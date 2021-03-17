MARCH 17 – More than a year into the pandemic, every adult in Massachusetts now has a date certain when they will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Charlie Baker cautioned as he unveiled the timeline Wednesday that it could still take several weeks of eligibility to secure a vaccine appointment, but the April 19 target to open up the process to all adults still marks a significant milestone.
In the meantime, Massachusetts is approaching but has yet to cross the point of 1 million residents fully vaccinated against the highly infectious virus. About 972,000 Bay Staters had reached that point by Wednesday, when Baker said he expected to hit the million mark within the next 24 hours.
Public health metrics continued their relatively flat trajectory of recent weeks. The Department of Public Health confirmed 1,640 more infections on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative count to 572,278 since the crisis began more than a year ago.
Another 44 Massachusetts residents lost their lives to COVID-19, DPH said. Counting both those who died with test-confirmed cases and those who had probable cases, the overall death toll in Massachusetts now stands at 16,732.
The state has 620 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Wednesday, an increase of one patient from a day earlier and far below the winter peak of 2,428 on Jan. 4. - Chris Lisinski
3 Million Vaccine Doses Shipped to Mass. in Total: More than 3 million doses of vaccines have been shipped to Massachusetts as of Thursday, and a total of 972,103 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with those doses. A total of 65,320 people have received Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine, and 1,699,825 people have received at least one of two required Moderna or Pfizer shots. So far, Massachusetts has administered 86.3 percent of the 3,095,810 vaccine doses shipped here by the federal government. If Massachusetts is to cross the 1 million mark for full vaccinations in Thursday's vaccine data report from the Department of Public Health, the number of fully vaccinated people will need to rise by 27,897 over the day. That figure grew by 25,797 in Wednesday's report and by 31,379 from Monday to Tuesday. - Katie Lannan 4:52 PM Wed
UMass Study Will Take New Approach to Virus Testing: Four University of Massachusetts institutes will lead an innovative 14-month study that researchers say will fill a big gap in current surveillance efforts. Rather than focusing on testing people who are symptomatic, a close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive, or taking a test for travel or other reasons, the study organizers will randomly select up to 550 state residents per month to take a free test, and receive a small honorarium. Researchers believe the approach will enable a better understanding of the level of outbreak in the community, including asymptomatic cases that typically would not be identified by symptomatic-only testing. Researchers plan to collect and analyze virus and antibody test result data, and results will be shared monthly with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to inform public health planning and policy responses. "We are extremely excited to help deliver this 'first of its kind' study attempting to measure the true levels of COVID outbreak and antibody response in the population," Mark Melnik, director of the Economic & Public Policy Research group at UMass Donahue Institute, said Wednesday. "Such data will help public health officials better understand the crisis and help strategize and deploy resources. We are proud for UMass to be providing a unique cross-campus collaboration aimed at helping the public health efforts in the Commonwealth." Erin Poulin, laboratory manager at UMass Amherst Health Services, said "the actual number of COVID-19 infections are significantly underestimated, primarily due to test availability." As many as 50 percent of COVID-19 infected patients remain largely asymptomatic and are not being identified by testing, according to UMass officials, who cited estimates that 60 percent of viral transmission is due to asymptomatic transmission. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has awarded $1.5 million to facilitate the Statewide SARS-CoV-2 Survey of Prevalence and Incidence in Massachusetts study. - Michael Patrick Norton 4:50 PM Wed
