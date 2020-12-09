DEC. 9 – On the day that Gov. Charlie Baker outlined the state's three-phase plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Massachusetts residents over a period of several months, public health officials reported 5,675 new cases and 89 new deaths linked to the highly contagious virus.
That number of new deaths is more than double the daily average of 43 new deaths reported over the seven-day period ending Dec. 7.
The strategy envisions making vaccines available to the general public next spring, with the very first doses in the months before then earmarked for health care workers involved in the pandemic response.
"Clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct care and COVID-facing care are at the highest risk for COVID-19 exposure due to what they do every day," Baker said. "Providing this group with the vaccine first will protect them from exposure and ensure that they can continue to provide health care to others safely."
The latest figures from the Department of Public Health indicate that COVID-19 continues to keep the state's health care system busy. There are 1,576 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Massachusetts, including 308 in intensive care and 162 who have been intubated to help them breathe.
Hospital leaders have reported that their intensive care units are not experiencing as dramatic a strain as they underwent in the spring, and that patient stays in the ICU are "dramatically shorter" now, Baker said. Still, 65 percent of the state's 1,700 ICU beds are currently occupied, according to the DPH, including all 100 beds in the northeast region, and only 19 percent of 9,700 non-ICU beds are available.
Wednesday's DPH report shows there are now 61,181 active COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, among a total 259,324 cases confirmed since February. Since the first state's first death was reported on March 20, a total of 10,922 Massachusetts residents with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses have lost their lives to the pandemic, as have another 244 people with probable cases of the respiratory disease. - Katie Lannan
Mass. Hospitals Ready for "Monumental Undertaking": Getting health care workers -- and then most of the state -- vaccinated presents a "monumental undertaking," but hospitals in Massachusetts are up to the challenge, a top industry leader said Wednesday. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association said it "fully support(s)" the Baker administration's three-phase plan for COVID vaccination unveiled Wednesday, in which hospitals will play a key role distributing doses. "Our providers have done an incredible amount of preparation throughout the past few months and stand ready to begin distribution to their employees as soon as possible," MHA Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Valerie Fleishman said in a statement. "This is a monumental undertaking, but our hospitals and health systems have both the experience and expertise to conduct large-scale vaccination. We look forward to working with state and local leaders to engage our communities, build trust, and ensure equitable access throughout every part of this process." Like Baker and other officials, Fleishman warned that the rollout of a vaccination plan is only a step and does not reduce the still-potent COVID threats. "While this announcement is certainly cause for great hope, we ask that residents remain vigilant around public health precautions, which will be crucial to preserving the strength of our healthcare system," Fleishman said. - Chris Lisinski 4:32 PM Wed
Worcester City Manager Tests Positive: Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus, who was part of a press conference with Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito inside the DCU Center on Thursday, has tested positive for COVID-19. Augustus, a former state senator, is currently in isolation at his home and roughly 20 people who have been identified as close contacts are also in quarantine, the city said in a statement. Augustus said that he did not feel well when he woke up Tuesday morning, went to get tested, began to isolate himself, and got word Wednesday morning that he had tested positive. He said city government will continue unaffected by his physical absence. At his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Baker said he had not been contacted for being a close contact of Augustus, wore a mask when around Augustus and others last week for a press conference, and kept his distance. Polito said no one had been in touch with her about her contact with Augustus either. -- Colin A. Young 1:42 PM Wed
Warren, Smith Flag Supply Chain, Test Issues: Sen. Elizabeth Warren and a fellow Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, are recommending the federal government invoke the Defense Production Act for testing supplies and work with independent pharmacies to address supply chain issues, after conducting an investigation they said revealed "significant gaps in COVID-19 testing capacity" across the country. In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the two senators wrote that lab companies developed additional capacity after a spike in demand when COVID-19 cases surged over the summer but that "continued strains on the nation's supply chain of critical testing materials and personal protective equipment have hampered companies' ability to process tests and secure additional supplies." Pediatric testing is becoming more widely available, the letter said, but the patient-administered "self-swab" testing protocol creates a barrier to expanding testing access for young children, for whom caregivers might not be able to successfully administer a test. - Katie Lannan 10:54 AM Wed
Chamber: Baker Rollback Plan Likely Saved Jobs: Small business owners across Massachusetts breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday that the latest pandemic response from Gov. Charlie Baker was not as dramatic as some anticipated, according to the head of one prominent business group. Newton-Needham Regional Chamber President Greg Reibman said the changes Baker unveiled -- rolling communities back to Phase 3, Step 1 of reopening, reducing allowable capacity in many cases from 50 percent to 40 percent, and setting a 90-minute limit on indoor dining -- were careful and calculated. "Many of the businessfolks I spoke with feared something harsher," Reibman wrote in the Chamber's Wednesday newsletter. "Many feared being shut down going into the crucial holiday season; losing sales and being stuck with seasonal inventory, which would have been the likely death knell for some." Baker's response has drawn criticism as insufficient from some elected officials and public health experts who say that additional action is needed to slow the spread of the virus. "Whether or not Baker's latest steps will flatten the curve; take pressure off our hospitals; or even mitigate our latest nationwide shortage, remains to be seen," Reibman wrote. "But absent the (kind of) financial relief that accompanied the spring shutdown, yesterday's cautious rollback likely preserved many jobs and livelihoods." - Chris Lisinski 10:21 AM Wed
Holyoke Veterans Act Targets "Gaping Holes": New legislation proposed this week by U.S. Reps. Joseph Kennedy III and Richard Neal would change federal requirements so that the administrator or deputy superintendent of any soldiers' home must have a similar medical licensure as is required for skilled nursing facility administrators -- a change that comes in direct response to the 76 veteran deaths earlier this year amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soliders' Home. "What happened in Holyoke makes clear: We failed to keep safe heroes who dedicated their lives to protecting us," Kennedy said. "No action today can undo the harm our nation caused, but in honor of those we lost – and all who loved them – we can act aggressively to fix the gaping holes in oversight, accountability, and basic safety that this pandemic exposed. The Holyoke Veterans Act will help save lives today, as COVID continues to soar across the country, and will ensure a similar tragedy cannot ever again occur." Neal, whose uncle is a resident of the Holyoke Soliders' Home and survived a bout with the coronavirus, said the issue is personal to him. The bill would also require all soldiers' home facilities to employ an infection preventionist, file an annual emergency plan with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and would require a report on how the VA can further improve oversight of soldiers’ homes. -- Colin A. Young 9:53 AM Wed
Rep Questions Baker Approach to Virus Control: Emergency room physician Rep. Jon Santiago checked in Tuesday night on Twitter with annoyance and frustration over Gov. Charlie Baker's plans to dial back permissible activity in an attempt to slow the rapid transmission of COVID-19. In particular, Santiago (D-Boston) questioned the impacts of Baker plans to limit dining parties to 90 minutes at a table, and to reduce indoor capacity limits across sectors from 50 percent to 40 percent. "Either you’re serious about stopping the virus or not," Santiago tweeted. "I'll check in soon from the frontlines to let you know how it's going. Don't hold your breath." The criticism comes as case numbers are exploding across Massachusetts and hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients, and in an environment where the governor alone is mostly making the virus response decisions. Santiago in his tweet did not outline an alternative approach to mitigating the crisis, and did not respond to a request for comment. - Michael P. Norton 8:55 AM Wed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.