MAY 20 – Massachusetts surpassed the 3.3 million mark on Thursday for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the Bay State continues to look ahead to a full reopening just more than one week away.
A range of decisions about post-pandemic life still need to be made, including COVID-19 rules at casinos, the fate of restaurant relief measures popular on Cape Cod, and other emergency measures that will be the subject of conversation between Gov. Charlie Baker and lawmakers.
As vaccinations continue, the Department of Public Health's estimate of active COVID-19 cases fell to a new record low for the seventh day in a row, landing at 11,924 in Thursday's report -- nearly a tenth of the 98,750 active cases DPH projected on Jan. 18 at the second surge's peak.
DPH reported 538 newly confirmed cases on Thursday from 56,711 tests, while the seven-day positive test rate inched downward from 1.05 percent to 1.03 percent. The department counted another nine confirmed deaths linked to the virus, bringing the cumulative toll counting those with probable but unconfirmed cases to 17,802.
According to DPH's data, 327 patients in Massachusetts hospitals are COVID-19 positive, six more than in Wednesday's report. That increase is only the second time in the past 22 days that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has not declined. - Chris Lisinski
State data for positive cases of COVID-19 in Greater Newburyport over the last week showed only slight increases in all communities except West Newbury, where there was not change.
The DPH reported the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began rose in Amesbury from 1,083 to 1,088; in Georgetown it rose from 575 to 578; in Groveland, from 480 to 481; in Merrimac, from 385 to 386; in Newbury from 311 to 314; in Newburyport, from 1,07 to 1,020; in Rowley, from 381 to 383; in Salisbury, from 626 to 629; and in West Newbury, where the total remained at 191. -- Daily News staff, 5:45 p.m. Thursday
Schools Report 407 New Cases: Massachusetts schools reported 407 new cases of COVID-19, most of which were among students, to state education officials this week. For the week from May 13 through 19, school districts reported 377 new coronavirus cases among students learning in-person, and 30 among staff with building access. The 34 staff cases were reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by 24 districts, and no district had more than two staff cases. Brockton, Haverhill, Lynn, New Bedford and Springfield each reported two. Brockton topped the list for most student cases, with 17, followed by 14 each in Methuen and Worcester and 13 in Framingham. This week's school case total is down from 620 last week. - Katie Lannan 5:15 PM Thu
UMass Lowell, Partners Receive $3.3 Mil for Manufacturing: Several Massachusetts universities and research organizations received $3.3 million from the federal government to build on pandemic-era efforts to manufacture personal protective equipment and other essential supplies in the Bay State, officials announced Thursday. UMass Lowell and its partners in the Manufacturing Emergency Response Team, or MERT, will use the CARES Act grant to continue producing PPE, expand manufacturing capabilities to cover other medical supplies and devices, and develop training and curriculum aimed at job creation in the wake of COVID-19. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we all learned how important this supply chain is to our community," UMass Lowell Vice Chancellor for Research Julie Chen said in a statement. "By establishing a network to assist these companies in connecting to prototyping and small-lot manufacturing, technical experts, business and market analysis experts, workforce development, and other suppliers and customers, we will create a foundation for an agile and resilient technology-and manufacturing-based economy." The original MERT effort helped produce more than 15 million pieces of PPE, ventilators and other equipment after it launched early in the pandemic, according to UMass Lowell. The MERT 2.0 effort includes UMass Lowell, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership, FORGE, MassRobotics and Advanced Functional Fabrics of America. - Chris Lisinski 4:44 PM Thu
More than 62,000 Shots Reported: Massachusetts providers reported giving 62,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. The Department of Public Health said Thursday that 22,303 of the doses reported as administered Wednesday were first doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, 38,841 were second and final doses of the two dual-shot vaccines, and 1,395 were of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In total, Massachusetts has administered 7,344,364 doses of the three vaccines and 3,330,308 people here have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. -- Colin A. Young 3:59 PM Thu
