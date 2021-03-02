MARCH 2 -- Public health officials confirmed 980 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 56,007 new tests and announced the recent deaths of 37 people who had the respiratory disease.
Since the pandemic began about a year ago, 551,667 people have been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, another 31,177 are thought to have had the virus though they were not tested, and 16,182 people have died with likely or test-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Department of Public Health said.
There were 775 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, DPH said Tuesday, which was 13 patients fewer than were being treated in hospitals as of Sunday. There were 187 patients being treated in intensive care units, including 116 people who required the help of a ventilator to breathe.
For the two-week period that ended Feb. 24, the average age of someone confirmed to have COVID-19 was 37, the average age of someone hospitalized with COVID-19 was 69 and the average age of people who died of COVID-19 was 78, DPH said. Those figures are due to be updated with the latest two-week period on Wednesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker did not hold a public event Tuesday but could have a lot to address if he holds one Wednesday.
Baker has been pushing cities and towns to bring kids back into classrooms for in-person learning but has resisted calls to make teachers eligible for vaccination sooner than expected under his administration's current plan. On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government would have enough supply of doses to vaccinate all American adults by the end of May and that he was "directing every state to prioritize educators for vaccination" with a goal of getting at least one dose into an arm of every teacher, school staff member, and child-care worker by the end of March. -- Colin A. Young
Another Vaccine Boost Announced by White House: The White House's COVID team during a weekly meeting with governors Tuesday announced another vaccine supply increase for states, tribes, and territories, from 14.5 million to 15.2 million doses per week. "This is up from 8.6 million when we came into office. Furthermore, states are also receiving 2.8 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, so they are receiving a total of 18 million doses," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. - Michael P. Norton 5:02 PM Tue
About 44,000 Shots in a Day: As of early Tuesday, Massachusetts had administered 88 percent of the 1,813,992 COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been delivered to the state, according to the Department of Public Health. The latest vaccine report showed that 1,248,571 people have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine -- up by 25,980 people in 24 hours -- and 565,421 people have also received the second and final dose of a vaccine, an increase of 18,360 full vaccinations in 24 hours. -- Colin A. Young 4:07 PM Tue
Comerford: "Who is Advising Gov. Baker Now?": The Senate chair of the Legislature's new COVID-19 Committee is drawing a direct connection between the advice of the new Centers for Disease Control chief and Gov. Charlie Baker's move this week to open up more economic activity due to improved data on virus hospitalizations and cases. In a tweet Tuesday, Sen. Jo Comerford noted that CDC chief Rochelle Walensky was a member of Baker's COVID-19 advisory board before joining the Biden administration and in recent days Walensky has warned state officials nationwide not to relax safeguards that can stop the spread of the potentially deadly virus. "But @MassGovernor pushes to reopen. Who is advising Gov. Baker now?" Comerford tweeted. Baker last week testified before Comerford's committee and while the panel was still meeting headed to Salem to announce major reopening measures with impacts across sectors, including the restaurant and entertainment industries. - Michael P. Norton 2:16 PM Tue
Gambling, Brought to You By Clorox: Massachusetts casinos have been making hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available to gamblers since they reopened last summer, but players at MGM Springfield will now be presented with only Clorox products. Clorox is now the "Official Guest Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand of MGM Resorts," the casino company announced Tuesday. The cleaning products brand will supply disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer throughout guest-accessible areas of 20 MGM properties in Las Vegas and around the country, including MGM Springfield. "The health and safety of guests and employees remains our top priority, and we're thrilled to partner with Clorox to support those efforts," John Flynn, MGM Resorts' vice president of administration, said. "Disinfecting and hand sanitizing are key components of our Seven-Point Safety Plan, and Clorox's century of expertise and trusted brand make it a valuable ally in our ongoing mission to build confidence at our resorts and help keep guests and employees safer." -- Colin A. Young 2:09 PM Tue
Merck to Help J&J Vaccine Manufacturing: Pharmaceutical company Merck will help competitor Johnson & Johnson produce its COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership President Biden is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon, according to media reports. The Washington Post reported that Biden administration officials "began scouring the country for additional manufacturing capacity after they realized in the first days of the administration that Johnson & Johnson had fallen behind in vaccine production" and ultimately sought out a deal with Merck, which is one of the largest vaccine-makers in the world but came up short in its own bid to develop an immunization against COVID-19. Under the deal, according to the newspaper, Merck will dedicate two U.S. facilities to the Johnson & Johnson shots. - Katie Lannan 12:06 PM Tue
Wind, Cold Close Project Beacon Test Sites: Project Beacon, the operator of multiple free state COVID-19 test sites, closed its outdoor testing locations Tuesday because of high winds and cold weather. "Well folks, we gave it a try today, but the winds and cold just aren't going to work out. We're closing all outdoor sites for the rest of the day," Project Beacon said in a 10:23 a.m. tweet, accompanied by pictures of tents in disarray from the windy weather. "You can book an appointment at our indoor Framingham site for today. We look forward to more reasonable conditions tomorrow!" Project Beacon drive-through test sites are located in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, Suffolk Downs in Revere, Lynn, Framingham and New Bedford, with indoor locations in Winthrop and downtown Framingham. - Katie Lannan 11:31 AM Tue
Updated Guidance Allows In-School Singing: Masked singers will once again be able to practice their crafts inside Massachusetts schools. Updated Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance now permits indoor singing at schools where in-person learning is taking place. Previously, students were only allowed to sing outdoors. Chorus, singing and musical theater activities can take place indoors, with masks required and at least 10 feet of distance between individuals, under the new guidance, which notes that singing "carries a relatively higher risk of virus transmission because voice projection generates respiratory droplets." The guidance says that masks should be tight and well-fitting, and that indoor singing should be limited to 30 minutes at a time and performed at lower volumes. "The lower the volume, the less projection required. Consider, also, the volume of any background music," the document says. "The higher the volume of background music, the more vocalists will need to project to be heard." Schools are encouraged to "prioritize the use of large, well-ventilated spaces for singing," like gyms and auditoriums, and, for outdoor singing, to "monitor student volume to prevent harm to students' vocal cords." - Katie Lannan 10:22 AM Tue
Pool Testing Funding Window Extended: The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is extending the period of time during which it will cover the costs for schools and districts participating in a pooled COVID-19 testing initiative to screen students and staff for the virus. When the program was announced in January, the department said it would fund pooled testing through March 28 and any schools that wished to continue the screening beyond that point would be able to do so if they paid their own way, with the ability to buy tests, materials and software through a statewide contract. On Monday, education officials announced the state funding window would now run through Sunday, April 18, and the 171 schools and districts that have signed up for the program will continue to receive pooled testing through their vendor through that date. Districts and schools that are not signed up are still eligible to apply. - Katie Lannan 9:54 AM Tue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.