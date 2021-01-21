JAN. 21 -- With three weeks of improvement among key COVID-19 metrics, Gov. Charlie Baker decided Thursday that it is time to start peeling back some of the restrictions he put in place last fall to try to keep the coronavirus at bay.
"We all know that we are not out of the woods yet by any means, but things do appear to be getting a bit better here in Massachusetts," Baker said Thursday at the State House, the second of two public events and press availabilities for the day.
Since Jan. 1, Massachusetts has seen a 30 percent drop in the positivity rate, a 30 percent drop in new cases and a 10 percent drop in hospitalizations, Baker said, leading his administration to lift the 9:30 p.m. curfew on restaurants and many other businesses effective Monday.
Baker also announced Thursday that everyone who qualifies as part of Phase One of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan can now get the vaccine. That makes inoculation available to home-based health care workers and other health care workers who do not directly work with COVID-19 patients.
The relatively positive trends -- coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain at elevated levels -- continued with the data report from the Department of Public Health on Thursday.
DPH announced 4,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 recent deaths among people with confirmed or likely cases of the virus. The seven-day average positive test rate dropped again, to 5.57 percent, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 declined by 57 since DPH's report on Wednesday.
The state's total caseload since Feb. 1, 2020 now stands at 462,910 people and confirmed or likely cases of the virus have killed 13,906 people here since mid-March 2020. -- Colin A. Young
Schools Report 938 New Cases: Massachusetts schools reported 938 new cases of COVID-19 in the week from Jan. 14-20, including 541 among students attending class in-person or through a hybrid model and 397 among staff. New Bedford, with 19 student cases and 19 staff cases, reported the most total cases, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's data show. New Bedford was among 10 districts that reported at least 10 student cases, along with Braintree (16), Westwood (15), Fall River (13), Falmouth (13), Milton (12), Plymouth (13), Quincy (11), Watertown (10) and Stoughton (10). Approved special education schools reported 103 total cases to the department, including 32 among students and 41 in staff. - Katie Lannan 5:34 PM Thu
Satter House Residents to Get Vaccinated Friday: The Jack Satter House in Revere made headlines back in March when the Revere Board of Health was notified by state public health officials of seven positive cases of COVID-19, and TV crews captured videos of residents in their apartments peering out of their windows. The board of health then issued a directive requiring all residents there to quarantine in their individual apartments and issued additional guidance to all senior facilities in the City of Revere. On Friday at 2:15 p.m., Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Hebrew SeniorLife President Lou Woolf will be on hand as 270 residents and staff at the Revere Beach Boulevard facility will receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an on-site clinic in collaboration with CVS Health. - Michael P. Norton 5:07 PM Thu
Testing Still in Demand on Cape: Even as public health officials begin thinking about how to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to residents on Cape Cod, officials there said Thursday that they are also seeing sustained demand for COVID-19 testing. Sean O'Brien, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Barnstable County Department of Health and the Environment, said Thursday that the county gets between 400 and 500 people each day who want to be tested for the coronavirus. "We are still seeing a lot of people going in for testing at all of our sites," he said. O'Brien said most people can get an appointment to be tested the same day that they call to inquire about testing. -- Colin A. Young 4:57 PM Thu
Kraft: "Real Shot" At Gillette Hosting Fans Next Season: Twenty-seven years to the day after he bought the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft said Thursday that he looks forward to once again welcoming fans back into the venue and described the COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered there as a "first step toward a return to normalcy." Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined Kraft for a tour of the mass vaccination site operating out of Gillette, the first such set-up in the state. The stadium also hosted as a drive-through testing site earlier in the pandemic. "In 2002, we privately built Gillette Stadium to provide a home to our sports franchises, and we have celebrated some great moments here over the past 19 years, but maybe none as important as what we are doing here today, right now," Kraft said. Kraft said Gillette is the first professional sports venue in the northeast to provide large-scale vaccinations, and has scaled up from 300 vaccinations a day to 1,500. "After the year we have had these vaccinations provide a light and give hope for a brighter future," he said. "As much as we love hosting these vaccinations what we're looking for most is to return to normal, and host our Patriot and Revolution fans in-person this coming season right out here. So we'll keep our fingers crossed on that, but we believe we have a real shot at doing that." - Katie Lannan 4:56 PM Thu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.