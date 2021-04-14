APRIL 14 -- Almost 40 percent of the new COVID-19 cases recorded in Massachusetts in the past two weeks were among people in their 20s and 30s, according to Department of Public Health data updated Wednesday.
Of the 26,716 cases, the DPH said 5,942 were people in their 20s and 4,419 were people in their 30s. Youth between the ages of 10-19 accounted for 4,512 cases, and 2,704 cases were in kids age 9 and younger.
Numbers were lower at the other end of the age spectrum, with 287 cases among people 80 and older, 546 among people in their 70s, and 1,924 among people in their 60s during the same time period.
"The most important thing I can say about vaccinations generally is the impact it's had on some of the most vulnerable communities in Massachusetts and across the country and frankly around the world," Baker said from the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site, where he got his own first dose last week. "It's pretty clear at this point: the vaccines work. If you look at the hospitalization rates and the case rates among those groups of people who've been vaccinated, they've evaporated, and in many cases involved some of the folks that we were most concerned about."
As of Wednesday, the average age of a hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Massachusetts was 59 years old, according to the DPH, and 711 patients were hospitalized with the respiratory disease, down three from the previous day's report.
A new Health Policy Commission report released Wednesday found that Black and Hispanic patients represented a disproportionate share of COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2020, as did patients from lower-income communities.
DPH on Wednesday also reported 2,004 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's running total to 624,666. Fourteen newly reported deaths bring the state's fatality count to 17,082, or 17,427 when the 345 deaths among people with probable but unconfirmed cases of COVID-19 are added in. - Katie Lannan
Massachusetts Almost Halfway to Baker's Vaccine Goal: Gov. Charlie Baker expects Massachusetts to cross the halfway point to his baseline goal for vaccinating eligible adults by the end of the week. Baker said Wednesday that the state is on track to surpass 2 million residents fully vaccinated in the coming days, "about halfway" to a goal to get at least 4 million adults inoculated against the highly infectious virus. As of Wednesday, 1,875,316 residents had received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning they are fully vaccinated. Over the past week, more than 304,000 Bay State residents have become fully vaccinated, so it could take only a matter of days to close the gap to the 2 million mark. "We're on track to fully vaccinate 2 million residents here in the commonwealth this week, which will be about halfway to our goal for vaccinating eligible individuals in Massachusetts," Baker said. "We're hopeful that we will far exceed that goal and get as many people vaccinated as possible." - Chris Lisinski 5:19 PM Wed
Healey Warns Against Funeral Aid Scams: With the application period for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's COVID-19 funeral reimbursement program now open, Attorney General Maura Healey and the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association are advising residents to be wary of scams and not to give out personal and financial information over the phone or email. Eligible individuals can receive up to $9,000 per funeral and $35,500 per application to defray funeral costs for people who died of COVID-19 from Jan. 20, 2020 onward. "Losing someone to COVID-19 has been devastating enough for so many families across the Commonwealth," Clarence Lyons Jr., president of the funeral directors group, said in a statement. "They don't need the added grief of being taken advantage at a time when they're already going through so much." According to Healey's office, FEMA will not initiate contact with anyone by phone or email and has not authorized any companies to complete applications on behalf of the bereaved. Only the person who incurred the funeral expenses may apply for the money, and they must initiate the application by phone. Applicants can call 844-684-6333 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Katie Lannan 5:06 PM Wed
Pre-Registration System Adds Four Regional Collaboratives: Four more regional vaccine collaboratives will join the state's pre-registration system later this week, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. Residents will soon be able to pre-register for appointments at sites operated by regional collaboratives in Northborough, West Springfield, Palmer, and Northampton. When the pre-registration system launched last month, it only connected to vaccine slots at the state's seven mass vaccination sites, but officials have since expanded it to include the Amherst-Northampton and Marshfield regional collaboratives. Users can also now select their vaccination location when they get a notification that they can book an appointment, the administration said, a change from the system's earlier days when it connected participants to the mass vaccination site closest to them. - Chris Lisinski 4:13 PM Wed
300,000 Withdrew From Pre-Registration System: About one in five residents who pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state's mass vaccination sites appear to have gone elsewhere to receive their doses. Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that about 300,000 of the roughly 1.5 million adults who filled out a pre-registration form withdrew afterward, indicating they were instead able to find a slot at a pharmacy, regional collaborative or another location. "That says to us they went and got an appointment somewhere else," Baker said. For those who are eligible to receive vaccines, he said it typically takes two to three weeks after registration to receive an alert about an appointment, depending on location. He also said "a bunch of people" do not book the first appointment when alerted by the system but secure it on a second offering. "Pre-registration, we've discovered, for a lot of people is what I would call the safety valve: they pre-register, and while they wait to hear back from the pre-registration system, they continue to chase appointments," Baker said. - Chris Lisinski 2:54 PM Wed
Fed Sees Summer Tourism Rebound Coming: Tourism in the northeast United States seems "poised for a summer rebound" and optimism is up as economic activity expanded in the region during February and March, the Federal Reserve Bank said in its latest Beige Book update Wednesday. "On a year-over-year basis, more than half of manufacturers and two of three retailers saw robust gains, while air travel remained below pre-pandemic levels as did sales at software and IT services firms and at one retailer. Commercial and residential real estate markets extended their earlier trends, as industrial properties and single-family homes remained in high demand and short supply, and year-over-year gains in home sales moderated," the central bank wrote in its summary for the region that covers all of New England except Fairfield County, Connecticut. "The outlook was stable or increasingly optimistic but concerns about inflation intensified at several firms." The report noted that price increases are or could soon be hitting consumers as businesses worry about inflation and face higher input costs. Most manufacturers and a retailer said they have seen double-digits increases for goods such as "paper and paper pulp, wood, pollock fish, fabric, foam, plastics, and shipping and transportation services." The Fed wrote that one furniture retailer it contacted had already raised prices "to pass along increased materials costs, and three manufacturers planned to raise their prices in 2021 in response to cost pressures." Though the number of airline passengers coming into Boston is still down 70 percent from pre-pandemic levels, the Fed said its contacts in the tourism industry "expected leisure travel to increase in the coming months as vaccination rates progress, and scheduled flights are already on the rise. Advance hotel bookings and short-term rentals for summer stays on Cape Cod are up dramatically from their typical April levels, and occupancy rates, hotel room rates, and short-term rental rates there are on track to break records this summer." -- Colin A. Young 2:38 PM Wed
COVID Top Concern Among 27 Percent of Boston Voters: More than a quarter of registered voters in Boston view the COVID-19 pandemic as the city's top concern, but that share has dropped since September 2020, according to a new poll. About 27 percent of respondents in a MassINC Polling Group poll released Wednesday named the coronavirus as the "single biggest issue facing the city of Boston right now," more than any of the 17 other options. In a September survey, 39 percent of respondents selected COVID-19 as their answer to the same question. The decreasing share of COVID as a top concern comes several months into the state's vaccine rollout, when roughly a third of adults in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated against the highly infectious disease. Housing costs was the second most common answer voters gave in the new poll, with 18 percent listing it as Boston's top concern, followed by an unspecified "other" at 10 percent, public education at 6 percent; and the economy and jobs, and race relations both at 5 percent. The poll, sponsored by WBUR, the Dorchester Reporter and The Boston Foundation, surveyed 552 registered voters between April 7 and April 11. - Chris Lisinski 11:33 AM Wed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.