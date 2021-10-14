NEWBURYPORT — Community Service of Newburyport is requesting donations so it can again provide holiday assistance to its clients in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization will not collect and distribute wish list items. Gift cards will be given so they can purchase holiday gifts for family members.
People can either mail CVS, Marshall’s or Walmart gift cards of any amount by Nov. 25 to CSN at P.O. Box 843, Newburyport, MA, 01950, or an online donation can be made at www.communityserviceofnewburyport.com/donate.html.
