OCT. 21 – Despite the advocacy efforts of a 9-year-old who urged the governor that Halloween should not be canceled, officials took aim Wednesday at limiting the usual festivities in the capital of All Hallows' Eve.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll outlined steps Wednesday intended to keep Halloween celebrations to a minimum in the Witch City, including requiring businesses to close early, limiting parking and bypassing commuter rail through the city.
While Halloween is not formally canceled, the move is the latest to rein in the highly infectious virus as case numbers continue to rise around the state, particularly among those on the younger end of the age spectrum.
The city of Boston took the dramatic step of shifting all public school students to remote learning, a transition officials had been hesitant to embrace, amid a steadily climbing COVID-19 positive test rate.
Back on Beacon Hill, much of Wednesday's focus was on the pandemic's economic impacts and the massive shortfall it created in state tax receipts.
The Baker administration is hopeful that it can avoid laying off state employees this year and next year. Plans for the fiscal year 2021 state budget are still getting underway, though, and Senate President Karen Spilka offered no hints in a Wednesday speech about when it might land. - Chris Lisinski
New Analysis Planned in Weekly DPH Reports: With a tweak coming in the color-coded metric the Department of Public Health uses to gauge community-level COVID-19 transmission risks, the department is changing the timing of that weekly data report. The weekly municipal metric, which has been published Wednesday evenings, will now be released on Thursdays, starting with this week's report, according to a DPH spokeswoman who said the shift will accommodate additional analysis by the COVID-19 Command Center to determine if a municipality's positive case number has been "significantly impacted by a clearly identified cluster in a long-term care facility, higher education institution or correctional facility." If one of those institutions has more than 10 cases and accounts for 30 percent of the community's total cases over the past 14 days, the community will be assigned an asterisk with its risk-level color. An asterisk will not change a community's treatment under gathering-size regulations or its ability to move into the second step of Phase 3 of the Baker administration's reopening plan, DPH said. - Katie Lannan 5:05 PM Wed
Positivity Rate Up 70 Percent in Last Month: Another 646 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Massachusetts on Wednesday and the Department of Public health reported the recent COVID-19 deaths of 22 people, raising the state's cumulative case count to 142,941 people and the death toll from the virus to 9,780 people. The 646 new cases came from tests of 12,722 new individuals and DPH said the seven-day average positive test rate of 1.3 percent is up 70 percent from one month ago, when it was at its all-time low of 0.8 percent. The number of people with COVID-19 in Massachusetts hospitals increased by two patients from Tuesday to Wednesday and now stands at 519 patients. That includes 91 people being treated in an intensive care unit -- 36 of whom are being kept alive with the help of a ventilator. DPH did not publish its weekly report of municipality-specific COVID-19 data Wednesday and announced that the weekly report will now be published Thursdays with a few changes. -- Colin A. Young 4:30 PM Wed
Baker: Maybe Don't Travel for Thanksgiving: The Baker administration is expected to offer suggestions and guidance for Thanksgiving in the next few days. Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that his team has been talking with public health experts about how people might safely enjoy the November holiday and suggested that people stay put this year. "The one thing I would say is this might be a good year -- this will be a very unpopular thing to say -- this might be a good year not to travel," Baker said. "One of the things that creates spread is a whole bunch of people who are in one place where they may be safe and not affected by this traveling to another place and vice versa." He also said it is important to recognize that most states have travel restrictions in place because travel "shows up quite a bit in a lot of the contact tracing." He said he would be offering more information soon. "I get the fact that people are making plans and we'll probably have more to say with the public health folks in the next few days," he said. -- Colin A. Young 4:29 PM Wed
Changes Coming to Hospitalization Count: The governor said Wednesday that his administration may soon change the way it reports on COVID-19 hospitalizations. Each day, the Department of Public Health reports the number of people with test-confirmed or suspected COVID-19 who are being treated in Massachusetts hospitals. There were 519 people with the virus hospitalized as of midday Wednesday, but Baker said hospitals think that the number of people who actually have COVID-19 is "probably somewhere between 250 and 300." As a three-day average, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized is up about 70 percent over the last roughly eight weeks. Baker said Wednesday that the hospitalization metric ought to be updated to better reflect suspected versus confirmed cases. "The suspected metric was one we developed before a lot of the hospitals were much more sophisticated about testing generally for COVID. And it's one of the elements of the dashboard that we think, in consultation with the hospitals, we probably need to update as we go forward," Baker said in Salem on Wednesday. -- Colin A. Young 3:56 PM Wed
Dedham Ties Uptick To Youth Socializing: Dedham officials on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in their town in the past week, with more expected to come in the next few days. Most of the cases "have been confirmed in young children and teens," according to town officials, who said they believe "the increase is primarily tied to social gatherings and activities that occur before and after youth sporting events, like team dinners and get-togethers." No changes are currently planned for youth sports programs in Dedham, though the town is reminding coaches not to host gatherings before or after games and practices. Dedham health officials had linked a September case uptick to a pair of "gatherings of young people in town, including a party attended by high school students." - Katie Lannan 1:01 PM Wed
BU Pausing Sports Practices, Training: Boston University's athletics department will pause in-person practice and training sessions until at least next week amid an increase in confirmed cases on campus and more significant jumps in transmission in both the city and state. A spokesperson for the university confirmed a report by student newspaper The Daily Free Press that in-person practices and trainings are on hold, noting that athletics officials will "look at a return to activity again early next week in consultation with the administration." Between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, the school recorded 42 positive COVID-19 tests, compared to just eight between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, according to its testing data. "There is an uptick, but the numbers are still very low as you can see," spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email. "The daily positives have always been in single digits since we began testing more than 12 weeks ago. During that time we have conducted 263,546 COVID-19 tests." BU's data portal reported an average of 4,675 tests per day over the past week with a 0.12 percent positivity rate. - Chris Lisinski 1:00 PM Wed
Remote Learning Snow Days: With school districts either operating remotely at least partially or otherwise equipped to transition into a remote learning model, deciding how to handle snow days this winter will be a district-level call. In a weekly newsletter, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said that Commissioner Jeff Riley determined that for the 2020-2021 school year, individual districts can choose whether to respond to inclement weather by closing for a snow day that must be made up later in the year or by providing all its students with remote learning that day. All school districts this year were required to prepare plans detailing how they would operate in remote, in-person and hybrid learning models. - Katie Lannan 10:13 AM Wed
