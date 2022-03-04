WEST NEWBURY — Residents interested in running for office on the May 2 Town Ballot have until Thursday afternoon, March 10, to pull nomination papers from the Town Clerk's Office, 381 Main St. Regular business hours are Mon. - Thurs. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. However, the office is open until 5 p.m. on March 10. Completed papers must be returned to the Clerk's office no later than Monday, March 14, at 5 p.m. The final day to register to vote in the Town Election is April 5. The clerk's office is open until 5 p.m. that day.
Positions that voters will fill at the election this spring include; Board of Assessors; Board of Health; Constable; Board of Library Trustees; Park and Recreation Commissioner; Planning Board; Pentucket Regional School District School Committee; Select Board; and Water Commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.