NEWBURY — Circus Smirkus, as presented by Theater in the Open, returns to Newbury next week for four performances at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm. Showtimes are 1 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug 5. Tickets are available at smirkus.org and at Henry Bear’s Park at the Tannery Marketplace in Newburyport.
With their all-new show, “On the Road Again,” Circus Smirkus is performing in-person for the first time in two years. This year’s troupe of young acrobats and clowns will bring audiences along a cross-country tour of daring feats and silly antics, perfect for the young and the young at heart.
“Anyone who knows TITO, knows that presenting Circus Smirkus is one of our absolute favorite traditions,” Theater in the Open Artistic Director Edward F. Speck said, “We have missed having the big top in town for the past two years and we can’t wait to see families back at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm to enjoy the show.”
This year’s troupe is comprised of 30 teenagers, ages 11-18, from across the country.
Proceeds from these performances support Theater in the Open’s year-round operations.
“This is a really important fundraiser for us. It’s also a great collaboration of two youth-centered, performing arts, non-profit organizations. “We are so grateful that our supporters buy tickets and share this experience with us,” said TITO Executive Director Kelly Shea Knowles said. “Bringing Circus Smirkus to town helps us fund our scholarships programs and the free productions we bring to Maudslay State Park every year. So we hope everyone will buy a ticket, enjoy the show and support TITO all at once!”
All details about Circus Smirkus can be found at theaterintheopen.org.
