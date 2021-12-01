NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church holds It’s a Jolly Good Christmas Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will feature many items for sale, including jewelry and accessories, wreaths in six designs, baked goods, homemade candy, a cookie walk and the church’s popular fish chowder.
There will also be 59 gift baskets to see and for which raffle tickets will be sold at the fair and online. Masks are required and food will be sold as takeout only.
A fair preview is planned to coincide with Newburyport’s first Invitation Night on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Raffle tickets will be sold along with jewelry and accessories. The preview can be seen that night from 7 to 8 on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.cc-baskets.com until Saturday at 11 a.m. Immediately after the fair, the raffle drawing can be see live on the church Facebook page.
Central Church sees this fair as more than just a fundraiser. After almost two years apart, the church hopes that these activities bring joy and a sense of community.
For more information, contact the church office at 978-465-0533 or email: info@centralnewburyport.org. The church is at 14 Titcomb St.
