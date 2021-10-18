NEWBURYPORT - Author/photographer John Kolkin will be speaking at the Firehouse Center for the Arts tonight, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. The free event will also feature a book signing segment.
Kolkin's book, "Inner Harmony: Living in Balance" contains over 200 intimate photographs taken throughout Asia over 13 years while the author was immersed in Buddhist communities, often as a medical volunteer. The book explores core principles central to a less stressful, more balanced and fulfilling life, regardless of one’s spiritual beliefs. Reservations required. The Firehouse Center for the Arts is at 1 Market Square.
