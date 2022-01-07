Be neighborly
If physically able, help another person with snow shoveling a sidewalk or driveway. It remains to be seen how many times this winter the snow shovel or snow blower will be put to use.
Bird watch
Winter is often the best time to view the shore birds that visit Newburyport, Newbury and Cape Ann. Dress warmly and bring binoculars and a camera, if desired. Head to Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Refuge Road in Newbury, which closes at 5 p.m.
Ghost town visit
Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, a lantern-lit tour will lead strollers through Salem’s historic streets with its paranormal past. Tour starts from 8 Central St., Salem.
Bring the world indoors
It’s still too soon for cabin fever. Even so, consider going online to a local library to peruse its online offerings.
From Newburyport to Amesbury and beyond Essex County, many programs are for the armchair visitor of all ages.
Magic show
Mario The Maker Magician is scheduled to perform at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at The Cabot in Beverly. The address is 286 Cabot St., $15 for tickets. Go to thecabot.org for more information. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
