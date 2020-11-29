Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.