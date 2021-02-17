FEB. 17 -- About 1 million more people will wake up Thursday morning newly eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and the Baker administration is beginning to put more of a focus on high-capacity mass vaccination sites and regional collaboratives as the universe of people eligible for the vaccine roughly doubles.
People 65 years old or older, the residents and staff of affordable and low-income housing for seniors, and people with two or more health conditions that put them at higher risk for hospitalization or death will be able to book vaccination appointments in Massachusetts starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.
As of Thursday, about 2.1 million of the state's roughly 6.9 million residents will be eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus that has infected more than half-a-million people here and killed more than 15,000. Baker and other officials cautioned that it could take up to a month for everyone who becomes eligible Thursday to book an appointment as demand exceeds the supply of vaccine doses from the federal government.
As the pool of people eligible for vaccination grows, the Baker administration said Wednesday that it will no longer ship first doses to municipalities holding clinics that serve only their own local residents as of March 1. Instead, the administration wants to focus on expanding capacity at mass vaccination sites and regional collaboratives.
"One thing the experience of the past three weeks has demonstrated is larger enterprises can deliver a heck of a lot more vaccines really quickly, which is really important," the governor said Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 893,312 people in Massachusetts had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- up by almost 31,500 from Tuesday -- and 316,302 of them had received both doses and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Public Health said. Massachusetts has administered about 79.2 percent of the 1,158,050 vaccine doses that have been shipped here, DPH said.
DPH also confirmed 1,322 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 55 people. The state's case count is now 533,024 and the death toll here is 15,623 people when counting those who died with likely, but not test-confirmed cases of the virus.
DPH said the seven-day positive test rate declined slightly to 2.20 percent as of Wednesday and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by eight patients to 1,088 as of Tuesday. The average age of a hospitalized COVID-19 patient is now 70, down from an average age of 72 as of last Wednesday, DPH said. -- Colin A. Young
Mariano Flags Prospect of Additional FEMA Money: Massachusetts is in line to receive hundreds of millions of dollars more from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, adding to a pot of unspent stimulus money that the Legislature hopes to see distributed, House Speaker Ron Mariano said Wednesday. Mariano wrote in an email to representatives that a FEMA award to help with vaccine distribution in Massachusetts is only partial. "The House believes that we must continue to pursue funding priorities outlined earlier in the month, with the understanding that the $200 million FEMA reimbursement announced represents only the initial 50% of the total reimbursement, meaning that the state will be in line to receive hundreds of millions more from FEMA alone," Mariano wrote. "Given the ongoing concerns related to equity and access, it is clear these funds must be part of the solution. We continue work with the Baker Administration as we await more details and proposals." He noted that the Legislature created two new committees for this session aimed at federal stimulus oversight and COVID-19 emergency response, and said more than $1 billion in federal stimulus has not yet been spent. "On behalf of the House, I pledge to continue working with our partners in state and local government to remove any barriers preventing or slowing down the fiscally appropriate distribution of these funds," Mariano wrote. - Chris Lisinski 5:35 PM Wed
DESE Updates School Bus Guidance: Updated school transportation guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education eases some of the rules around school buses. The update allows districts to lift capacity limits and physical distance requirements for elementary school students on buses if all other mitigation measures -- including mask-wearing and opening windows -- are followed. At the middle and high school level, capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements are lifted (again, with all other mitigation measures followed), except in districts with "high community prevalence" of COVID-19. "For middle and high schools in districts with high community prevalence, capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements on buses are amended to allow 2 students per bus bench," the guidance says. A Tuesday evening email newsletter from Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the new guidance was endorsed by the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and that the revisions "were made in close consultation with DESE's medical advisors and are based on additional data on air exchange rates on buses as well as the continued proven effectiveness of masking." The goal, according to the newsletter, is "to help districts return more students to full-time, in-person school this spring." - Katie Lannan 4:38 PM Wed
9,500 Appointments Booked Through Call Center: Massachusetts senior citizens have booked nearly 10,000 vaccine appointments through a state-run call center since the Baker administration launched it 12 days ago, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Wednesday. During a COVID-19 press conference, Sudders said the 211 line has received 42,000 calls from residents who struggle to book appointments online and helped secure 9,500 slots. During the week, the call center receives between 4,000 and 9,000 calls per day, Sudders said, while it hosted about 1,000 each on Saturday and Sunday. The administration originally launched it as a weekday-only line, but on Friday announced the center would add weekend hours. - Chris Lisinski 3:35 PM Wed
