SEPT. 22 – The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ripple outward from public health, hitting on employment, education and development for children, and addiction.
The isolation and anxiety that arrived with the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year can fuel substance use disorder, and the business closures imposed to keep people safe make it even harder for people with addictions to get help, experts said Tuesday.
Rep. Jon Santiago, who works as an emergency room doctor at Boston Medical Center, said that before COVID-19 began spreading, opioid use was the "public health crisis of my generation" and urged more action to end the stigma of addiction and to make access to treatment more equitable.
The pandemic has also had a significant impact on the state's finances, though Baker administration and legislative officials have not put a number on the size of the hole the pandemic has blown in state budget plans. On Tuesday, key officials announced they will hold an economic roundtable with experts Oct. 7 to get a better picture of things.
The roundtable is expected to be similar to the mid-April session at which economists laid out their best thinking for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Since then, Beacon Hill has adopted two temporary budgets to get through October but has otherwise not developed a plan to adjust the state budget picture in light of the pandemic.
The Baker administration was dealt a blow this week when a Hampden County judge ruled that the administration did not have the authority to fire Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh following a COVID-19 outbreak at the home. The judge deemed Walsh's termination "invalid and void," and said only the facility's board of directors has the authority to fire Walsh.
After COVID-19 swept through the Soldiers' Home in February and March, killing at least 76 veterans who resided there, Baker's administration first put Walsh on paid administrative leave. Thea administration attempted to fire him after an attorney it hired submitted his report about the crisis. -- Colin A. Young
Tuesday DPH Update: The Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's cumulative caseload to 125,866, and another 11 deaths among patients with test-confirmed cases of the contagious respiratory disease. The pandemic's death toll since March 20 now stands at 9,118, a count that grows to 9,328 when fatalities among people with probable COVID-19 cases are added in. The seven-day rolling average test positivity rate remained at 0.8 percent in Tuesday's report, and more than 3.47 million molecular COVID-19 tests have now been administered in Massachusetts. COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up by 4, to a total of 371 across the state. - Katie Lannan 4:35 PM Tue
Clark, Jeffries Confident Relief Will Come: For months now, officials on Beacon Hill have said they need Capitol Hill to pass another COVID-19 relief package to plug holes in state and local budgets and to stave off a deeper recession. U.S. Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the chair and vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said Tuesday that they are confident that a deal on COVID-19 relief is still to come. "Our focus remains on getting a deal so we can provide meaningful relief in the midst of a deadly pandemic to the American people. That is our north star and we have confidence that Speaker Pelosi -- one of the best legislative negotiators in the history of the republic -- working in partnership with Leader Chuck Schumer, will be able to land us in a place where we have meaningful state and local stabilization so we can protect public health, public education, public housing, public transportation and the public good. They will land us in a place where we have a meaningful extension of the emergency unemployment insurance benefit as well as meaningful support for renters and homeowners, and of course another round of direct stimulus payments," Jeffries said. He said the timeline is only driven by "the fierce urgency of now dictated by a deadly pandemic." Clark said House Democrats will keep pushing for a bill "that supports moms without child care, families without food and workers without hope." -- Colin A. Young 4:27 PM Tue
MTA Blasts Riley Letter to Districts: The head of the Massachusetts Teachers Association is blasting Education Commissioner Jeff Riley's call for 16 districts that have low COVID-19 transmission rates and are offering remote learning this fall to provide him with timelines for when kids will return to classrooms as "seeking to bully communities into adopting more in-person learning." A Friday letter from Riley gave the districts 10 days to respond to his request and said they could face audits "to assess overall efforts to provide in-person instruction and to ensure your remote learning program is consistent with" regulations around student learning time. "Riley, the DESE and the state government as a whole should be doing everything possible to support communities with sensible strategies as they assess the physical needs of a safe return to school buildings while using remote approaches to ensure that learning continues," MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a statement. "Rather, the state has bogged down the process with administrative minutiae that do not serve our students." She said the infection rate in any particular community is "irrelevant," because educators likely come from other cities and towns as well, and called it "naive at best and reckless at worst to assume that the coronavirus somehow does not travel across municipal borders." - Katie Lannan 1:44 PM Tue
