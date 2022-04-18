As I See It Bob Brodsky Newburyport Daily news April 17, 2022
Tired Much?
This pandemic has burdened everyone. It’s inescapable. I know people who refuse vaccination;
they just want to hold onto their old selves. Some of them are scientists, but when it comes to
vaccination, they deny their training.
The pandemic has wearied us in many ways. We have to be aware of this lest we lose things
we value. A democratic society is difficult to maintain. There are a legion of forces working to
shut it down in favor of authoritarianism.
I live in Rowley, and as in many towns we have our share of frights. One evening many years
ago I answered our front door to encounter a man in camouflage shouldering a military rifle. He
came to look around our home to see if we were detaining an older woman who had gone
missing. Eventually, he departed. Rowley was crawling with military that evening; two
helicopters shined bright searchlights down on our yards and streets. The next day we learned
that the woman had wandered away from her caregiver to visit a friend and stayed a while. We
were thankful she was found unharmed, but the investigation by our National Guard was
unnerving. It reminded us of what citizens of other countries have had to contend with under
authoritarian rulers.
In our nation as in many other democracies, the pandemic has so worn down folks that many
are opting for autocratic rulers. An Old Testament prophet warned against the clamor of people
for a king. A king, the prophet said, will put your sons in the front ranks of his warriors and your
daughters among his concubines (I Samuel chapter 8). So be careful what you ask for.
Democracies place a burden on citizens to maintain fundamental rights. Democracy is not a
“thing”; it’s a never-ending process. The mid-20th century saying, “Father knows best” was
practically a truism, but far from so today. Peace in a democracy is seldom a quiet mode; there
is too much to observe. If you think otherwise, you haven’t seen that romantic comedy
“Moonstruck.”
At the present time our “united states” are not united in a pursuit of liberty. Censorship and
prohibitions abound. If participation in a democratic milieu is too much for you at the moment,
you might want to listen to some music. The Belleville Meeting House is about to be filled with
music in the coming weeks. To recover a good spirit, let your soul find enjoyment: listen to
what singers are singing about. Our Newburyport Choral Society will provide plenty of
inspiration in “Songs for the Journey: Remembrance and Renewal” that captures our troubled
emotions and heals us.
Bob Brodsky