J&J Would Start with "Not a Big Inventory," White House Says: As he's faced criticism for the speed and efficiency of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Gov. Charlie Baker has repeatedly said the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has the potential to greatly enhance the state's vaccination efforts. "If the J&J vaccine gets approved, it changes a lot of things about how fast people can get vaccinated," Baker said earlier this month. But the White House's COVID-19 task force coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that the J&J vaccine, if approved, will not dramatically increase the supply to states immediately. Baker on Wednesday announced that people 65 and older or with two or more underlying health conditions could begin Thursday to book appointments for vaccinations. Getting through the 1 million newly eligible residents, however, will take time, he cautioned. Massachusetts has only been receiving about 110,000 first doses a week, and that will increase next week to about 139,000, officials said, after the Biden administration said it would increase distribution to 13.5 million doses, from 11 million. Zients said during a briefing Wednesday that if the J&J vaccine is approved for emergency use in the coming weeks there is only an inventory of a "a few million doses that we'll start with." Johnson & Johnson has contracted to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June, but Zients said that will likely be "back-loaded." He said the administration is working with the company to do what it can to speed up production and delivery. - Matt Murphy 2:40 PM Wed
Vaccine Not Responsible for Decline in COVID: The new head of the Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday the recent decline in new COVID-19 cases across the country can not yet be linked to the national vaccine effort. About 54 million doses have been administered nationwide, including more than 1.6 million in Massachusetts, and 5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In Massachusetts, the state reported Tuesday that 304,657 had received both doses. The seven-day average of new cases in the past week is down 22 percent across the country to just over 86,000, and hospital admissions are down 21 percent, but the statistics are still higher than the peak of the summer. "We're not at the place where we believe the current level of vaccination was driving down the current level of disease," CDC chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday during the White House's COVID-19 briefing. - Matt Murphy 1:51 PM Wed
Biden Putting $1.6 Bil into School Testing, Variant Detection: The White House said Wednesday that it planned to invest $1.6 billion to support increased school testing, genomic sequencing and the manufacturing of testing supplies as it pushed for Congress to pass its $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Carol Johnson, the Biden administration's COVID-19 Response Team testing coordinator, said $650 million would be put toward pilot programs to expand testing in schools as part of the administration's efforts to get more children back into classrooms. The money will be used to create regional coordinating centers that will partner with labs that have testing capacity to handle volume from schools and other underserved populations. "These coordinating centers will help match lab capacity with demand from schools, congregate settings like homeless shelters or other underserved populations. These are places that typically don't have the resources or the bandwidth to build partnerships with academic or commercial testing labs and that's where the government can be a facilitator," said Johnson, a former New Jersey health official. The Biden administration will also direct $200 million to increase the Centers for Disease Control's capacity to conduct genomic sequencing from 7,000 to 25,000 samples a week. The genetic tracking of the virus will enable the government to faster detect the presence and spread of new variants and direct resources appropriately. More than $800 million will also go toward increasing the production of testing supplies. - Matt Murphy 1:42 PM Wed
Lawmakers: New Vaccine Initiative "Short" On Specifics: A group of four lawmakers called a new initiative announced by the Baker administration Tuesday intended to spread vaccine safety awareness and reduce barriers to shots in 20 disproportionately impacted and historically underserved municipalities "exasperatingly short on specifics." Sens. Sonia Chang-Díaz, Becca Rausch, and Reps. Liz Miranda and Mindy Domb said the targeted outreach efforts are "desperately needed to speed vaccination" but questioned how much money is behind the initiative, who is responsible for its implementation, whether it includes mobile vaccination or transportation components, the timeline, and how people will sign up for vaccination appointments. "The Administration has had months and millions of dollars available to plan an effort like this - and, most recently, weeks since the outcry began about the absence of such an initiative," the lawmakers said in a statement released Wednesday. "The dire situation for people on the ground demands more than a vague sketch and buzz words." As part of the initiative, the Department of Public Health plans to assist each city or town by coordinating local boards of health and community health centers, deploying vaccine ambassadors to help spread informational materials, and hire local residents to conduct outreach like a door-knocking campaign. The administration also invested $1 million in the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to support local health centers efforts to increase vaccine safety awareness. - Chris Van Buskirk 12:48 PM Wed
South African Variant Detected in MA: A Middlesex County woman in her 20s who reportedly has not traveled recently has been confirmed to be infected with the quick-spreading B.1.351 COVID-19 variant that was first identified in South Africa, the state's first case of the mutated version of the coronavirus that has public health officials concerned. The Department of Public Health said the Broad Institute conducted genetic sequencing and identified the variant, which is said to be more contagious and easier to spread. Massachusetts also has 34 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom and has not yet discovered any confirmed cases of the P.1. variant that originated in Brazil. "The best defense against a rapid rise in cases from variants of concern is to prevent the spread of COVID," DPH said in its press release Tuesday night. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief COVID-19 adviser, said the B.1.1.7 variant from the UK could be the dominant strain in the U.S. by the end of March, and that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are "quite effective against the 1.1.7 lineage." But the two vaccines presently authorized for use are not as effective against the South African variant, "but hopefully we will get the virus under much better control by the time that there is any indication that that might become dominant," Fauci said earlier this month. -- Colin A. Young 9:04 AM Wed
