This past July, a rather damning report was released by The Daily Caller entitled, “Biden Admin Sent $44 Billion To States Who Implemented CRT In Schools.”
The gist of the article is as follows: Under the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the current administration authorized the US Department of Education to utilize $120 billion in emergency covid relief to assist school districts struggling during the pandemic. However, of the $120 billion earmarked for covid relief, $44 billion was actually used by schools in 13 democrat-run states to subsidize Critical Race Theory (CRT) programs. Of course, Massachusetts was one of those states and received $1.8 billion in funding.
Before diving into why this matters and why all residents of our city should be outraged at these developments, The Daily Caller offers a working definition of Critical Race Theory for those who may be unfamiliar with the term. In short, Critical Race Theory maintains that “America is fundamentally racist and teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race.” Additionally, CRT programming seeks to teach antiracism through “the adoption of race-based policies.”
To be clear, whether or not you agree or disagree with the above definition is irrelevant. What’s cause for concern is why Massachusetts school districts redirected COVID relief funds toward non-COVID-related areas, such as programs like Critical Race Theory.
The report conducted by One Nation America (ONA) provides some shocking details. According to ONA’s findings, “President Biden and his Congressional allies sold this funding to the American people as ‘a matter of life and death,’ arguing it was desperately needed to reopen schools and keep students, teachers, and staff safe from COVID. The US Department of Education (DOE) required each state to submit plans outlining how they intend to spend the federal funding. In these reports, many states and schools districts revealed that they are planning to use [it] to deeply ingrain tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in school curricula across the country. DOE even urged states to do this with their APR ESSER funds.”
Read that last sentence again. School districts across the country were actually encouraged to implement CRT in exchange for receiving emergency covid funding! Just look the other way, folks—nothing to see here!
The ONA report also found that states are “consulting with outside groups that openly promote CRT to help them implement it.” Unfortunately, this is happening in Newburyport schools as we speak.
Under any circumstances, such a massive and deliberate misappropriation of funds should raise red flags for all of us living in the Commonwealth. We need to demand accountability from our school districts as to how much of the government-issued covid relief package was actually used as it was intended.
While we’re at it, we should be asking these serious questions: If schools unethically diverted much-needed resources away from covid relief to fund CRT, what other programs or initiatives are being supported with covid relief money? How is it that CRT qualifies as covid relief? Will anyone in charge step up and offer an explanation to parents as to why funding was allocated in this manner?
Every Newburyport parent of a school-aged child should be up in arms over this discovery. There is fiscal malfeasance afoot, and if you’re not awake to what is going on in the school system by now, then you’re not paying attention.
Demanding to see exactly how our school district spent these emergency funds is certainly a good place to start.
Mark Harrington is a resident of Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.