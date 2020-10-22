OCT. 22 – Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday stitched together what he called "a giant quilt of funds" from various sources, announcing a host of grants, training programs and other initiatives to aid the state's economic recovery.
Baker said the package aims to support growth where it's already started and "hopefully kick start it in other parts of the state," but can't fully serve as a substitute for the much larger degree of aid that the federal government would be able to provide if Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal on a stimulus bill.
In Washington, D.C., House Democrats are working off the premise that "there can be no recovery without child care," U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark said.
"I promise, Congress is talking about this every single day," she said in a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce speech in which she urged listeners to think of child care as a piece of public infrastructure rather than the purview of individual parents and providers.
Clark described the current economic crisis as a "she-cession," saying women have been particularly hard-hit.
A $5.4 interim budget that would keep state government for another month while lawmakers work their way through Baker's new $45.5 billion spending plan for the rest of the fiscal year is now officially before the House Ways and Means Committee for review. Baker reiterated Thursday that he'd like to see the full budget wrapped up by Thanksgiving. - Katie Lannan
ARL Offering Emergency Pet Housing: With the state's eviction moratorium no longer in place, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced Thursday that it is offering "housing assistance for pets whose owners may be forced to vacate their current living situation due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic." After a pre-screening process to determine eligibility, an accepted pet will receive a veterinary exam and behavioral evaluation at an ARL facility and then be placed into a foster home, with a maximum 120-day stay. "At the core of its mission, ARL believes in keeping people and pets together, and is offering temporary shelter for animals whose owners may be experiencing housing instability or may be at imminent risk of homelessness," the organization said in a statement. "This is an imperative service for individuals facing eviction due to the Covid-19 pandemic." Priority will be given to existing clients of the ARL Wellness Waggin, and interested applicants can contact their closest ARL admissions office at 617-426-9170 at the following extensions: 140 for Boston, 404 for Dedham, and 305 for Brewster. - Katie Lannan 4:45 PM Thu
Nearly 1,000 New Cases Thursday: The Department of Public Health reported more new COVID-19 cases Thursday than it has in months -- 986 new cases of the highly-contagious virus that has been spreading largely uncontrolled for months. DPH also reported the recent COVID-19 deaths of 30 people. Since the virus was first confirmed in Massachusetts on Feb. 1, 143,927 people have been infected and 9,810 people have died. All four of the main metrics that the Baker administration says it watches to make public health decisions are trending in the wrong direction. The seven-day average of the positive test rate ticked up to 1.4 percent, up more than 75 percent in the last month. The three-day average number of people with COVID-19 in Massachusetts hospitals stands at 519, up more than 40 percent in the last month. Four hospitals are using surge capacity, up from zero as recently as earlier this week. And the three-day average of the number of COVID-19 deaths is up 60 percent from earlier this month. Despite that, DPH reported Thursday that it sees a "positive trend" on the positive test rate, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the state's testing capacity and its contact tracing capabilities. The number of people who have died of COVID-19 and the health care system's readiness are assessed as "in progress" in DPH's latest update. 4:42 PM Thu
Highest Risk Category Now Includes 77 Towns: Almost one quarter of the cities or towns in Massachusetts are now designated by the state as being at the highest-risk for COVID-19 transmission. In its weekly update on municipality-specific coronavirus activity, the Department of Public Health said 22 new towns -- Ashland, Avon, Boxford, Chicopee, Clinton, Gloucester, Lynnfield, Mattapoisett, Middleborough, Millville, Monson, Norwood, Raynham, Rochester, Scituate, Seekonk, Somerset, Swampscott, West Bridgewater, Westfield, Westport and Wrentham -- have been color-coded red this week, signifying that the average daily incidence rate is more than eight cases per 100,000 residents there, while nine communities -- Amherst, Auburn, Dartmouth, East Bridgewater, Holbrook, Littleton, Nantucket, Southborough and Sunderland -- upgraded from the highest-risk category into the moderate risk category. The 77 communities that are color-coded red and where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is highest are: Abington, Acushnet, Ashland, Attleboro, Avon, Berkley, Boston, Boxford, Brockton, Buckland, Canton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, East Longmeadow, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Framingham, Gloucester, Hanover, Hanson, Haverhill, Hingham, Holliston, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Lawrence, Leicester, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Malden, Marlborough, Marshfield, Mattapoisett, Methuen, Middleborough, Middleton, Milford, Millville, Milton, Monson, New Bedford, North Andover, Norwood, Oxford, Pembroke, Plymouth, Randolph, Raynham, Revere, Rochester, Rockland, Saugus, Scituate, Seekonk, Shrewsbury, Somerset, Somerville, Springfield, Swampscott, Tyngsborough, Wakefield, Waltham, Webster, West Bridgewater, West Newbury, Westfield, Westport, Weymouth, Winthrop, Woburn, Worcester and Wrentham. The statewide average daily case rate over the past 14 days climbed to 9.2 cases per 100,000 residents in the weekly update published Thursday, up from an average of 8.7 cases per 100,000 residents a week ago. -- Colin A. Young 4:15 PM Thu
HarborOne Bank Accelerates Holiday Bonuses: Non-officer employees of HarborOne Bank will receive holiday bonuses this month, rather than December, to provide greater flexibility and help workers with child care costs. The bank announced its plans Thursday, saying working parents have experienced rising child care costs because so many have children who are attending school from home while their parents work. "We could not be more proud of the way our employees have responded to one of the most difficult years in memory," said James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. "Our staff has worked so hard and shown such commitment to meeting the needs of our customers and our communities that we wanted to help them manage through these times. Parents are balancing coordination of child care, schooling, and work, and we recognize how difficult and costly this can be." HarborOne employees may also apply for reimbursement of a portion of their child care costs. The bank, which recently opened a branch in Quincy and plans to open one in South Boston this winter, said it had just experienced its best quarter in its history. - Michael P. Norton 4:12 PM Thu
CDC Redefines Close Contact Definition: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its definition of a "close contact" in terms of COVID-19 exposure. The new definition considers someone a close contact if they were "within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated." The previous definition required a consecutive 15 minutes, and the update allows for repeated, briefer contact that adds up to at least 15 minutes. Other situations that qualify as close contact include providing care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19, direct physical contact like hugging or kissing, sharing eating or drinking utensils, or if a person with COVID-19 "sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you." - Katie Lannan 12:35 PM Thu
Winter Gatherings a Talking Point: The coming colder temperatures will likely bring changes to the way Massachusetts residents have moved their social activities — and major events like weddings — outdoors to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures, and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy suggested this week the impacts of winter weather will be the topic of future discussions. During a hearing Wednesday on Gov. Charlie Baker's revised fiscal 2021 budget, House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz relayed a question from a committee member to Kennealy, asking him if the administration had given any thought to easing restrictions on wedding venues. "I think everyone that had scheduled a wedding for 2020 was trying to decide how to move forward with their discussions and, obviously, small businesses are hurting and in particular places like those types of size venues," Michlewitz said. Kennealy said the issue is a difficult one. "Anything outdoors is safer than anything indoors, and in our view, anything that's kind of a structured indoor activity is safer than a gathering, and so the indoor gatherings have been something we think we've got some particular concerns about, and that's why we've had this 25-person limit on indoor gatherings for some period of time," he said. "Of course, we recognize that the ability to have outdoor gatherings may change as the weather gets colder. It's something that we're going to have to talk about, but I don't know if I have any news on that one today, other than just to emphasize that indoor gatherings remain an area of concern for us." - Katie Lannan 11:51 AM Thu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.