Sudbury Parents, Teen Charged In Drinking Party Incident: A Sudbury teenager and their parents have been charged in connection with a party that involved underage drinking and is responsible for the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School District postponing plans to bring high school students back to the classroom last week. The party was hosted on the Friday night before school was scheduled to begin, and police called to the house said a minimum of 50 underage students had gathered in violation of state-mandated social distancing and were not wearing masks. Beer cans and other alcoholic beverage containers were scattered around the backyard, and many of the teenagers fled into the woods. Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix said two parents and their teenager had been charged under the state's "Social Host" law, and could face fines, jail time or both. While police did not say that any cases of COVID-19 had been linked to the party, the inability of authorities to identify everyone who was there prompted the district to delay its return to in-person learning at Lincoln-Sudbury High School. "We encourage residents to refrain from making any more volatile statements on social media regarding this incident as we are holding those responsible for providing the venue accountable," Nix said in a statement. - Matt Murphy 1:24 PM Tue
Connecticut in Deal to Sustain Mystic Aquarium: As operators of tourist attractions eye ways to carry on during the pandemic, the state of Connecticut announced Tuesday the completion of a deal designed to enable the Mystic Aquarium to continue operations. Under the $31.5 million deal, the aquarium has raised more than $10 million from private donors and eliminated $14.5 million in debt. The state will make available a $7 million line of credit for working capital, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, and plans call for the aquarium to replace the state funding with private capital following recovery from COVID-19. "This is an investment in one of our treasured assets, and which the state leveraged its support to get significant investment from the private sector, including debt forgiveness and incredible support from the philanthropic community," said Lamont. "Like the hundreds of thousands who visit Mystic Aquarium each year, I am in awe every time I walk through the gates. It is not only a destination – it is an education and conservation center." Home to 5,000 animals, the aquarium drew about 800,000 people per year before the pandemic. It closed on March 17 and reopened on July 1. - Michael P. Norton 12:54 PM Tue
Fall Football Back on at UMass Amherst: The UMass Minutemen now plan to hit the gridiron after all this fall, at least for a few games. The UMass Amherst athletics department announced Monday that it "intends to schedule and play a limited number of football games this fall," with no fans in the stands for home games, reversing an initial Aug. 11 decision to postpone competitive football until the spring. Players who wish to opt out of the 2020 season will be able to do so, without affecting their NCAA eligibility, roster status or scholarship aid agreement, the school said. At a meeting of the UMass Board of Trustees' Administration and Finance Committee Tuesday, UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said the football team is envisioning a "very limited schedule," with probably three or four games that are mostly in the region. He said the players are tested twice a week for COVID-19 and out of 1,800 tests conducted since June, two have been positive. "The athletic department and the players and the teams have really been extremely responsible in conducting themselves in a way where health and safety really dominates and succeeds," Subbaswamy said. He said ice hockey and men's and women's basketball are expected to begin towards the end of November. - Katie Lannan 12:40 PM Tue
Boston's Mobile Testing Site Moving to Grove Hall: Starting Tuesday and running through Oct. 3, the City of Boston's mobile testing site will be located in Grove Hall. "Our mobile testing team was created to strategically expand testing in neighborhoods most in need because we know this is fundamental for keeping residents safe and healthy," said Mayor Martin Walsh. "Thank you to East Boston Neighborhood Health Center for their continued partnership throughout the pandemic." The site, at 40 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester across from the Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library, will offer testing at no cost and for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. No appointment is needed but registration is required. Those interested in pre-registering should call 617-568-4500, and if they cannot reach that number call 617-569-5800 for assistance. The dates and hours in the mobile testing site in Grove Hall are: Tuesday, Sept. 22 - Friday, Sept. 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26: 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29 - Friday, Oct. 2: 1:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 3: 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Michael P. Norton 12:38 PM Tue
