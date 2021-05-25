Student Achievements

Jennifer Medina, a daughter of Ricardo Medina and Gabriela Vergara of Salisbury, was named a Top 10 student at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire.
Medina attended middle school at Portsmouth Christian Academy and is a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Parish in Newburyport.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and the French Honor Society at St. Thomas Aquinas, and received numerous awards in her four years at the school. Medina participated in the jazz band, chorus, French Club and the Italian Club.
Medina plans to attend Northeastern University in the fall and major in biochemistry.
¢¢¢
Casey Regan of Amesbury graduated with a degree in business administration from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, during its spring commencement May 3.
The graduation exercises, which was the first in-person commencement since 2019, were held in the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, with 466 undergraduate degrees awarded during two ceremonies.
¢¢¢
Jerome Kapferer of West Newbury earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework at the school in Jersey City, New Jersey.
¢¢¢
Ben Robertson of Newbury was inducted into Phi Sigma Tau, the national philosophy honors society, during a recent campus ceremony at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. Students inducted into the society must have completed three semesters of coursework, including at least two philosophy courses, and must rank in the upper 35 percent of their class.
¢¢¢
Andréa Caponigro of Groveland was named to Columbia College’s spring semester dean’s list. Caponigro attended online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.