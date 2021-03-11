MARCH 11 – Public health officials confirmed 1,589 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and announced 42 recent deaths attributed to the virus as the state's seven-day average positivity rate continues to yo-yo just below the 2 percent mark.
Many of the state's COVID-19 metrics appear to be flattening out a bit after coming down from the December/January peak of the second surge. The seven-day average number of new daily cases is 1,005.6 (compared to 1,963.6 new cases each day a month ago) and the seven-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is at 694.3 (down from 1,378.1 a month ago).
The seven-day positive test rate is at 1.72 percent, down from 2.46 percent a month ago. The rate has hovered below 2 percent since Feb. 21 but has bounced up and down generally in the 1.6 percent to 1.8 percent range since then. The lowest that rate ever got was 0.8 percent as recently as Sept. 21.
With Thursday's additions, the state's cumulative case count rose to 563,983 people and the virus' death toll climbed to 16,551 people when counting those who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of COVID-19.
Massachusetts teachers, educators and school staffers became eligible to try for a vaccine appointment at the state's mass vaccination sites Thursday morning and Gov. Charlie Baker said the 40,000 appointments for next week were snatched up quickly.
At some point on Friday morning, the Baker administration will launch a new pre-registration system that will allow residents to sign up to be alerted when there is a vaccine appointment available for them to book at their nearest mass inoculation site. The governor did not put a time on the launch and said any resident -- currently eligible for the vaccine or otherwise -- can register Friday.
"It's going to be online tomorrow morning and people should just check the website and it'll be there," Baker said Thursday. He added, "I think if people want to check it when they get up, that's a fine idea." -- Colin A. Young
523 New Cases in Mass. Schools: Massachusetts schools recorded 523 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in the past week, according to the latest round of numbers submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. This week's numbers land two days after the department's commissioner, Jeff Riley, said he wanted elementary schoolers back in the classroom full-time by April 5 and middle schoolers by April 28. For the week from March 4-10, districts, education collaboratives and approved special education schools reported a total 377 cases among students participating in hybrid or in-person learning and 146 among staff with building access. The numbers are up from last week, when schools reported 476 new cases -- 343 among students and 133 among staff. - Katie Lannan 5:57 PM Thu
Dose Distribution: The federal pharmacy program is expected to be the big winner in the latest round of COVID-19 vaccine dose distribution, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday. Massachusetts gets about 250,000 first and second doses from the federal government each week. In the latest round of distribution, Baker said, "mass vaccination sites will administer about 83,000 doses across first and second appointments, local boards of health and regional collaboratives will receive about 63,000 doses, community health centers, health care providers and hospitals will receive about 80,000 doses, and the federal government will continue to provide doses directly through its retail pharmacy program to CVS. This week, we expect that they will receive about 95,000 doses that can be booked for appointment in that program." The governor said Massachusetts currently has the ability to administer two or three times the shots it receives from the feds. "In the end, how fast we can deliver vaccines depends on how quickly the federal government can ramp up its production program and its distribution plan," Baker said. -- Colin A. Young 4:50 PM Thu
DLS Promotes Study of Three-Foot Distancing: As the Baker administration presses for full, in-person learning across the K-12 spectrum, the Division of Local Services at the Department of Revenue is contributing to the push. On Wednesday night, the division circulated an email linking to Education Commissioner Jeff Riley talking about school openings and directing readers to a recently published study regarding the amount of distancing necessary for Massachusetts schools. "The study concludes that there is no substantial difference in COVID-19 cases among students or staff with 3 or 6 feet of distance since schools re-opened, and DESE's guidance on physical distancing has been endorsed by several medical experts and public health officials," division officials wrote. Baker and state officials this spring have taken a more aggressive approach to force school reopenings, after months of leaving those decisions up to cities and towns that directly oversee public school districts. Most school districts are offering hybrid or in-person learning models but some of the largest districts have remained fully remote. - Michael P. Norton 4:24 PM Thu
Thursday's 40k Appointments Booked Quickly: The 40,000 first dose vaccination appointments at mass vaccination sites that were made available Thursday morning "were booked quickly," Gov. Charlie Baker said, and the state's beleaguered website "worked the way it was supposed to." Thursday morning was the last time mass vaccination site appointments will be made available in that manner. Starting Friday, residents can pre-register for an appointment and will be notified when there is an appointment available at their nearest mass vaccination site. "This tool will make the booking process simpler and easier for people, and we plan to add more sites to the pre-registration program in April," Baker said. The governor said he was not sure what time Friday morning people can sign up for the pre-registration system and was not entirely clear about whether there is any benefit for currently ineligible people to sign up now. "Keep in mind that people need to be eligible, right, when they sign up," he said. But later Baker responded to a question by saying, "Anybody who wants to register can register. OK? But the folks who are obviously going to be dealt with initially by the site will be those who are currently eligible. So take me, I'm 64 ... I'm not eligible. If I sign up tomorrow morning, I won't actually get into the queue, right, until I become eligible, which will be when my age group becomes eligible to get vaccinated." -- Colin A. Young 4:19 PM Thu
Fully Vaccinated Exempt from Travel Order: People who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine regimen are no longer subject to the state's test-or-quarantine travel requirements as long as it has been more than 14 days since their final dose, under a new update to the state's travel order. In place since August, the order mandates that people entering Massachusetts from states deemed higher-risk for COVID-19 transmission -- currently, everywhere but Washington, Oregon, Missouri, Hawaii and Puerto Rico -- must fill out a form describing their travel and either test negative for COVID-19 or quarantine for 10 days, with exceptions for groups including regular commuters, grocery shoppers and people crossing state lines to seek medical care or comply with child custody agreements. The update added people who are completely vaccinated -- those who received their second Pfizer or Moderna shot or single Johnson & Johnson shot more than 14 days prior -- to the list of exemptions, provided they do not have COVID-19 symptoms. Vaccinated individuals traveling to Massachusetts are directed to have documentation of their vaccine available if asked. - Katie Lannan 10:27 AM Thu
Casino Crowds Remain Relatively Light: The state's slots parlor and casinos have been free of the requirement that they limit occupancy to no more than 25 percent for more than a month now, but none of the three properties have crossed that threshold or come anywhere close to the Gaming Commission's new maximum capacity of 40 percent, gaming regulators said Thursday morning. The Mass. Gaming Commission heard an update from Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Director Loretta Lillios, who said there have been "no significant issues of concern to note" since her last update and that MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park Casino "have been operating well under that 40 percent limit." Bruce Band, assistant director of the IEB, said the Plainridge slots parlor in Plainville hit its high water mark on March 6 with 1,363 guests, which represented 23.5 percent occupancy. Encore Boston Harbor in Everett saw its largest crowd the same day, with 3,376 guests or about 19.86 percent occupancy. A BMW giveaway helped draw a total of 1,825 people to MGM Springfield on Feb. 27, representing 23.3 percent occupancy, Band said. -- Colin A. Young 10:26 AM Thu
