MARCH 27 -- Massachusetts is heading into the third weekend under a state of emergency and the first under a government advisory to stay at home as much as possible as the state continues to try to staunch the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
The Department of Public Health reported 10 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday in addition to 579 new cases of the disease, bringing the state's total case count to 2,417 and its death tally to 25. Friday is day 18 of Massachusetts' state of emergency.
In his Friday morning press conference, Gov. Charlie Baker asked that anyone considering travel to Massachusetts reconsider their plans, and that those arriving here self-quarantine for 14 days. Travelers will be greeted with messages on electronic highway signs and through other information channels advising them to self-isolate.
"We're asking that folks considering travel to Massachusetts for whatever reason, do not travel to our communities, especially if you have symptoms," Baker said at his Friday morning press conference.
Meanwhile, schools will remain closed until at least May 4 and all non-essential businesses are to stay shuttered for at least another 12 days.
DPH reported Thursday that an additional 3,827 people had been tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, clearing the 3,500-test-per-day threshold that Baker had set as a minimum for testing in the state. In total, 23,621 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Massachusetts.
The 579 new cases announced Thursday marked the second time in the last two weeks that the state announced fewer new cases than it had the previous day, but it is still by far the second-largest single day increase in the number of new cases. The state reported 679 new cases on Wednesday.
DPH will issue updated figures on COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing by 4 p.m. Friday. -- Colin A. Young
Coronavirus in Middlesex Jail: A person serving their sentence at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction in Billerica tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian's office announced Friday. The test was administered Thursday and results received Friday morning. The sheriff's office said the individual was "placed in medical isolation and housed in a single room in the facility's health services unit" after developing a fever Thursday, and the individual's roommate, who has not displayed symptoms, was also placed in medical quarantine and has been tested. In keeping with a pre-established plan, the Middlesex Sheriff's Office is limiting movement in and out of the unit where the individual was previously staying, and has told staff assigned to that unit for the last several days not to report to work and to speak with their medical providers. All incarcerated individuals in the unit will be provided masks, and will continue to have access to soap, water and showers, the office said, with precautions also taken for nurses and officers working in the unit. - Katie Lannan 12:08 PM
Rasky Positive For COVID-19: Larry Rasky, the prominent Boston public relations figure and advisor to many well-known state and national politicians, was infected with the coronavirus at the time of his unexpected death last weekend, his family announced. In a statement, Rasky's son Will Rasky said the family learned of his positive diagnosis for COVID-19 on Thursday night. A funeral for Rasky was taking place Friday morning. "On Thursday night, we learned that my dad, Larry Rasky, tested positive for COVID-19. My dad had other underlying health conditions that medical professionals urge us to keep in mind. Our family, Larry's colleagues, and others had already taken precautions in advance of learning the result, and we continue to follow all public health guidance," Will Rasky said in a statement. "Not being able to gather with family and friends has made mourning Larry’s death all the more difficult, so the impact of the pandemic was already felt. That said, Larry’s spirit and legacy have kept us all tied together," he continued. Rasky,69, was the chairman and CEO of Rasky Partners, and had more than 30 years in the public relations business with offices in Boston and Washington. He was also a former aide and long-time advisor to Vice President Joe Biden. Friends and co-workers said that in recent weeks Rasky had been extremely active with both business and his work helping to run the Unite the Country super PAC supporting Biden's presidential bid. -- Matt Murphy 12:03 PM
Debt Collection Regulation: Attorney General Maura Healey filed an emergency regulation Friday that, effective immediately, bans creditors from using any debt collection methods that would require people to leave their homes or have person-to-person contact. The prohibition includes "filing new lawsuits against Massachusetts consumers, visiting their homes or places of work, or repossessing their cars, among other protections," the AG's office said. The emergency regulation also prohibits collection agencies and debt buyers from making unsolicited debt collection phone calls to consumers. "The COVID-19 crisis has caused substantial medical and financial hardship for families in Massachusetts, and we want to do everything we can to protect them from further harm," Healey said. "This emergency regulation puts additional restrictions in place to prevent debt collectors and creditors from harassing our residents." The regulation will stay in place for 90 days or until the end of the governor's declared state of emergency. -- Colin A. Young 12:02 PM
