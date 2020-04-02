NEWBURYPORT -- City officials reported the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city had risen to 18 as of Thursday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city’s website.
To follow the city's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update
