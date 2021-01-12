JAN. 12 -- Gillette Stadium has spent most of the last 20 Januarys preparing to host a New England Patriots playoff game. This year, with the Patriots offseason already well underway, the Foxborough stadium is gearing up to host an unprecedented vaccination drive.
Starting next week, about 300 first responders will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Gillette each day and the facility will ramp up giving 5,000 shots of the vaccine daily once more doses become available and the state advances into the next stages of its vaccination plan, Gov. Baker announced Tuesday.
Getting needles into people's arms more quickly will be key to the economic recovery from the pandemic, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President and CEO Eric Rosengren said Tuesday. Though the next six months may remain "quite challenging," Rosengren predicted a rosier second half of 2021.
Massachusetts is benefitting from the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress and signed by the president last month to the tune of about $9 billion, the Baker administration estimated. About a third of that money is being sent directly to taxpayers in the form of stimulus checks up to $600.
The Department of Public Health added 4,906 new cases of COVID-19 to the state's total Tuesday and announced the recent deaths of 67 more people in the Bay State. Since Feb. 1, 2020, Massachusetts has confirmed 422,474 cases of the coronavirus and at least 12,996 people have died of the virus. Counting people who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of COVID-19, the virus has killed 13,273 people here since mid-March 2020.
There were 2,219 people with COVID-19 hospitalized as of Monday, DPH reported on Tuesday, which was an increase of eight patients from a day earlier. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 451 people were being treated in an intensive care unit, including 271 people who needed the help of a ventilator to breathe. -- Colin A. Young
Feds Making Vaccine Stockpile Available to States: The federal government will open up access to every COVID-19 vaccine dose it has on hand rather than keep some as a backup, aiming to accelerate distribution of the crucial immunization after an initial rollout that has been uneven. In an interview on Good Morning America, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said states have been "too narrowly focused" on vaccine administration so far, prompting federal leaders to make every vaccine dose available. "We had been holding back second doses as a safety stock, but we now believe that our manufacturing is predictable enough that we can ensure second doses are available for people from ongoing production, so everything is now available for our states and our health care providers," Azar said. The United States government will also formally recommend that states prioritize vaccinating adults aged 65 and older and those under 65 with an underlying health issue that puts them at higher risk for COVID-19, Azar said, calling as a third step for directing vaccine doses to more pharmacies, community health centers and other locations that can help administer it. "It has been overly hospitalized so far in too many states," he said. "We have the vaccine. The demand is there. We need to get these orders. We have supplies that have not yet been ordered of the vaccine." - Chris Lisinski 4:10 PM Tue
Lawmakers Want Faster Vaccines in Low-Income Schools: Nearly three dozen lawmakers urged the Baker administration to prioritize schools in low-income areas for COVID vaccines and a new pool testing system, arguing that students in those districts have been particularly disrupted by remote learning and need help returning to classrooms as soon as possible. Early education and K-12 workers will qualify for vaccines partway into the second phase of the Baker administration's rollout plan, tentatively scheduled to take place between February and April, and the 35 lawmakers who wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday want some schools to move toward the front of that line. "While remote learning has changed life for every student and family, it is evident that the consequences and negative effects are disproportionately felt in low-income districts," the lawmakers wrote. "As you know, the challenges of technology, child-care, language barriers and more have made remote learning incredibly difficult across these districts. Furthermore, the workforce in low-income school districts have been most exposed to the virus, providing yet another public health driven reason to prioritize these communities." The Baker administration has pushed for months for schools to bring students back to in-person learning as much as is safely possible, and last week, officials announced a new system to provide pool testing for students and staff in schools. - Chris Lisinski 3:38 PM Tue
Dentists Want Greater Vaccine Priority: Delta Dental of Massachusetts is pushing Gov. Charlie Baker's administration to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to dentists and their staff members. The much-anticipated vaccine has been made available to COVID-facing health care workers and first responders so far, but Delta Dental said that dentists should be prioritized for vaccination because they cannot realistically practice social distancing or mask-wearing when working in a patient's mouth. "Dentists are an essential part of our health care community. They play a pivotal role in keeping people healthy throughout this crisis and beyond. During this pandemic, dentists have implemented unprecedented safety measures so that they could return to work and continue to provide oral health care services. Despite this vigilance, dentists and their staff are under continual threat of contracting the virus given the high-risk of exposure to aerosols," President and CEO Dennis Leonard wrote. Dentists, dental students and dental hygienists are part of the first of three phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Massachusetts and fall just behind home-based health care workers in the state's order of priority. Dentists are expected to be able to receive the vaccine by the end of February. Leonard urged the administration to "provide more clarity and ensure that dentists begin receiving the vaccine immediately." He also pointed out that many dentists have already agreed to help the state get the vaccine into people's arms by administering it to patients, and that working with dentists will help Massachusetts get the vaccine to more people sooner. -- Colin A. Young 11:09 AM Tue
Early Ed Lobby Pleads for Inclusion in Pool Testing: It's "unconscionable" to exclude the early education and care industry from a K-12 pool testing program announced last week by the Baker administration, the industry said Monday. Representatives of more than 250 providers, advocates and associations said their sector needs access to the same COVID-19 health and safety supports that are being provided to K-12 schools. In a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday, which was distributed by Early Education for All, dozens of signers wrote, "We remind you that early education and care and after-school providers have been at work, serving children in-person since the first days of the pandemic. We remind you that you have deemed us essential workers and that you have noted repeatedly that we are foundational to Massachusetts' post-pandemic recovery. Clearly, we are not essential enough to benefit from the same health and safety measures meant to protect the lives and wellbeing of our K-12 brothers and sisters who care for the same families that we do." They added, "As we look upon the next few months knowing that the Covid-19 transmission rate is going to continue to rise, failure to make testing available to our programs will mean more of us will close, leaving more families without the care solutions they need and more young children without the early education they deserve." Baker last week outlined a pool testing approach that will be available in public schools, describing it as a more efficient way to test large numbers of students and staff. - Michael P. Norton 9:08 AM Tue
