APRIL 1 -- More than 600,000 people in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 months, another marker crossed Thursday as the Department of Public Health reported 2,455 new confirmed cases.
Of the cumulative 600,632 cases, public health officials estimate that 32,868 are active cases, a number roughly on par with the population of Lexington. Including the 32 recent fatalities reported Thursday, a total of 16,876 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases have now died, about equal to the population of Swansea.
Seven hundred people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, up 10 from Wednesday's report, and the average age of a hospitalized COVID-19 patient was 64.
State data updated Wednesday shows that almost half of the cases recorded over the last two weeks were in people under age 30, a population that is largely not yet eligible for vaccines -- of 24,974 cases, 6,401 were in people age 19 and younger and 5,378 were in people in their 20s.
During an event in Chelsea with Gov. Charlie Baker, Gladys Vega of La Colaborativa said it has been a challenge to convince younger residents who may be eligible because of their occupation that they should get vaccinated.
Chelsea is one of 20 high-risk communities that will be targeted in new outreach campaign launching to boost vaccine access and address any hesitation among vulnerable groups.
"Don't be afraid of the vaccination," Vega said. "Be afraid of COVID-19 that has taken so many lives away from us."
Exactly one year after Baker tapped a former federal prosecutor to investigate the deaths of several Holyoke Soldiers' Home residents amid an apparent COVID-19 outbreak there, lawmakers said they planned to seek an extension to continue their own probe into what ultimately became the deaths of at least 76 veterans.
The state's elementary and secondary education commissioner is proposing to change graduation requirements for this year's high school juniors so that they would not need to pass or take MCAS tests, a move the Massachusetts Teachers Association says does not go far enough during another pandemic-disrupted year.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts schools reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the week from March 25-31 -- 801 among students learning at least partially in-person and 244 among staff with building access.
Monday marks the deadline for most elementary schools to return to full-time in-person learning. It's also the day vaccine eligibility will open up to the next group, adults 55 and older and those with one medical condition increasing their risks from COVID-19. - Katie Lannan
51 More Businesses Getting State Relief Grants: Fifty-one additional businesses will receive a combined total of about $2.3 million through the 12th round of COVID-19 grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, the Baker administration announced Thursday. This group of recipients includes 13 minority-owned and 21 woman-owned businesses, 21 that have not received any prior aid and 17 that are located in gateway cities, the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development said. In total, 14,402 businesses have now received $650 million in direct financial support from the administration. - Katie Lannan 4:53 PM Thu
Almost 84,000 Shots Wednesday: Massachusetts administered nearly 84,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, with 34,370 of them making the recipient fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. By the end of the day Wednesday, the state had administered 3,638,590 doses of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines -- an increase of 83,879 from the day before. There were 1,370,079 people who had received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making them fully vaccinated. The federal government has shipped 4,348,010 total doses to the Bay State, 83.7 percent of which have gone into peoples' arms. -- Colin A. Young 4:44 PM Thu
Baker Touts State's Testing Amid National Drop: Massachusetts continues to test for COVID-19 at significant levels despite a drop in testing frequency nationwide, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday, touting the trend as important to the state's continued fight against the highly infectious virus. The United States typically recorded between 1.8 million and 2.2 million tests per day toward the end of 2020, but in recent weeks, daily totals have hovered around 1.1 million or 1.2 million, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. Over the same span, daily testing efforts in Massachusetts have stayed "pretty high," Baker said. "We were somewhere in the vicinity of 85,000 to 95,000 tests through the fall and through the beginning of this new year, and we're still hanging around somewhere in that general vicinity," Baker said. "We think that's a good thing. We think testing is important. It's important for lots of reasons, but the biggest one is it helps us continue to identify positive cases so that we can then work with our local communities and our collaborative efforts around contact tracing to make sure that we help people isolate and get the support services they need to help stop the spread." - Chris Lisinski 4:16 PM Thu
No COVID Report on Sunday as Officials Urge Holiday Caution: The Department of Public Health will not publish new data to its COVID-19 daily dashboard Sunday because of the Easter holiday, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Thursday. Instead, the DPH will post two days' worth of information on COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths with its daily report Monday afternoon. With Easter approaching and Passover underway, Sudders and Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to take extra precautions if they are planning to participate in any events with those outside their households, such as meeting outside or opening a window. "You don't have to crack them very far. If you literally crack the windows about this much --" Baker said, holding his fingers a few inches apart, "you'll get the four to five times an hour airflow that people talk about as being critical to supporting you in those situations." Massachusetts saw COVID-19 spikes in the wake of Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Baker urged the public to "make this particular weekend a little different than what we saw at the previous two." - Chris Lisinski 3:32 PM Thu
Boston Positivity Rate Continues to Increase: COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Boston, with 328 new confirmed cases on Wednesday and another increase in the city's positive test rate, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday. Amid an uptick in transmission statewide, Janey said at a press conference that the city's positive test rate has jumped from 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent, which "translates into over 216 cases per day." Over the past two weeks, the city's seven-day average of daily new COVID cases has increased 65 percent, according to its online dashboard. "While we are thankful we are not seeing an increase in hospital activity, we want to prevent that by doing all we can to slow the spread," Janey said. "As Christians observe Good Friday tomorrow and prepare for Easter Sunday, I want to take a moment to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still with us. Have a talk with your family and set expectations for a safe holiday weekend." - Chris Lisinski 11:34 AM Thu
29 Senators Call for MCAS Delay Until Fall: Nearly three-quarters of the Massachusetts Senate, including two Republicans, urged the Baker administration to delay MCAS and ACCESS testing for K-12 students until the fall to offset the impact of a year-plus of educational disruptions. Twenty-seven Democrats along with Republican Sens. Patrick O'Connor of Weymouth and Ryan Fattman of Sutton wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley asking the department to push standardized testing back, pointing to guidance from the U.S. Department of Education allowing states to make delays until the fall. The $30 million Massachusetts would spend to administer MCAS exams, senators said, "could be better spent on social emotional supports, experiences that help students adjust to school, and instruction." "Standardized testing this spring will not produce any valid information on student learning except for what we already know -- many children have lost learning time," the senators wrote. "Results cannot be compared in any valid way with results from previous and future years. And district/school results cannot be validly compared." The Baker administration cancelled MCAS tests in 2020 amid the pandemic and delayed the 2021 dates to a May 10-June 11 window. On Thursday, Riley announced a plan under which this year's high school juniors would not need to take MCAS tests to graduate. - Chris Lisinski 10:45 AM Thu
