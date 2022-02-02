Division II Newspaper of the Year
Newburyport Daily News
Jan. 7, 2021
April 15, 2021
July 29, 2021
Nov. 15, 2021
Especially as shown in the first quarter Jan. 7, 2021, edition, capturing a moment in time and giving readers a sense of their world is evident in the quarterly entries selected by the Daily News of Newburyport.
As the April 15, 2021, edition shows, living on the waterfront comes with its blessings and curses. Maintaining the water’s health to conform to state and federal regulations requires a serious approach. The centerpiece photo of this edition pairs well with the lead story to its right, showing the beauty of the waterfront. Affordable housing issues and small business promotion are topics in separate A1 stories and give a well-balanced news approach for the reader in this second-quarter entry.
Trying to have a sense of normalcy despite ongoing COVID-19 challenges is the reason for the third-quarter selection of July 29, 2021. The teaser features a very popular summertime event, Yankee Homecoming. The community, country and world were still in the pandemic’s throes and it boosted readers’ spirits to celebrate this occasion. Beyond editorial, the event gave advertisers a chance to reach readers and customers who may have picked up this edition for the featured Yankee Homecoming events. This issue also featured a story dating from 1692 (the infamous Salem witch trials) and contrasted its page 1 placement with a story on a possible statewide mask mandate to fight COVID-19. And, also on page 1, the bread-and-butter issues of local news that residents care about: where to walk one’s dog and a possible new place to live.
Pictures do tell a story as portrayed in the Nov. 15, 2021, edition, the fourth-quarter selection. Many photos to complement stories or as stand alone photos give a pleasing design for readers.
