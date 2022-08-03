NEWBURYPORT - Due to the forecast of temperatures close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, Theater in the Open and Circus Smirkus announced a new schedule of performances for the Newbury leg of the 2022 Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour.
Both shows originally scheduled for Thursday, have been rescheduled to Saturday. The Friday shows will continue as scheduled.
Circus Smirkus: On The Road Again will be presented Friday, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Saturday at 1 and 6 p.m. at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury, Massachusetts.
Tickets for the Thursday shows have automatically been transferred to the Saturday performances at the corresponding times. Patrons who have questions should email boxoffice@smirkus.org.
To purchase tickets or find more information, visit theaterintheopen.org.
