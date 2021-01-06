JAN. 6 -- While the nation reeled from President Donald Trump supporters violently storming the U.S. Capitol, the public health crisis continued its toll in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
Health officials reported 6,419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bay State and 102 more deaths among individuals with confirmed or probable cases of the respiratory illness, a significant climb as leaders wait to see the impacts of the holiday season on transmission.
The cases came alongside reporting of 102,573 new tests, while the seven-day weighted average positive test rate climbed slightly from 8.18 percent to 8.25 percent.
Hospitalization figures were a mixed bag, with the number of patients currently in Massachusetts hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19 dropping by 12 and the number in ICUs increasing by 17 compared to Tuesday's report.
Massachusetts residents could find out within the next two days if Gov. Charlie Baker will keep more severe business restrictions, originally introduced as a three-week "pause" to limit the virus's spread after the holidays, in place beyond the Jan. 10 expiration date. - Chris Lisinski
Moderna Vaccine Authorized for E.U. Use: The European Union on Wednesday became the fourth jurisdiction to authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the Cambridge based company announced. The European Commission's conditional marketing authorization means that vaccination programs using the Moderna shots can be rolled out across the EU, the company said. Three countries -- Israel on Jan. 4, Canada on Dec. 23 and the U.S. on Dec. 18 -- have already authorized the vaccine, and reviews are underway in Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, according to Moderna. The European Commission has committed to ordering 160 million doses from Moderna, and the first deliveries, which Moderna said will come from a "dedicated non-U.S. supply chain," are expected to start next week. - Katie Lannan 5:08 PM Wed
Nurses to Picket Daily Outside Worcester Hospital: Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester plan to picket daily this week to protest what they say are unsafe staffing conditions. According to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the 740 nurses at St. Vincent have been struggling "without appropriate staffing levels, adequate personal protective equipment, and in the wake of furloughs and daily staff reductions that have left them unable to provide the care and attention patients, particularly desperately ill COVID-19 infected patients require." Said Marlena Pellegrino, a frontline nurse at the hospital and chair of the nurses local bargaining unit with the MNA: "We have tried for months to convince our administration and the Tenet corporation to provide us with the resources we need to keep the public safe, yet they only make things worse. Now we are taking to the streets once again, this time on a daily basis, to alert the public and the community of our concerns as they have the most to lose if Tenet doesn’t alter its dangerous practices – our patients lives are on the line." Dallas-based Tenet Health has acknowledged "experiencing operational and financial challenges associated with COVID" while saying it "remains committed to the highest standards of safety, with protocols focused on the protection of its patients and employees." In its third quarter report, the company said, "Operational teams monitor real-time data to ensure sufficient staffing, intensive care unit bed capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE). Outpatient facilities are also safely performing elective procedures, and the Company's hospitals and ambulatory platform continue to follow all state and local guidelines concerning elective care." The nurses say the daily picketing outside the Summer Street facility will continue until an agreement is reached with hospital administrators. - Michael P. Norton 2:00 PM Wed
Biden's Georgia Takeaway: People Want Action on Crises: Saying he is hopeful that Democrats will win both of the U.S. Senate contests in Georgia when the vote counting is complete, President-elect Joe Biden is interpreting a "resounding message" from Georgia voters in Tuesday's tight elections. "They want action on the crises we face and they want it right now. On COVID-19, on economic relief, on climate, on racial justice, on voting rights and so much more. They want us to move, but move together," said Biden, who is scheduled to take office in two weeks. He added, "It looks like we will emerge from yesterday's election with Democratic leadership in the House and the Senate, and of course I'm pleased that we will be able to work with Speaker Pelosi and a Majority Leader Schumer. But I'm also just as determined today as I was yesterday to try to work with people in both parties — at the federal, state, and local levels — to get big things done for our nation. I have long said that the bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed in December was just a down payment. We need urgent action on what comes next, because the COVID-19 crisis hits red states and blue states alike." - Michael P. Norton 1:42 PM Wed
Town of Amherst Hosting First Responder Vaccine Clinic: The Town of Amherst announced Tuesday that it will host a clinic site for first responders of Hampshire County to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic - at the Bangs Community Center, 70 Boltwood Walk in downtown Amherst - will be for first responders in Amherst, Belchertown, Granby, Hadley, Hatfield, Pelham, South Hadley and Ware only, and is in addition to a clinic that will be held at UMass Amherst, which all first responders in Massachusetts are eligible for. Pre-registration will be required and a registration link will be up later this week on the town's vaccination webpage. Appointment hours will be available for the following blocks: Monday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 12, 5 p.m. – 7:35 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. - Michael P. Norton