UI Job Search Requirements Returning: Starting next month, people receiving unemployment benefits in Massachusetts will again need to provide the state with proof that they're searching for work, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday. In March 2020, the state followed federal guidance and suspended its work-search requirements, and Baker administration officials now plan to reinstate them with the June 15 end of Gov. Charlie Baker's COVID-19 state of emergency. Beginning the benefit week of June 13 through June 19, claimants will need to attest each week that they are conducting at least three "work-search activities" -- like completing a job application, registering for services from a MassHire Career Center, reviewing job listings, contacting professional associations and networking -- and provide proof of each such activity to the Department of Unemployment Assistance if requested. The requirements apply to claimants receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and those on extended benefits, the labor office said. "Effective the week of June 15, regular UI claimants will not be able to cite COVID-related reasons to waive work search requirements and must accept suitable employment, if offered," the office said in a press release. "Refusing work because a UI claimant would rather collect more money in unemployment benefits is not reasonable in any circumstances and is considered fraud. Employers may report any furloughed employees who refuse to come back to work by emailing UIReturntowork@detma.org." - Katie Lannan 3:42 PM Thu
Vaccine Equity Still a Concern on Cape: A week after warning about Cape Cod's wide disparities in vaccination rates by race, Truro Sen. Julian Cyr said the region has improved but still has "work to do." According to the Department of Public Health's most recent data, Cyr said 63 percent of the Cape's white residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine compared to 40 percent of Black residents, 58 percent of Hispanic residents and 55 percent of Asian residents. Compared to a week earlier, the rates increased 1 percentage point for white residents, 3 percentage points for Black residents, 5 percentage points for Hispanic residents and 4 percentage points for Asian residents. "Those numbers are certainly cause for concern," Cyr said during the Cape Cod COVID-19 Task Force's Thursday call with reporters. "The numbers are improving, but clearly there is more work to do to reach these communities." Gaps among people of color are also apparent at the state level: DPH reported on May 13 that 57 percent of white Massachusetts residents have received at least one dose, as have 40 percent of Black residents, 36 percent of Hispanic residents and 57 percent of Asian residents. - Chris Lisinski 12:54 PM Thu
Cape COVID Task Force Eyeing Its End: The Cape Cod COVID-19 Task Force's conference calls have been a weekly feature for most of the pandemic, and with the state of emergency's end on the horizon, the group is preparing to wind down its work. During the task force's Thursday call, Sen. Julian Cyr told reporters that members are plotting out "some wrap-up programming" to deliver in the coming weeks that will focus on lessons learned during the pandemic. "We will keep these up probably for a few more weeks, do some more wrap-up stuff, talk about what we're anticipating for the region coming out of the pandemic," Cyr said. "I know there's some folks who have been marking that it is a Thursday because we have this morning press avail, so you'll certainly have that marker of your week for a few more weeks, but I think this is something that we will begin to wrap up as we move into what is going to be a busy, but hopefully safe and very fun, summer." The Truro Democrat said housing is one major topic he plans to raise, warning that the region's housing crisis has been "exacerbated to a point that is untenable." "Housing is the biggest issue that's facing our communities, in addition to the more existential threat of climate change," Cyr said. "I think that we really need to get serious about housing production in our communities. We need to try some different things here because what we have been doing has not been meeting the need." - Chris Lisinski 12:03 PM Thu
425 New Cases Wednesday: Late Wednesday night, the Department of Public Health reported 425 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 14 recent deaths among people with confirmed cases. The department said the data update, typically published online around 5 p.m., was delayed because of technical issues. The new numbers bring the state's cumulative case count to 657,903 since last February. Counting the 361 people who died with probable cases of COVID-19, 17,794 people in Massachusetts have lost their lives to the coronavirus. Six more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, for a total of 332, and the state's seven-day test positivity rate is 1.05 percent. - Katie Lannan 9:27 AM Thu