MA Stands Out for Black Population Vaccinated: Massachusetts is one of just four states in the country that has vaccinated at least 15 percent of its Black population, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The Bay State, which has vaccinated 15.9 percent of its Black residents, is tied with Louisiana and trails only California, which Bloomberg said had gotten 16.8 percent of its Black population vaccinated. The Bloomberg rankings are based on vaccination data from the 41 states, the District of Columbia and two cities (New York City and Philadelphia) that report race and ethnicity with its vaccination data. Bloomberg said those jurisdictions represent 93.5 percent of people in the United States and 92 percent of doses administered so far. Bloomberg said that Black residents make up 6.9 percent of Massachusetts' population and 5.6 percent of its vaccinated population, making it one of just a handful of states where Black residents are getting close to what Bloomberg called their "fair share of vaccinations." Massachusetts does not appear to be faring as well with its Hispanic residents, according to Bloomberg. While Hispanic residents make up 11.8 percent of the state's population, they account for just 5.3 percent of the state's known vaccinated population, Bloomberg said. Massachusetts has vaccinated 8.7 percent of the Hispanic population here, but trails states like California (14.9 percent of the Hispanic population is vaccinated), North Dakota (14.5 percent), Rhode Island (11.9 percent), Illinois (11.4 percent), Florida (9.5 percent) and others. With 22.4 percent of the state's white population vaccinated, Massachusetts ranks eighth in the country behind North Dakota (33.6 percent), California (26.7 percent), Rhode Island (25.1 percent), Vermont (24.8 percent), Maryland (23.8 percent), Colorado (23.4 percent) and Connecticut (22.9 percent). The Baker administration is due to release an updated set of data on vaccinations here -- including race and ethnicity data -- Thursday at 5 p.m. when it publishes the weekly vaccination report. -- Colin A. Young 3:17 PM Wed
Northeastern Planning Two Distanced Graduations at Fenway: Northeastern University will divide its class of 2021 commencement in two this May, splitting up the roughly 4,000 graduating seniors to comply with gathering limits for the ceremonies at Fenway Park. The university will hold both a morning and an afternoon ceremony on Saturday, May 8, distancing seniors across Fenway's outfield and some seating areas on and near the field, officials said Monday. Northeastern is aiming to allow each graduate to invite one guest, but that policy is not yet final as the school awaits a final estimate of allowable capacity at Fenway Park. All who attend will need to complete a health survey and attestation form indicating that they followed state public health guidelines. Northeastern also announced that it is planning an in-person graduation celebration during November's homecoming week to honor class of 2020 graduates, whose event was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. - Chris Lisinski 2:24 PM Wed
RMV Senior Hours Lowered to 65 and Up: Adults 65 and older will gain access to designated senior hours at more than a dozen Registry of Motor Vehicles locations starting next week, officials announced Wednesday. Starting on March 24, RMV customers 65 years old and up can book appointments for Wednesday senior hours in April, setting aside time for that age group to complete in-person transactions such as driver's license renewals and vehicle registrations. The first senior-only appointments for April will be available on April 7, and slots will be available two weeks in advance. Senior hours have been available for those 75 and older since September, and the RMV will now shift the age threshold downward to 65. Seventeen RMV locations will offer senior hours: Brockton, Danvers, Fall River, Greenfield, Lawrence, Leominster, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Adams, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Revere, South Yarmouth, Springfield, Watertown, and Worcester. Those who qualify should visit the reservation tab at mass.gov/rmv for senior transactions. AAA members can make reservations now at aaa.com/appointments to renew licenses or ID cards and some other transactions at AAA locations. - Chris Lisinski 2:01 PM Wed
"Public Assistance" Stimulus $$$ Off-Limits to Collectors: The federal stimulus funding of up to $1,400 per person that is making its way into bank accounts and mailboxes is off-limits to debt collectors, Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday. Healey's office said "the full amount owing or paid to a person as public assistance" is exempt from garnishment or attachment by creditors under Massachusetts law. Her office determined that the American Rescue Plan cash assistance payments constitute "public assistance" and that the checks "are exempt from seizure, including garnishment ... and attachment ... and remain exempt after payment regardless of the manner in which the funds are deposited or thereafter held." The AG's guidance noted, though, that it does not apply to any actions of the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, including attempts to collect past due child support payments. "These stimulus payments must go directly to help struggling people and families pay for housing, food, utilities and other basic needs, and not into the hands of debt collectors," Healey said. "We are issuing this guidance to put the debt collection industry on notice and to make sure consumers are aware of their rights under the law." -- Colin A. Young 12:06 PM Wed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.