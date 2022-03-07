WEST NEWBURY — Residents interested in running for office on the May 2 town ballot have until Thursday, March 10, to pull nomination papers from the town clerk's office, 381 Main St.
Regular business hours are Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. The office is open until 5 p.m. on March 10.
Completed papers must be returned to the clerk's office no later than Monday, March 14, at 5 p.m. The final day to register to vote in the town election is April 5. The clerk's office is open until 5 p.m. that day.
Positions that voters will fill in the election this spring include; Board of Assessors; Board of Health; Constable; Board of Library Trustees; Park and Recreation Commissioner; Planning Board; Pentucket Regional School District School Committee; Select Board; and Water Commissioner.
