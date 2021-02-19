FEB. 19 -- This time, when something didn't go as expected around COVID-19 vaccines, it was good news.
After cautioning yesterday that the state's vaccine shipment from the federal government had been delayed until Monday, COVID-19 Command Center officials said 135,025 doses landed in Massachusetts on Friday and providers would not have to cancel appointments.
Booking vaccine appointments through the state's website may soon be a different -- and, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders hopes, less stressful -- process. Sudders told WBZ on Friday that pending changes to the site aim to improve the user experience, including the ability to hold an appointment while entering information. Maryland-based online appointment vendor PrepMod said it took "full responsibility" for the vaccine site's Thursday morning crash that frustrated newly eligible vaccine seekers.
As of Friday afternoon, Massachusetts had administered 85.5 percent of the vaccines shipped here, for a total of more than 1.3 million doses. That number includes 976,033 first doses, an increase of nearly 39,000 from Thursday's vaccine report, and 347,623 people who are now fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 caseload and fatality also continue to grow. The Department of Public Health reported 1,679 new cases of the respiratory disease and 36 new deaths among people with test-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 26, dropping by 39 to 990. - Katie Lannan
Rep Proposes Mandatory Rapid Tests for Vax Site Workers: Reiterating her "serious concerns" about safety at the state's mass vaccination sites, Rep. Tami Gouveia called for passage of legislation Friday that would impose stricter testing precautions on workers at the locations. Gouveia, an Acton Democrat, filed a bill (HD 2915) that would require any employee, vendor or contractor to test negative with a rapid antigen test before entering a mass vaccination site. Workers involved in administering vaccines would also need to be tested once per week with a PCR molecular test under Gouveia's bill. Her office said PCR tests, which produce results more slowly than rapid antigen tests, are the current norm, though no specific baseline is required by law. "In the midst of a global pandemic we must do all that we can to protect vulnerable individuals from the spread of COVID-19," Gouveia said in a statement. "Mandating comprehensive testing at mass vaccination sites is an essential step to ensure the safety and well-being of our seniors, residents with co-morbidities, and others who are being encouraged to use these sites." - Chris Lisinski 2:50 PM Fri
TSA Wants to Fill 6,000 TSO Positions By Summer: Citing seasonal travel trends and progress on COVID-19 vaccinations, the Transportation Security Administration is hanging out a huge help wanted sign. The agency on Friday said it is launching recruitment efforts across the U.S to fill more than 6,000 transportation security officer positions by the summer and support screening operations at 430 airports. "TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation's commercial air transportation system," said Melanie Harvey, acting executive assistant administrator for TSA's security operations. "Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission." Travel, hotels and tourism have been among the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, but as more and more people obtain vaccinations the travel outlook, even amidst the ongoing grip of the pandemic, is beginning to change across the nation. - Michael P. Norton 1:56 PM Fri
June Pride Parade and Festival Canceled: Organizers on Friday canceled the 2021 Pride Parade and Festival, citing the pandemic, and said virtual events will be held instead. Boston Pride and the city of Boston attributed their decision to call off the June event to the ongoing state of emergency and prohibition on large gatherings until the state moves into Phase 4 of its reopening plan. "If all conditions are in place for such events," organizers said, Boston Pride and the City of Boston are considering moving the Pride Parade and Festival to a date in the fall. "While I know this was a difficult decision to make, postponing Boston's 2021 Pride Parade and Festival is the right choice as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Boston Mayor Martin Walsh. "In Boston, we are committing to living by the values of inclusion, diversity and acceptance, and that will never change. Our city will continue to support Boston Pride, and when safe to do so, the Pride Parade and Festival will be back and stronger than ever." Virtual events being planned for June include the Pride Flag Raising at City Hall Plaza and the Pride Lights ceremony to honor all those lost to and affected by HIV/AIDS. - Michael P. Norton 1:36 PM Fri
Lawmakers Want Towns to Keep Getting Vaccines: Forty-two lawmakers are calling for Baker administration to reverse its decision to stop sending COVID-19 vaccine first doses to most municipalities next month and asking for the state to instead prioritize local infrastructure. In a Thursday letter to Gov. Charlie Baker, the lawmakers argued that mass vaccination locations pose challenges for seniors, who may have preexisting relationships with local institutions and be uneasy about traveling 30-45 minutes to a large-scale site. "Localities have worked tirelessly to setup local vaccination infrastructure so that seniors can avoid the burdens of the mass vaccination sites," they wrote. "Each time local officials adjust to changes in the vaccine rollout, another change is handed down. These abrupt actions are counterproductive. Our local officials and public health experts are already frustrated at the lack of vaccine distribution to their communities; the decision to halt supply to these sites further undermines Public Health Officials' ability to vaccinate those who need the vaccine the most." The letter was circulated by first-term Rep. Adam Scanlon of North Attleboro, whose office said the decision came as his community was holding what was planned to be the first of many weekly clinics. - Katie Lannan 10:51 AM Fri
Communities in Red Back to Double Digits: The weekly count of Massachusetts municipalities facing the greatest COVID-19 risks dropped by 40 percent Thursday, returning to double digits for the first time in months. The Department of Public Health tallied 66 communities where the recent rate of infections or positive test rate warrant the top risk designation, color-coded in red, a drop of 44 communities from a week earlier. For five straight weeks, the number of cities and towns in the red has dropped, mirroring statewide improvements in other health metrics from a winter peak around the new year. The weekly DPH report tracked a better infection outlook across the state, too, with an average daily incidence rate over the past 14 days of 30 cases per 100,000 -- down from 38.5 per 100,000 last week. - Chris Lisinski 10:48 AM Fri
Hartford Non-Profit Reaching Into Community: To reach more than 10,000 people of color in Connecticut over three months, Health Equity Solutions has launched an outreach program centered on spreading information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday announced the partnership with the Hartford-based non-profit, which will "share facts and dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine" and focus on faith-based and education-based networks "to reach the widest audiences throughout Connecticut, and in particular will address issues concerning distrust of the medical system within the African-American community." Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber, president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, said in a statement released by Lamont's office: "Our communities have been underserved and sometimes abused by the health system in this country. Houses of faith are citadels of trust in Black communities. It makes sense for us to step up and help our communities understand the vaccine, and to learn to trust the health care system." - Michael P. Norton 8:08 AM Fri
