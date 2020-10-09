OCT. 9: Seven months since he declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker met Friday with Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, at the State House in a private meeting.
The meeting with Birx came after she held a forum in Cambridge to learn more about testing on college campuses in Massachusetts and as Massachusetts watches COVID-19 activity increase. The state reported more than 730 new cases Friday, the 11th day in a row that has added at least 400 new cases to the state's total. That total surpassed 135,000 cases Friday.
Baker did not hold any public events Friday and a press conference he previously said he would hold this week to discuss the state of personal protective equipment procurement and manufacturing ahead of what is expected to be a fall/winter uptick in cases never materialized.
Statewide, Massachusetts appears on track to surpass the crucial threshold of an average of 8 daily new cases per 100,000 next week -- a threshold for municipalities that indicates the communities at the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission. As of this Wednesday's report, the statewide incidence rate was an average of 7.3 daily cases per 100,000 residents, up from 5.7 the previous week. It is unclear what, if any, effect another similar increase would have on the state's economic reopening plans.
Next week, an eviction moratorium enacted this year to keep people healthy and in their houses during the pandemic is scheduled to end, though a solution may be in the works with input from all three branches of state government. Next week could also bring answers on the fiscal year 2021 budget -- Baker's administration is due by Thursday to decide whether it will revise the pre-pandemic revenue estimate. -- Colin A. Young
Middlesex Jail Tests Find 27 Negatives: Twenty-seven incarcerated individuals in the Middlesex County Jail and House of Correction all tested negative for COVID-19 in the past week, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian announced Friday. Seventeen of those people were tested a second time after officials confirmed one positive case last week, prompting a quarantine order in the housing unit, but the quarantine will now end. Only one of the other 10 individuals displayed any symptoms before testing negative, Koutoujian said. "As the Commonwealth continues its phased reopening, we recognize there is an increased risk of COVID entering our facility. We are not a fortress on a hill, but rather a part of the community and we must all remain vigilant," Koutoujian said in a press release. "The health, wellness and safety of all those who work at, live in and visit the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction are -- and will continue to be -- our top priorities." Earlier this week, more than 130 inmates at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction tested positive. - Chris Lisinski 5:09 PM Fri
Groups Call for $215 Million to Avoid Evictions: A coalition of housing organizations and advocacy groups urged Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders to deploy $215 million in emergency funding to stave off a potential flood of evictions that it warns will arrive when the statewide moratorium expires next week. In a letter on Thursday, the groups -- led by Citizens' Housing and Planning Association CEO Rachel Heller -- warned that courts should be "the last resort" for managing tenancies and that evictions could create health risks, higher social services costs, lasting impacts on tenants and debts for property owners. Instead, they argued, the state should spend $175 million to expand the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition Program so it could give up to $10,000 to households impacted by COVID-19, plus another $25 million on targeted outreach to communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and $15 million to help low-income tenants and property owners access legal assistance in eviction cases. "This assistance could help an estimated 17,000 households avoid eviction and keep properties stable through March as we work to defeat the virus, secure additional federal resources, and restore our economy," the groups wrote. "Without financial assistance, tenants and property owners will face ever mounting bills with tens of thousands of residents fearing eviction." Baker has signaled he is unlikely to extend the moratorium beyond its Oct. 17 expiration and is instead working to find a solution alongside judicial and legislative leaders. In addition to CHAPA, signatories included Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, The Boston Foundation, the Alliance for Business Leadership, the Small Property Owners Association and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. - Chris Lisinski 4:48 PM Fri
Tufts Opens Community Testing Program: Starting Tuesday, Tufts University plans to offer free COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic adult residents of certain Medford and Somerville streets near its campus. The community testing program is slated to run through Dec. 11. Testing will be offered on an appointment-only basis on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. "I have asked Tufts to expand the list of streets that are in the list," Somerville Rep. Denise Provost wrote in an email newsletter. "I'm told that Tufts would prefer to start small and expand, rather than have to reduce the coverage of its program." - Katie Lannan 4:45 PM Fri
730+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Up: Friday brought another 734 new cases of COVID-19 and word from the Department of Public Health of 12 recent COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's total caseload to 135,011 people and the virus' death toll here to 9,577 individuals. DPH said Friday that 4.6 percent of individuals tested during the 24-hour reporting period were found to be positive for the coronavirus, but said that the seven-day average of the positive test rate of all tests conducted remained at 1.1 percent. There were 16 more people with COVID-19 hospitalized as of midday Friday compared to the day before, settling out at an even 500. As a three-day average, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is up 65 percent from late August. -- Colin A. Young 4:13 PM Fri
106 Student Cases Reported to DESE: More than 100 Massachusetts public school students and more than 50 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, according to data published by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education based on local-level reporting to the state. The 106 student cases and 57 staff cases logged across school districts, education collaboratives and approved special education schools in the week from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 are up from the 63 student and 34 staff cases reported the previous week. Haverhill had the most student cases, with eight, followed by five each in Burlington and Hudson. The highest number of staff cases was the six reported in Milton, which also reported two student cases. Case information is not reported for students who are learning in a fully remote model, or for staff who have not been in district buildings seven days prior to their positive result. - Katie Lannan 10:08 AM Fri
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.