Ashley Waters got the word at 5:30 a.m. There was about to be a conference call for all Boston University coaches, and she had a sinking feeling that she knew what was coming.
Within minutes, her fears were confirmed. Due to the coronavirus threat, the Patriot League was suspending all spring sports effective March 16. For all intents and purposes, their season was over.
"It's really difficult but it's the decision for the greater good," said Waters, the Amesbury High legend and fifth-year head coach for Boston University softball. "The hard part on our end is having to turn around and tell the kids who have worked so hard. Having to tell them the journey is cut short, that part is really difficult."
Waters and her Terriers softball team were in southern California when they got the news, a week into what was supposed to be an 11-day road trip. When they left last Thursday, the coronavirus story was still a just a looming threat and not yet a full-blown crisis. Yet as the week went on, the severity of the situation became more apparent.
That didn't make it any easier to take when the news came.
"It was obviously instant tears," Waters said of the meeting where she informed the players. "We'd had multiple conversations surrounding this, so at some level they may have known this might happen, but there was that glimmer of hope."
The news was especially hard for the team's two seniors — Lizzie Annerino and Kali Magane — who were in the midst of leading BU to what was looking like a historic season. The Terriers had gotten off to a 14-8 start, opening the season with an 8-0 record while beating Virginia and posting close losses to teams like Arkansas and Michigan.
Coming off a 2019 season in which the Terriers dominated the Patriot League and went undefeated at home, this spring may well have gone down as one of the greatest in program history.
"For us it's almost taking those pieces and being able to walk away knowing we were on to something great and for the time we had it was really special and really good," Waters said.
Crushing as the news was, there was a silver lining. The Patriot League's decision wouldn't take effect until Monday, and since their doubleheader had been moved up to the morning to beat oncoming rain — "seriously, when it rains it pours," Waters said, noting the absurdity of a rain disruption in southern California — they had a chance to play at least one more time before calling it a season.
"I just said we need to play for the seniors today," Waters said. "We have two seniors, both are pitchers. I told them they could do whatever they wanted, play whatever position they wanted, so the kids rallied to give them one final hurrah."
The Terriers took the field that morning for a 9 a.m. start against Long Beach State, who they'd beaten 9-8 in an extra-inning thriller on Monday. Thursday's final game didn't go as well, with the Terriers losing 8-0 in a rain-delayed, five-inning game. But recognizing the magnitude of the occasion, the teams held an impromptu Senior Day recognition for Annerino and Magane, who each took the mound, played the field and soaked in their last chance to take the field as Terriers.
"That is so special and I'm so grateful that I was able to see them out there today," Waters said. "My heart breaks for those kids who didn't get that moment."
