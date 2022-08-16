AMESBURY — For decades, the Children’s Orchard was arguably Newburyport’s go-to place to buy gently used children’s clothing and accessories.
But earlier this summer, the newest Children’s Orchard owners Laura Anastasi and her husband, Dave, completed a move across the river to Amesbury and recently opened their new expanded space.
In 2019, Anastasi bought the business, and then earlier in 2022 began a buildout of a dramatically larger space at 58 Macy St. in Amesbury, where she has now relocated.
The new location allows Children’s Orchard to offer a wider selection of clothing, toys and equipment for children up to age 14. They also have more room to line up inventory.
“We’re not a consignment shop, we’re a resale shop,” Anastasi explained.
