MARCH 10 – Massachusetts residents have now endured one full year of life under a state of emergency.
In the 365 days since Gov. Charlie Baker's emergency declaration, residents have withstood two surges of infections, the forced closure and then gradual reopening of businesses across almost every industry, hundreds of thousands of job losses, and nearly incomprehensible changes to the fabric of public life.
On March 10, 2020, there had been 91 cases identified in Massachusetts and no confirmed deaths linked to the virus. By the time the Department of Public Health finished its now-routine daily report on March 10, 2021, the cumulative caseload had climbed to 562,394 and the confirmed and probable death toll is 16,509.
There is light on the horizon with the vaccine rollout proceeding, albeit over several speedbumps. More than 784,000 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, an increase of nearly 200,000 from one week ago.
Baker noted the significance of the day as he opened a press conference Wednesday, where he announced the impending launch of a new pre-registration system for vaccine appointments.
"This is the one-year anniversary of the signing of the --," he said, pausing as he appeared to be hit with a wave of emotion, "-- that put the commonwealth into a state of emergency."
"I have to say --," Baker said, again stopping for a moment. "First of all, I wasn't expecting this." - Chris Lisinski
MTA: Teacher Vaccine Plan "Poorly Timed": Despite efforts by the Baker administration to set aside days for educators and school staff to get vaccinated in the coming week, the state's largest teacher's union is asking the governor to delay the return to full-time classroom learning until at least April 26. Teachers and school employees became eligible last week to get vaccinated at federally-supplied CVS Health sites, and Massachusetts will begin allowing them to book appointments at state and regional run sites on Thursday. Baker also announced Wednesday that four days would be set aside at the state's seven mass vaccination sites exclusively for K-12 educators: Saturday, March 27; Saturday, April 3, Saturday, April 10; and Sunday, April 11. Officials expect to be able to administer 20,000 to 25,000 doses over those four days. "While school employees are relieved that the state finally has a plan that will enable many of them to receive a COVID-19 vaccine within the next few weeks, we are continuing to urge the Baker administration to support local vaccination programs," Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said. Najimy also said Education Commissioner Jeff Riley's timetable for bringing elementary and middle school students back for in-person learning next month was "poorly timed with the vaccine rollout." Riley said Tuesday he would set April 5 date for elementary schoolers to return to in-person learning five days a week and an April 28 date for middle schoolers. "Under the administration’s schedule, students will be crowding back into our school buildings, bringing them to full capacity before most educators will have had the chance to be vaccinated," Najimy said. Najimy said the return to the classroom should be postponed until at least April 26 - the Monday after April vacation. - Matt Murphy 5:37 PM Wed
BPS Opening Vaccine Clinic Sunday: Boston Public Schools on Wednesday announced plans to open a vaccine clinic for its educators, bus drivers and monitors, administrators, employees, and contractors this Sunday, March 14, at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Gallivan Community Center. The clinic, which the district said is the first of two BPS-only sites, will offer about 200 appointments per day and will be open Sundays through Thursdays for a period of two weeks. After 21 days, it will reopen to provide second doses. BPS staff and contractors will be able to sign up for appointments starting Thursday by visiting a district website and entering their credentials. "As we near the first anniversary of last year's school closure, the opening of our first clinic to administer vaccines to our workers is a monumental milestone in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," Superintendent Brenda Casellius said in a statement. BPS also has reserved appointment slots available at existing Boston vaccine clinics. - Katie Lannan 5:09 PM Wed
About 60,000 Vaccinations Tuesday: There were nearly 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Massachusetts on Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday. DPH's daily report showed that there were 1,504,144 people who had received at least the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines (an increase of 32,911 from Tuesday's report) and 752,083 people who had received both doses of those vaccines (an increase of 20,386 from Tuesday). Another 32,706 people had been given the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DPH said, which is 6,153 people more than Tuesday. DPH said there were 784,789 people in Massachusetts it considers to be "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19, meaning they have either received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer's formulas or had been given the Johnson & Johnson shot. In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,288,933 vaccine doses, which is 85.4 percent of the 2,680,940 doses shipped here by the federal government. -- Colin A. Young 4:45 PM Wed
Baker Touts Local PPE Production: Exactly one year after he declared a state of emergency around COVID-19 in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker praised the work done by local companies manufacturing personal protective equipment and pledged that he never again wants to see the state face the supply chain challenges that marked the beginning of the pandemic. Baker, who became choked up at the start of his press conference while noting the anniversary of his emergency executive order, toured a Shawmut Corporation and Fallon Company facility in West Bridgewater manufacturing N95 masks on Wednesday. "If there were to be in the future, God forbid, the kind of just complete and utter shutdown that we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, we would still be able to continue to manufacture this gear here in Massachusetts and to continue to employ hundreds of terrific people like the folks who are here with us today who would be supplying so many of those frontline workers with a really top-quality, FDA-approved, NIOSH-approved product," Baker said. "In some ways, it's a real tribute to the ingenuity and the creativity and the drive of so many people here in Massachusetts." - Chris Lisinski 4:24 PM Wed
19,000 J&J Shots Flowing to Community Health Centers: Massachusetts will receive 19,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week in a shift from earlier federal predictions that the state would get only a single batch until April. The new doses will be shipped directly to some community health centers in the Bay State, which will use them to vaccinate populations with less vaccine access or who are more difficult to reach. Shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson for its single-dose vaccine, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state would receive an initial batch of thousands of doses and then a "pause" for several weeks. "This is a bit of a change from that," he said Wednesday about the latest projection. "But again, it's fairly small numbers, and we're looking forward to seeing the big numbers that J&J has committed to get delivered here in the commonwealth at some point in the not-too-distant future." - Chris Lisinski 3:48 PM Wed
Bharel Reflects on Anniversary, Vaccines: One year ago, the day that Gov. Charlie Baker first declared a state of emergency around the coronavirus, it was "unthinkable that we would have 500,000 cases and more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 in our commonwealth," Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel said Wednesday as she opened up a meeting of the state's Public Health Council. "Many of us know someone who has become ill, or worse, died from COVID-19, and this toll and suffering is immense from this worst public health crisis of our lifetime," said Bharel, who tested positive for COVID-19 late last March and returned to work four weeks later after what she described as a "frightening" period in which she and her family were sick. Bharel said she's "energized" by the work the Department of Public Health does every day to fight the pandemic and continue its other programs and services. "It's pretty amazing to me that thanks to science and ingenuity, we already have extremely effective vaccines for a brand new novel disease in Massachusetts." She described all three vaccines -- from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- as safe and effective, and said that each prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death. "I really see vaccines as a true ray of light during this really extensive, long pandemic," she said. - Katie Lannan 12:30 PM Wed
