov. 13, according to a press release
Shaheen Bros. said in the release that Sirois Food Products customers will have “immediate access to a greater volume of food and nonfood items.”
Sirois has been in the food service business for more than 74 years; former owner David Sirois will also join the Shaheen Bros. sales team.
Shaheen Bros. is a family-run business that has been serving Merrimack Valley restaurants, health care facilities and hotels for more than 80 years, and has also expanded to serve similar businesses from Boston to southern Maine.
“We are very happy to welcome Dave Sirois and his customers to Shaheen Bros.,” Shaheen Bros. President Fred P. Shaheen said in the press release. “Both our companies share similar values and a long history in the region, which we hope makes this an easy transition for all involved.”
Shaheen Bros. website: www.shaheenbros.com.