Service Changes Coming to the RIDE: The MBTA will eliminate shared trips and postpone in-person appointments on its paratransit service The RIDE, two of several changes aimed at minimizing coronavirus exposure risks for some of its most vulnerable passengers. In a Friday press release outlining the changes, T officials said passengers will still be able to take guests or personal care attendants on trips but that "every effort will be made" to avoid situations where multiple riders are in the same vehicle. Starting Saturday, passengers will only be allowed to book new trips one to three days in advance, and those with subscription trips will be contacted to confirm the service is still necessary. Plans were developed with feedback from the Riders' Transportation Access Group, the Boston Center for Independent Living and the Massachusetts Senior Action Council. The MBTA continues to recommend commuters only use its services when necessary amid the outbreak. - Chris Lisinski 11:54 AM
VIDEO: VIDEO: Gov. Baker's March 27 Briefing 11:54 AM
Update from Boston City Hall: Boston Mayor Martin Walsh plans to provide an update on Boston's coronavirus preparedness and mitigation efforts Friday afternoon as the number of cases in the capital city continues to climb. Walsh will meet the press at 2 p.m. outside on City Hall Plaza. On Thursday, Walsh told WBZ Radio that there were 364 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and that 34 Boston residents had recovered from the disease. -- Colin A. Young 10:38 AM
April 15 Tax Deadline Delayed: The April 15 deadline for filing state income tax returns will be postponed until July 15 under a deal announced Friday between Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders. The change, which requires legislation, means the state tax deadline will now align with the new federal tax deadline, which was postponed last week by Internal Revenue Service. "In partnership with our colleagues in the Legislature, we are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years," Baker said in a statement announcing the agreement. Conservative groups like the Pioneer Institute and the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, along with the Massachusetts Society of Certified Professional Accountants, have been calling for days for the state to delay the tax filing deadline, and give filers and tax preparers clarity on what will be expected of them. As of Wednesday, 21 states had already postponed their tax filing deadlines, including 17 that had pushed back to July 15. State budget writers, however, had concern about what a July deadline would mean for tax collections this fiscal year, and the state's ability to continue to meet its financial obligations. The Executive Office of Administration and Finance had told legislative leaders that the revenue hit for the final three months of fiscal 2020 could be between $2 billion and $3.5 billion. Baker said he would be filing legislation to postpone the tax deadline that would also request borrowing authority to maintain adequate cash flow, and repay the debt in fiscal 2021 when the deferred taxes are collected. -- Matt Murphy 10:25 AM
Baker Plans 11 a.m. Update: The Baker administration's now-daily press conference update will come at 11 a.m. Friday. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, who has been leading the state's coronavirus command center, will speak to reporters in the State House's Gardner Auditorium. Baker inadvertently hinted one topic to come up at Friday's press conference: when he introduced Sudders to speak on Thursday, he said she had news to share about engaging health care volunteers within communities. "Actually, governor, that exciting opportunity will be announced tomorrow," Sudders replied. - Chris Lisinski 9:02 AM
Registry to Disinfect, Reopen Two Centers: The Registry of Motor Vehicles closed customer service centers in Lawrence and Fall River early on Thursday after one customer in each of the centers indicated they were not observing self-quarantine directions for potential COVID-19 exposure. "Out of an abundance of caution, these locations were closed for the remainder of the day, and the buildings are being cleaned and disinfected in preparing to reopen for service on Friday," MassDOT announced Thursday night. State transportation officials said that effective Friday, March 27, the RMV is moving to a "strict no walk-in" policy and "will only allow customers inside if those customers have made an appointment in advance and it is determined those customers need a transaction done in-person now." About 40 transactions can be taken care of online. Also, more than 100,000 customers with inspections or credentials expiring are now able to take advantage of deadline extensions. - Michael P. Norton 9:25 PM
