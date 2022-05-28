CITY OF NEWBURYPORT
RECYCLING AND ENERGY OFFICE
HEALTH DEPARTMENT
60 PLEASANT STREET • P.O. BOX 550
NEWBURYPORT, MA 01950
(978) 465-4410 • (978) 465-9958 (FAX)
NEWBURYPORT TRASH AND RECYCLING REMINDERS FOR CITY SPONSORED TRASH PICK UP
Pick-up Day
• The downtown area trash and recycling pick-up day is every Friday. Please do not put our barrels before 5 pm on Thursday. Once the barrels are emptied they must be brought back in within an hour of pick up.
• Even if there is a holiday during the week, your pick-up day will still be Friday.
Recycling —What is allowed?
• Paper of any kind, magazines, cardboard, plastic containers numbered 1-7, metal cans, and glass bottles.
• Our curbside recycling program does not include any type of plastic bag or any type of Styrofoam. For your information, Pak Mail on Storey Avenue reuses packing material.
• The city also offers drop off recycling for large volumes of paper and cardboard at its recycling center on Colby Farm Lane. Additionally, fluorescent bulbs and electronics can also be brought there during the monthly first Saturday collection.
Trash—What is allowed?
• Businesses, like residents, are only permitted 3 (three) 35-gallon barrels.
• Establishments that need more than one pick-up per week should plan with private contractors for additional pick-ups.
• Food establishments are required to adhere to sanitary codes and may be subject to capital improvements or use of interior trash containers if warranted.
• Food establishments with over one ton of organics waste per week are required by Massachusetts law to divert organics waste through organics (compost) collection. On November 1 ,2022 this will change to ½ a ton. Please contact us for more information.
Containers:
Trash Barrels
• All trash must be put on the curb in a 35-gallon barrel.
Recycling Containers
• Upon request, Mello will provide one recycling barrel to residents who have not received one.
• Businesses can purchase recycling barrels from Mello, please call Mello at 978-352-8581for pricing.
• Bundle and tie all cardboard together. It is ok to fill boxes with broken down / folded cardboard as long as it is secured with clear tape or twine. Empty boxes with other material in them will not be taken and will be returned to the owner.
Placement:
• Remember that the public barrels in the city are for pedestrian use and are not to be used for residential or business trash. Violators will be fined and or prosecuted.
• Please place all trash and recycled material separate from each other on the curb.
• INN STREET: As you face the parking lot with Inn Street at your back please put all trash on the right side of the walkway next to the parking lot and closest to Merrimac Street. All trash must be in containers. No bagged trash allowed. All lids on trash containers must fit tightly – no “snowconing.”
• INN STREET: As you face the parking lot with Inn Street at your back put all recycling on the left side of the walkway next to the parking lot and closest to the church. Please review recycling regulations to insure only clean and recyclable items are included.
NEWBURYPORT TRASH AND RECYCLING REMINDERS FOR CITY SPONSORED TRASH PICK UP ON INN STREET
The Newburyport Office of Sustainability has three requests to
HELP KEEP THE INN STREET AREA NEAT AND ATTRACTIVE.
1. Bring your barrels in promptly. Recently we have received complaints that trash and recycling barrels are not being retrieved promptly after being emptied Friday mornings. No one likes to see barrels still around hours after pick-up, much less days later. Businesses must retrieve barrels within an hour of there having been emptied (See City Ordinance 8-83 below). If you do not currently have someone who can do this consistently, please make other arrangements.
2.2. Wait until late on Thursday to put your barrels out. Trash and recycling are not to be put out before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. (See Sec. 8-83.) Please help reverse the trend of getting the trash out on the curb early. If you haven’t ever taken a look, check out the edge of the Green Street parking lot at 3 p.m. on a Thursday. Watch as pedestrians try to plot their route from the parking lot through the barrels to get to Inn Street.
3. Label your barrels. It’s easy. Use a silver marker on a dark-colored barrel to write the name of your business, and/or your address, including unit number
4. Barrels must have their lids on tightly. Too often, lids are not used and barrels are over-stuffed and fall over. It is not the responsibility of the hauler nor city employees to clean up spilled trash but the responsibility of the businesses and residents to insure it doesn’t happen.
Please remember that keeping our downtown area well-ordered is for the good of the business community as much as for any other segment of the city.
Sec. 8-83. - Regulations.
No disposable refuse shall be exhibited for collection prior to 5:00 p.m. on the day before the day of collection.
(1) Commercial and residential disposable refuse in the downtown district, as defined in section 8-81, must be placed in closed containers. All loose material shall be broken down and securely tied.
(2) Residential disposable refuse outside of the downtown district must be placed in closed containers or durable heavy bags and securely tied. All loose material shall be broken down and securely tied.
(c) Commercial refuse containers shall be removed from sidewalks within one (1) hour after collection. Residential containers shall be removed from the street by 6:00 p.m. on the day of collection.
Sec. 8-93. - Enforcement and penalties. Any person, firm, or corporation that violates or neglects to comply with any provisions of this division or any regulation promulgated pursuant hereto shall be fined in an amount not to exceed one hundred dollars ($100.00) for each violation. Such fines shall be of a noncriminal nature and shall be as follows: First violation fifty dollars ($50.00), the second violation seventy-five dollars ($75.00), and the third one hundred dollars ($100.00). Such fines shall be levied by the administrative official as defined above. Enforcement of this division shall be the responsibility of the board of health.
We would love to have everyone comply with the regulations simply for the common good of “improving our looks.” However, if we continue to see your barrels left out beyond 10 a.m., you may be fined $50 for the first offense. (see Sec. 8-93 above)
For any questions, you may contact the Office of Sustainability (Recycling) by emailing lhanke@cityofnewburyport.com or phoning 978-499-0413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.