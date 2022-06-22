After attending School Committee meetings, Education Budget session, and an Education Forum on Social Emotional Learning & Cultural Competency, I now have more questions than I had before.
We repeatedly hear from administrators that “SEL has been around for a while,” but that doesn’t necessarily make it appropriate for children. While it’s true that SEL has become a more prominent teaching strategy in recent years, its effectiveness at adequately measuring anything in regards to students' emotional competency is largely untested. We should keep in mind that while educators/administrators may be familiar with SEL, it is certainly new to parents and it’s clear there are concerns.
We are also told by professionals that “SEL is not a separate curriculum, but a teaching tool that is woven into every aspect of the school day.” Consider the five core components of SEL:1) Self-Awareness, specifically how emotions, thoughts/values guide behavior;2) Self-Management-regulating behavior/thoughts/emotions;3) Social Awareness;4) Relationship Skills, and; 5) Responsible Decision-Making, that is, the ability to make constructive choices about personal behavior and social interactions based on ethical standards. If these principles are being “sprinkled” into the daily routine, isn’t the district essentially rewriting the curriculum without parents’ permission? More importantly, how will these concepts affect a student’s core subjects (Math, Science, History, Social Studies, etc)? How will teachers be expected to keep track of it all? SEL seems like a massive burden to place on our educators.
Positive Behavior Intervention & Supports (PBIS) is also being implemented in the district. PBIS will “teach behaviors like we teach academics using PBIS lesson plans,” and will “pre-correct to ‘get’ expected behavior.” What does this mean, and why does it sound like SEL and PBIS are being used in place of traditional curricula?
The “Positive Acknowledgement” strategy was also described. In short, this is a positive reinforcement method that rewards good behavior, thus making that behavior more likely to be repeated. While well-intended, there are concerns that this practice might result in students becoming unnecessarily reward-driven, rather than simply practicing good behavior because it is the right thing to do. What about those students who don’t buy into this system? What happens to them?
For those of us with doubts about the usefulness of SEL as a means for assessing student competency and behavior, we’ve been assured by administrators that students can opt-out. Is this the only option available-removing students from their peers/social setting to receive an education? Will parents be given lesson plan outlines ahead of time to review before agreeing on their child’s participation? What learning materials will those students who have opted-out be given instead?
As you can see, there are many legitimate questions regarding the implementation of SEL/Cultural Competency/PBIS programs in our schools. It appears that these programs are increasingly encouraged/funded in schools as a response to Covid. The youth mental health crisis was already well on its way prior to covid with major shortages of professional support, and I'm not sure that turning our learning spaces into “therapy-based” classrooms is the answer to the problem. With the public education system entering the realm of therapeutic environments, it is important to consider the many unknown variables including the response of each child and the fact that teachers are not licensed mental health professionals.
Parents, myself included, have significant concerns about how an SEL-infused school day will be received by our children. Many of us feel that it is entering into territory that we, as the parents, highly value as teaching our own children within our family structure in our homes - and not necessarily in the schools. It is apparent that the district should be prepared to be as transparent as possible, as parents need to be educated on exactly what is happening in the schools that our taxes are funding.
Kerri Glynn is a resident of Newburyport.
