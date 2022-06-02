The preserved acreage is described as contributing to the protection of the scenic and natural character of West Newbury; protection which is likely to enhance its value along with that of other open space nearby, the CR states. It abuts conserved land at Long Hill Farm and Orchard, which is permanently protected under an Agricultural Preservation Restriction held by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.
Approximately 30.5 acres are identified as Prime Farmland or “ Farmland of Statewide Importance”, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Some 15.8 acres are deemed Prime Forest Land and 5.5 acres are ‘ Local Importance Forest Land’ as identified by MassGIS and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. “Thus this Conservation Restriction preserves an important forest resource,” states the CR.
Katharine Feehery, Manager of Riverun Farm, LLC, bought the property with husband Rick in 1997. They named the farm Riverun –a reference to the opening line of Irish writer James Joyce’s intricate masterpiece, Finnegan’s Wake. Riverun boards horses and provides horse riding stables. The property has also gained local acclaim over the past decade or so for a free 1/2 hour computer-generated light show extravaganza set to music that runs continuously from dusk to 9 each night throughout the holiday season in December.
The property is currently on the market. Pre-existing easements for access to high wire tension equipment and as granted to Essex County Trail Association (ECTA) will remain when it is sold. Among the existing approved uses are agricultural, equestrian, trails usage, and, passive, non-motorized recreation such as walking, jogging, hiking, hunting, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.
The public has permission to use the land identified in the ECTA agreement during the daylight hours. Additional public access will be at the discretion of the new property owner.
In addition to allowing for use for passive recreation, the CR will also help to “preserve the rural character, charm and sense of community…” and “protect and manage natural resources, including water resources and large, contiguous tracts of undeveloped land,” noted the CR.
