FEB. 11 -- In terms of daily new cases and the state's average positive test rate, the COVID-19 situation in Massachusetts has abated to be roughly in line with conditions in early November, but hospitalizations and deaths remain elevated.
The Department of Public Health said Thursday that the seven-day positive test rate has dropped to 2.65 percent, its lowest point since Nov. 6, when it stood at 2.6 percent. The seven-day average number of daily new cases stands at 1,613.4, DPH said, lower than it has been since Nov. 5 when DPH reported the average was 1,550.1 daily new cases.
But Massachusetts is averaging 1,419.5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, well more than the seven-day average as of Nov. 6 of 491.1 hospitalized patients. Instead, the current level of hospitalizations is closer to what doctors and nurses experienced in early December, after Thanksgiving gatherings, DPH data show.
The Bay State is also seeing an average of 46 COVID-19 deaths each day, well above the seven-day average of 19.7 deaths per day as of Nov. 6. COVID-19 deaths are considered a lagging indicator since often represent infections that were identified weeks earlier.
As for single-day data, DPH said Thursday that it had confirmed another 2,213 cases of COVID-19 and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 61 people. Since the start of the pandemic, 523,258 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 15,269 people have died of likely or test-confirmed cases of the virus.
As of Thursday, 748,544 people in Massachusetts had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- about 25,200 more than had been vaccinated as of Wednesday -- and 239,230 of them had received both doses and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, DPH said. Massachusetts has administered about 68 percent of the vaccine doses that have been shipped here, DPH said. -- Colin A. Young
Dems Call For End of Companion Vaccines: Thirteen House Democrats urged Gov. Charlie Baker to reverse course on a new policy allowing younger residents to get vaccinated if they accompany an adult 75 and older to a mass vaccination site, writing in a Thursday letter that the system "fails to fully address the persistent barriers that current eligible residents are facing in accessing the larger vaccination sites." The lawmakers said the so-called "companion system" offers disproportionate benefits to families with reliable access to a car and ability to take time off work -- many of whom will tend to be white and more wealthy. While they said they believe the administration had "the best of intentions" rolling out the policy as a way to encourage more seniors to get vaccines, the legislators argued that it will result in as many as half of doses at mass vaccination sites going to "healthy adults" rather than to older residents or any of the other vulnerable populations who do not yet qualify. "Vaccinations given to healthy, thriving adults will delay the ability of the state to vaccinate the hundreds of thousands of seniors 65 and older who still need to be vaccinated right now, leading to increased morbidity and death among our elders, especially those who are not able to rely on a companion to drive them and do not have access to a car," they wrote. The dozen-plus lawmakers also flagged concerns that the policy could put seniors at risk, saying that websites such as Facebook and Craigslist hosted posts from strangers offering to transport older adults "within hours of the announcement of the companion approach." - Chris Lisinski 4:57 PM Thu
Medford Public Schools To Use Pool Testing Model: The Medford Public School District will start combining nasal swabs from students, teachers, and staff in group samples for PCR analysis in what is known as pool testing, local officials said, adding that the move would save the city money comapared individual testing. City, school, and university officials announced the testing plans and partnership between the city and university at a press conference Thursday. Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said Medford officially started pool testing last week and since then, have only identified one positive pool out of 2,500 tests conducted. Tufts University designed the model Medford Public Schools implemented and piloted it among university students last spring "proving it is valid, efficient, and a cost effective method for surveillance testing," Lungo Koehn said. Tufts University President Anthony Monaco said Tufts began processing individual tests for Medford and Somerville public schools but found that "it would be too costly for the cities to sustain individual surveillance testing programs throughout the rest of the academic year." The pool testing program provides the same protection as individual testing, he said, but at a fraction of the cost. The school district has around 2,400 students who chose to attend classes in-person out of a typical enrollment of 3,900, officials said. - Chris Van Buskirk 12:53 PM Thu
Wednesday Vaccine Update: Dosage Supply Rises by 129,000: State health officials on Wednesday reported receiving a big boost of 129,325 additional vaccine doses from the federal government, and said more than 40,000 more doses had been administered since Tuesday's daily report. New daily data published by the Department of Public Health indicated a cumulative total of 1,413,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to Massachusetts and 950,515 administered, decreasing the percentage of doses reported as administered to 67.3 percent, from 70.9 percent. As of Wednesday afternoon's update, 723,327 Bay State residents have received at least one dose of the inoculation and 227,188 have received both doses. - Chris Lisinski 11:34 AM Thu
Rising Virus Caseload at UMass Amherst Hits 541: UMass Amherst now has 541 active COVID-19 cases amid a major outbreak that has prompted the near-shutdown of campus. Data the school published Wednesday showed 125 newly identified positive cases, further adding to an active caseload that Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy counted at 398 when he elevated the risk level on Sunday. University officials ordered students to "self-sequester" in their residences both on- and off-campus, shifting all classes to remote models. On Tuesday, UMass Amherst announced a grant program to support students who rely on income from employment to cover tuition, housing, meals, textbooks or other education costs, offering up to $300 per student. The application will be open on the school bursar's website between Friday, Feb. 12 and Friday, Feb. 19. "We are also reaching out to area employers through the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, which includes Hadley and Belchertown, to ask for their cooperation, patience and understanding as we work to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our campus community," Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life Brandi Hephner LaBanc wrote. "As challenging as the situation is at this moment, we know that our current status is only temporary and we urge these businesses to welcome students back, as employees and valued customers, as the public health situation improves." - Chris Lisinski 11:12 AM Thu
Senate Employee Tests Positive: A Senate employee who was last in the State House on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19, the Senate president's office told senators and staff late Wednesday night. The email, from Senate President Karen Spilka's chief of staff Mary Anne Padien, said that the employee "was not in close contact with any other person while they were in the state house." The State House has been closed to the public since mid-March, though it still hosts legislative sessions and some of Gov. Charlie Baker's press conferences, both attracting fewer in-person participants than in pre-pandemic times. Padien reminded senators and staffers Wednesday night that all Senate employees should be working remotely and that senators are "strongly encouraged" to participate in Senate sessions remotely as well. In December, the Senate held a session in Room 428 while the Senate Chamber underwent environmental cleaning following a positive test result from an employee who had been in the chamber. -- Colin A. Young 9:44 AM Thu
Cultural Council Launches Fifth Survey: Mass. Cultural Council is launching a fifth survey of the state's cultural institutions to take stock of the economic damage the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. More than 30,000 cultural sector jobs have been affected by COVID-19-related cancellations and closures, the organization said, and its November survey found a loss of more than $484 million in revenue for cultural organizations in Massachusetts. "Our partners in state government look to Mass Cultural Council for reliable updates on the cultural sector; it is necessary to begin the new legislative session with updated COVID-19 economic impact data. Whether the topic is the FY22 state budget, the FY22 capital spending plan, newly filed legislation, or how to disseminate future federal COVID recovery funds in Massachusetts, Beacon Hill will soon be making incredibly important decisions," the organization wrote. "Our goal is for these decisions to be made with a full understanding of the cultural sector's needs." Mass. Cultural Council will keep its survey open until March 1. -- Colin A. Young 9:25 AM Thu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.