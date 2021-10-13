NEWBURYPORT — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will hold its first outdoor Fall Family Fun Fair on Saturday from noon to 5p.m. The fair will be held on the grounds behind the church at 166 High St. The entrance is Summer Street. A free movie will be shown at 6:45p.m. There will be yard games, a bounce house, cornhole, and free pizza and snacks. Josef Nocera will perform songs by popular artists and Acting Out students will also perform live music throughout the afternoon.People should lawn chairs or blankets for the movie, “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.” The Rev. Jarred Mercer said the fair will be a welcomed community event.
“It’s been a long year and a half of separation and hardship, and we want to offer an opportunity for everyone to come together and just have fun,” Mercer said in a press release. “We’ve hosted outdoor theater and music events throughout the summer and look forward to welcoming our whole community to a time of celebration and joy in our beautiful historic grounds.”
The rain date is Sunday.
