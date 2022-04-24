Preparations are underway across our nation celebrating a myriad of events: Holy Week, Cuban Culture Week, National Nurses Week, Dairy Goat Awareness Week, Yankee Homecoming, etc., etc. One, however that is repugnant is one held since
1909 in Andersonville, Georgia, honoring Henry Wirz, Commandant of the local Confederate prison, Fort Sumter, where 13,000 Union soldiers died 1863-1865.
Built originally to hold 10,000 prisoners on its 26 acres, the uncovered field was
encompassed by barbed wire, with watchtowers that surveyed the enclosure, manned
by riflemen who shot down anyone approaching its boundaries. It received its first
prisoners February 1864, but reached 35,000 by years end. Within that time, soldiers
died of malnutrition, disease, exposure, and bullets from the watchtowers. The food
supplied was wormy peas and cornmeal, but only if it was paid for by Union “greenback” money under Wirz’s orders. The alternative was starvation.
At the wars end, Wirz was held responsible and was sentenced to the gallows. His last statement before dying, “ I was only obeying orders”, is reminiscent of comments
made at the Nuremberg trials of Hitlers henchmen for crimes against humanity. Sixteen states, including Massachusetts, built memorials to honor the dead. In 1909,
the Daughters of the Confederacy in response, constructed a memorial to Henry Wirz
celebrating him with a week of festivities. No other traitor has been so honored
including: Jefferson Davis or Robert E.Lee, their president and military commander.
Since 1909, tourists gathered for the celebrations starting November 5th. Tours of the prison area are popular as is the “Drummers Boy Museum” selling artifacts of that
period: flags, buntings, badges, books etc. During the week, the Civil War is reinacted followed by a parade. In 2011, the number of visitors to the festivities w as
1,436,000.
Of particular interest however, was the fact that Wirz was a fanatic record keeper,
again reminiscent of later Germans who kept records of Jews killed in the Holocaust.
He assigned a Union soldier, Dorance Atwater, as a clerk to record all Union soldiers
names, death and burial site. The aide went further in his duty by keeping two copies
incase Wirz destroyed his original. By good fortune, Atwater met Clara Barton a year
after wars end. She, an army nurse from Oxford, Massachusetts had been ordered by President Lincoln weeks before his death to find and identify all missing Union
soldiers. She and Atwater returned to Andersonville and together identified all but
460 of the 13,000 who perished. All this without our present day DNA. Barton
returned north to testify before a Congressional Joint Committee and went on to found the American Red Cross.
There were 1503 monuments/statues built by the South, during the early 1900’s. Of
those, 168 were removed following the killing of George Floyd. On June 29,2021,
the US House voted 285-120 to remove from the nations capital, 12 statues associated with the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy. Statues of Lee and Stonewall Jackson were removed from Charlottesville,Va. on July 10,2021, slightly less than a year after the protest that killed 1 and injured 19 in August 2017. The wheels of justice slowly grind, but they do turn.
Newburyports Yankee Homecoming celebrates life for family and friends and does not celebrate battles, war and death.
Robert D. Campbell
