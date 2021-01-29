JAN. 29 -- State officials on Friday announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of nearly 100 more people, a grim reminder of the toll the coronavirus pandemic has extracted from the people of Massachusetts for nearly a year.
The 98 deaths reported by the Department of Public Health brought the state's death toll to 14,444 people here since March when counting people who died with either test-confirmed or likely cases of the virus.
DPH also announced 2,781 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total to 491,642 test-confirmed cases in just less than one year. On Monday, the one-year anniversary of the state announcing the state's first confirmed cases of COVID-19, residents 75 or older will begin to get vaccinated against the virus.
The improving trends that Gov. Charlie Baker cited when deciding to lift some COVID-19 restrictions continued to head in positive directions with Friday's report from DPH. The seven-day average positive test rate is down again, now to 4.28 percent. The seven-day average number of new cases is down to 2,411.3, and the seven-day average number of COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts hospitals is down to 1,950.3.
Statewide, 86.4 percent of the non-ICU beds in Massachusetts that could be staffed within 24 hours are already full, though not all with COVID-19 patients, and 80 percent of ICU beds are occupied, DPH said Friday.
As of Friday morning, 422,803 people in Massachusetts had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 96,373 people had received two doses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. A total of 1,057,000 vaccine doses have been distributed to Massachusetts and 520,504 have been administered, the CDC said. -- Colin A. Young
Congressman Lynch Tests Positive for COVID: Congressman Stephen Lynch tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, his office announced. Lynch is "asymptomatic and feels fine," his communications director Molly Rose Tarpey said in a statement, and he will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress next week. Tarpey said Lynch got a positive test result for the highly infectious virus Friday afternoon after a staffer in his Boston office tested positive earlier in the week. "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," Tarpey said. Lynch becomes the second member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation to announce a positive COVID-19 test in as many days following Rep. Lori Trahan, who similarly said Thursday that she was asymptomatic and will self-quarantine. - Chris Lisinski 4:39 PM Fri
One-Tenth of Adults Have Gotten Shots in Seven States: Seven states have administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to 10 percent or more of their adult populations, according to a top federal official. Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, called out those states -- Alaska, West Virginia, New Mexico, Connecticut, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota -- during a press briefing on Friday. He said the seven-day average of shots administered over the past week has been 1.2 million, describing that number as "a base to build from during the coming days, weeks and months." The latest Department of Public Health data show that Massachusetts had administered a total of 496,103 doses as of Tuesday, including first and second shots. - Katie Lannan 3:34 PM Fri
Almost 1,000 New Cases in Mass. Schools: Massachusetts school districts, education collaboratives and approved special education schools reported 969 new cases of COVID-19 to state education officials during the week from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's latest round of weekly data shows 624 new cases among students learning either in-person or in a hybrid model, and 345 among staff with district building access. A dozen districts logged more than 10 new student cases, led by Marlborough, with 23. Fall River had 23 staff cases. - Katie Lannan 3:10 PM Fri
Walensky: Treat Every Case Like a Variant: Federal officials are "rapidly ramping up" their surveillance and sequencing around new variants of COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing Friday. The B.1.1.7 variant first observed in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in 379 cases in 29 states as of Wednesday, Walensky said. South Carolina officials notified the public on Thursday about the first two cases of another variant first found in Africa, and Minnesota has identified a case of a variant detected in Brazil. "We also know viruses mutate, and they tend to mutate in ways that are advantageous to the virus," Walensky said. "We expected this, and this is why I feel compelled to underscore to you the need for each of us to remain steadfast in our commitment to taking all of the appropriate steps to protect ourselves and our communities." She said that this "is not the time to travel," and that people should continue wearing masks, staying six feet apart, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Limiting virus spread also lessens the conditions that produce variants, she said. The former Massachusetts General Hospital doctor said that opportunities for "real case control" and contact tracing are "largely gone" by the time someone develops symptoms, gets tested, receives a positive result, and can undergo sequencing. "So I think and I believe that we should be treating every case as if it's a variant during this pandemic right now," she said. - Katie Lannan 2:53 PM Fri
EU Health Agency Recommends Approving AstraZeneca Vaccine: European Union health regulators on Friday recommended authorizing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for use in all adults, clearing the way for a third vaccine to reach the general public in the region. The European Medicines Agency announced Friday that combined results from clinical trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa found the vaccine to have about a 60 percent efficacy. However, the agency noted that most of the participants in the studies were between the ages of 18 and 55. While the vaccine is still expected to offer protection, there is not enough information yet to determine how well the AstraZeneca vaccine works for adults over the age of 55, EMA said. "With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens," EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said in a statement. "As in previous cases, the CHMP has rigorously evaluated this vaccine, and the scientific basis of our work underpins our firm commitment to safeguard the health of EU citizens." AstraZeneca still has not received approval from American regulators to distribute its vaccine widely. - Chris Lisinski 11:41 AM Fri
Blue Cross Warns of Vaccine Scams: The fraud investigation unit at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is warning consumers to watch out for scammers mimicking the state's COVID-19 vaccine website and otherwise seeking to deceive vaccine-seekers. The pent-up demand and limited vaccine rollout creates "an environment ripe for fraud," Jennifer Stewart, the health plan's senior director for fraud investigation and prevention, said in a Wednesday statement. Stewart said people seeking vaccine appointments should not click on links emailed to them but rather navigate to official websites through mass.gov or their health provider's website. Scammers have posted a website similar to the state's vaccine site directory, she said, changing one letter of the name so it looks legitimate in an attempt to collect health insurance and financial information. Stewart said health care providers will not offer early vaccine access in exchange for payment or financial information. "As the distribution starts ramping up, people are going to get solicited to pay to get ahead in the line. Consumers should know that's not possible," she said. "The federal government has bought the vaccine, insurers are paying for administration for their members, you can't pay to cut the line and get early access in Massachusetts. If that's what you’re being told, that's a scam." - Katie Lannan 10:01 AM Fri
South Carolina Reports First U.S. Cases of South African Variant: Two cases of a COVID-19 variant that emerged in South Africa have been detected in South Carolina, the first known cases of that variant in the United States. Officials at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday that they were notified late Wednesday by the CDC of a South Carolina sample that was tested at LabCorp and determined to be the B.1.351 variant originally identified in South Africa. The South Carolina state lab tested samples on Jan. 25 and identified a separate case of the variant. Like the B.1.1.7 variant originally identified in United Kingdom, this variant spreads easier and quicker than the majority of SARS-CoV-2 variants. "Experts agree that existing vaccines work to protect us from this variant, even if we don't know precisely how effective they are. At this time, there's no evidence to suggest that the B.1.351 variant causes more severe illness," South Carolina officials reported. They said that most variants "do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear." There is no known travel history and no connection between the two cases, which both involve adults, one from the Lowcountry and one from the Pee Dee region, officials said. The B.1.351 variant has been identified in more than 30 countries. "The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. "While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together." - Michael P. Norton 5:47 AM Fri
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.