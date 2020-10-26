OCT. 26 – For the third straight day, Massachusetts public health officials confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, further signaling that the virus that forced widespread business closures and altered day-to-day life for most people this spring is resurgent here.
Along with the 1,216 new coronavirus infections confirmed Monday, the Department of Public Health also reported that the seven-day average of the positive test rate has hit 1.6 percent -- doubling its low-point value of 0.8 percent from just more than a month ago. Despite the steady climb in the percentage of tests that come back positive, DPH said Monday that it still sees a "positive trend" in that metric.
The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized increased by a dozen and stood at 550 as of midday Monday, up from 354 patients one month ago. DPH's three-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 546, up more than 80 percent from the low-point of 302 patients.
Gov. Charlie Baker did not hold a public event or press conference Monday, and has not faced the press since his administration made the decision last week to shut down hockey rinks statewide due to "at least 30 clusters" of infections linked to hockey games, practices and tournaments.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers on Monday sent Baker legislation that could make as many as 17,000 unemployed Massachusetts residents eligible for additional unemployment benefits. Bill sponsors said it could help bring in $31 million in additional federal dollars for workers who were unemployed during the covered period. -- Colin A. Young
Trump Admin. Sending Mass. 2 Million Rapid Tests: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending more than 2 million rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to Massachusetts, according to the Trump administration, which said Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening efforts will be "significantly advanced" by the new tests. The 2,070,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes and "will be distributed at the discretion of Governor Charlie Baker to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit," according to a press release. Federal officials said the state has indicated plans to use the BinaxNOW tests "to support K-12 schools" and that the state Department of Public Health "is also working to conduct side-by-side testing utilizing a PCR assay and BinaxNOW tests to help inform their future deployment of tests." The Trump administration has previously shipped more than 167,000 rapid tests to congregate care settings, like nursing homes and assisted living residences, in Massachusetts, the release said. - Katie Lannan 4:56 PM Mon
DPH Reports 1,216 New Cases: Another 1,216 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were confirmed in Massachusetts on Monday, according to the Department of Public Health. The Monday DPH report marks the third consecutive day that case totals have exceeded 1,000, numbers not previously seen since May. Testing has ramped up significantly since then, and Monday's cases came from tests of 20,086 individuals. A total of 148,336 people in Massachusetts have now been diagnosed with test-confirmed COVID-19 cases since February, and another 3,441 have been identified as having probable cases. There have been 224 deaths among probable COVID-19 patients, and 9,657 whose COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed via a molecular test, for a total death toll of 9,881. Five hundred and fifty people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midday Monday, up 12 from the day before. That number includes 105 patients who are in intensive care and 43 who are intubated. - Katie Lannan 4:15 PM Mon
UMass Lowell Expanding Campus Population for Spring: The University of Massachusetts Lowell plans to offer up to 30 percent of its course sections in in-person and hybrid formats for the spring semester and to more than double its current residential student population to up to 2,000, the school said Monday. "With a half-semester of experience and lessons learned about safely conducting classes and university operations in the midst of the pandemic, we're confident we can expand our on-campus population, in-person learning and activities in January," Chancellor Jacquie Moloney wrote in a Monday letter to the campus community. Spring classes will begin on Jan. 25, 2021, a week later than previously planned, to give students time to arrive and quarantine before moving in to the dorms. All residential students and a "strategic sample" of commuter students, faculty and staff will be tested weekly for COVID-19, UMass Lowell officials said in a press release. Moloney said only two cases have been identified out of the 8,764 surveillance tests the university has conducted so far, for a positive rate of 0.023 percent. - Katie Lannan 3:05 PM Mon
More Emergency Alerts Going Out Monday: The state will send a second round of emergency alerts Monday to phones in certain communities that are color-coded red in the Department of Public Health's COVID-19 risk assessment to warn of persistently high COVID-19 risks there. Emergency alerts will be sent to phones in Acushnet, Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Chelmsford, Gloucester, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Lowell, Malden, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, North Andover, Plymouth, Randolph, Springfield, Waltham, Webster and Woburn. In a statement from the COVID-19 Command Center, the state said some phones in neighboring towns may also receive the wireless emergency alerts. The alerts will be sent between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will say: "MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19." The Baker administration said the alerts are part of a broader campaign that includes field teams, paid advertising and other communications to remind residents that the pandemic is not over. Last Monday, the state sent similar alerts to phones in Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop and Worcester. As of the latest DPH weekly report, 77 of the 351 municipalities in Massachusetts are in the highest-risk category. -- Colin A. Young 1:55 PM Mon
Mayor Says Everett Kids Need Halloween: Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said Monday that trick-or-treating in his city could and would be allowed to take place safely this year, despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, but for families uncomfortable with the idea Everett is providing alternative, like a drive-in movie night. "Children look forward to Halloween festivities all year long," DeMaria said. "Trick-or-treating and COVID-19 safety are not mutually exclusive." Everett is in the state's highest risk "red" category, with a daily incidence rate of over 23 cases per 100,000 people over the past to weeks. The city is asking anyone planning to go trick-or-treating next weekend to wear a mask in addition to a costume, use hand sanitizer, go out with only your household and practice social distancing. Twelve stations with hand sanitizer and masks will be set up around the city, and for people welcoming children to their homes, DeMaria suggested handing out candy outdoors or setting up a station with individually packaged treats. "Our children need some sort of normalcy while remaining safe. For anyone who may feel uncomfortable going trick-or-treating, we have provided other options for a safe and happy Halloween," DeMaria said. On Thursday, the city's Recreation Center will be distributing pumpkins and decorating kits as part of a contest to be judged after Halloween. The Everett Police Department will also stage drive-thru trick-or-treating for children under 12 on Friday, and on Halloween night the city is showing the movie Coco at Rivergreen Park. - Matt Murphy 1:10 PM Mon
Two Case Clusters in Winthrop: Winthrop officials are advising anyone who visited the Winthrop Elks or Pleasant Park Yacht Club between Oct. 15-18 to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19, after confirming 22 new cases of the respiratory disease are linked to social events at the two venues. Free testing is available at the McKenna Basketball Courts at 5 Walden St. Winthrop has for weeks landed in the high-risk red category in the Department of Public Health's color-coded COVID-19 transmission metric, and earlier this month hired a part-time inspector to help with enforcement and outreach around public health guidelines. - Katie Lannan 12:01 PM Mon
