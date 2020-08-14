AUG. 14: Friday marked the deadline for school districts across Massachusetts to submit their reopening plans to state education officials, coming at the end of a week that proponents of in-person and virtual learning each spent making their cases.
The week passed with only one televised COVID-19 update from Gov. Charlie Baker, who has slowed down from a schedule of daily press conferences at the height of an April surge in cases. Baker administration officials, though, were updating guidance posted on the state's COVID-19 website throughout the week, offering new rules of the road for public life during the pandemic.
Coming on the heels of guidance published earlier in the week about school reopening models, youth and adult amateur sports, and day-trips across the Rhode Island border, an updated document published Friday instructed leisure boaters not to tie their crafts together.
Also as of Friday, travelers to Massachusetts from Hawaii will now need to follow the quarantine procedures required for people arriving from Rhode Island and most other states. The no-quarantine list is now down to six northeastern states deemed lower-risk: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. - Katie Lannan
Friday Case Update: The rolling average of positive COVID-19 test rates hit a new low in Friday's Department of Public Health report, falling to 1.4 percent. The department reported 212 new cases and 21,552 newly tested individuals, bringing the state's cumulative caseload to 113,729. Fourteen new deaths brought the fatality count to 8,582 since the first death linked to the coronavirus was logged on March 20. When deaths among people with probable cases of COVID-19 are added in, the tally rises to 8,810. - Katie Lannan 4:24 PM Fri
State: Don't Tie Your Boats Together: Updated boating guidance released Friday afternoon by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs now prohibits the tying together of recreational boats. The guidance, which spells out the rules for boating and other marine activities in the current stage of the state's gradual reopening, now says, "All recreational crafts must remain a safe distance apart. Rafting-up vessels in prohibited." State officials have been trying to discourage large gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and seeking ways to minimize crowds at outdoor recreation spots. Groups tying their boats together has been a concern for officials in Gloucester, where Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a 7News interview this week, "I'm tired of everyone's baloney. If you want to go in the ocean, respect it. Just because it's open doesn't mean it's all yours." - Katie Lannan 4:07 PM Fri
Biden Calls for National Mask Use: Citing "overwhelming evidence" that wearing face coverings in public limits the spread of COVID-19, the Democratic presidential ticket called Thursday for governors in every state to order the use of face-coverings until at least November. "Every single American should be wearing a mask when they're outside for the next three months at a minimum," presumptive presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden said at an event alongside his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, according to video posted by the Associated Press. "Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing. The estimates by the experts are that it would save over 40,000 lives in the next three months. 40,000 lives if people act responsibly. It's not about your rights. It's about your responsibilities as an American." Adherence with face-covering practices -- which, after uncertainty at the start of the pandemic, have emerged as some of the most common strategies public health experts recommend -- varies among states. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all residents starting in May to wear masks or face coverings when they are unable to socially distance in public, and businesses can deny service to those who do not abide by the policy. - Chris Lisinski 3:49 PM Fri
Galvin Plans Mail-in Voting Discussion: Secretary of State William Galvin will give the public insights next week into how much interest voters have expressed in acquiring mail-in ballots for the Sept. 1 primary. On Tuesday, four days before the first-ever early voting period in Massachusetts before a primary election begins, Galvin will host a press conference to discuss preparations for the new practice and how election officials have handled the COVID-prompted authorization for no-excuse mail-in voting. Galvin's office said in a press release that the secretary would discuss "the number of mail-in ballots requested, as well as information on returning and counting those ballots." Scrutiny on mail-in voting is high amid cuts to the United States Postal Service and President Donald Trump's public declaration that he does not support more funding for the system because it would allow for universal mail-in voting. According to a Friday Washington Post report, Massachusetts is one of 46 states whom the United States Postal Service warned that it cannot guarantee all ballots for the general election will arrive safely and with enough time. - Chris Lisinski 3:24 PM Fri
Uneven Return to Bag Bans: One month after Gov. Charlie Baker lifted a COVID-related pause on local plastic bag bans, communities with policies on the books have resumed enforcement at an uneven pace, according to an advocacy group that supports the policy. In March, Baker suspended local plastic bag bans and prohibited the use of reusable bags in grocery stores in an attempt to limit transmission risks for COVID-19, then revoked that policy in July. MASSPIRG said Friday that its researchers studied 15 cities that have their own bans on single-use plastic bags and found that only Haverhill and Lynn immediately reinstated the restriction once Baker allowed it. Five others -- Boston, Lowell, Newton, Somerville and Brookline -- set future dates when the ban will again take effect, while Framingham and Quincy's plans are unclear, and Worcester, Plymouth and Malden did not respond to researchers. Cambridge's ban has taken effect after setting a date. "We understand and have no quarrel with the fact that some cities and towns allowed for a 'rollout' to re-start their plastic bag bans," MASSPIRG Executive Director Janet Domenitz said in a press release. "But we are troubled to see there is still some confusion and uncertainty on returning to this important policy, Our main message is that we cannot let the pandemic lead us to more waste, or let the plastic industry propaganda that disposables are 'healthy' prevail." - Chris Lisinski 2:30 PM Fri
Conditions Placed on Travelers From Hawaii: Massachusetts public health officials added Hawaii to the list of states covered by a mandatory travel order after initially including it among a small number of exempt states. Effective Friday, anyone traveling from Hawaii to Massachusetts must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or provide results of a negative COVID-19 test taken at most 72 hours before reaching the Bay State. The Department of Public Health said on Twitter that the change was "due to increases in Hawaii's positive test rate and cases per 100,000." Under the travel order that took effect Aug. 1, states with an average daily case rate of less than six people per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate below 5 percent are exempt from the mandatory restrictions. With Hawaii's removal, six states are left on the lower-risk, unrestricted list: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. According to DPH's website, Rhode Island remains affected by the travel order after being added last week. New York -- another state that imposed mandatory quarantine periods on travelers from many states -- removed Rhode Island from its own restricted list. - Chris Lisinski 11:33 AM Fri
