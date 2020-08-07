AUG. 7 -- As the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 accelerates throughout Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday imposed new restrictions and announced new enforcement actions designed to keep the virus from getting out of hand again.
Amid reports of large parties and unauthorized gatherings, Baker said "some residents feel a bit too relaxed about the seriousness of this virus" and announced that he was lowering the outdoor gathering limit from 100 people to 50 people, effective Tuesday. He also put the second step of Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan on hold indefinitely.
"People need to understand that big groups -- especially if people don't distance and don't wear face coverings, and don't do any of the things that have been talked about and discussed time and time again -- create, in many cases, spread," the governor said Friday. "And that's a big part of why we're enhancing enforcement for local police and State Police, and why we're lowering our gathering limit for outdoor events."
Baker will have more to say about the new enforcement on Tuesday, when he said he will announce which Massachusetts communities are at a higher risk of COVID-19 than others. Statewide, there were 320 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by public health officials Friday. Three of the five days this week saw new case counts higher than 300.
With just more than two weeks until the start of the fall semester, the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Thursday night told students not to return to campus since the flagship will no longer offer housing to students whose courses are entirely remote. -- Colin A. Young
New Cases Again Above 300: The Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 320 new cases of COVID-19 and announced the recent deaths of 18 people with the virus. With the additions from Friday's report, the state's total caseload since Feb. 1 increased to 111,853 and the virus's death toll climbed to at least 8,488, or 8,709 people when counting those who died with probable cases of COVID-19. The 320 new cases resulted from 14,740 tests, working out to a 2.17 percent positive test rate. The data DPH released Friday showed the state's seven-day average positive test rate was 1.9 percent as of Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 declined by 13 to 390 as of midday Friday. There were 69 people being treated in intensive care units, including 30 people intubated, according to DPH. Both of those levels were down slightly from Thursday. -- Colin A. Young 3:59 PM Fri
Boston Teachers Union Offers "Safe Restart" Plan: The Boston Teachers Union on Friday called on the city to plan for a fully remote school reopening, with a phased-in return to any in-person learning only when all safety protocols are in place. The 10,000-member union released its proposal, titled "Creating the Schools Our Students Deserve: Aspirations, Proposals, and Priorities of the Boston Teachers Union for a Safe Restart," and said it joined the American Federation of Teachers - Massachusetts and Massachusetts Teachers Association in saying that educators oppose returning to unsafe school buildings until districts and the state can meet some criteria: showing that community transmission of COVID-19 is under control in the region; the presence of a public health infrastructure to support effective disease testing, surveillance, tracing and isolation in schools; access to remote work assignments for all staff who are at high risk or live with someone who is high risk, and that in-person teaching is a voluntary choice; and that the district and school have funded a series of safeguards and protocols dealing with distancing, face coverings, personal protective equipment and other issues. - Michael P. Norton 3:46 PM Fri
Baker Worried About Remote Ed Impacts: Stressing the importance of local decision-making, Gov. Charlie Baker flagged concerns Friday with a fully remote educational model for K-12 schools in the fall and said "the facts don't support" implementing such a policy statewide. Districts must prepare plans for fully in-person, fully online and a blend of the two, and many are opting to start their years with all education offered remotely as COVID-19 infections slowly accelerate in Massachusetts. At a Friday press conference where he ordered a pause in the statewide reopening plan, Baker pointed to the success of special education and summer school programs when asked if all-remote is safest at this point. He warned, too, that keeping younger students physically out of classrooms in the fall -- when, unlike the months of online learning in the spring, teachers and students do not yet know each other -- could pose major challenges to their education. "Trying to teach those kids how to read remotely -- that's not how you teach kids how to read," Baker said. "You teach kids how to read phonetically with repetition and individualized attention." Having multiple plans ready in each district is important, Baker said, because schools may need to shift their approach, but he pushed back on the idea of ordering a single statewide policy requiring remote learning as contrary to the state's long history of local control. "The final plans are all due on Aug. 10," he said. "Everybody needs to have all of them, because they may need them at some point during the year. But I think to wipe away the idea, to say everybody should go remote, the facts don't support it, the data doesn't support it, the science doesn't support it." - Chris Lisinski 3:22 PM Fri
Cross-Border Errands OK, Guv Says: Rhode Island is now subject to Massachusetts's travel restrictions for higher-risk states, but Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that it's fine for people on either side of the border to make trips back and forth, meaning it's OK for Rhode Islanders who live near the border to continue running their errands in the Bay State. Under an order Baker put in place, anyone visiting or returning to Massachusetts from a higher-risk state must fill out a travel form prior to arrival, and either quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative result from a test conducted within the previous 72 hours. Violations can result in a fine of $500 per day. "There are exemptions, there's exemptions for people who commute to and from for work. There are exemptions for transitory activities, grocery shopping, banking," Baker said when asked about cross-border errands by a reporter from a Rhode Island TV station. He added, "Go to the store, do your shopping, wear a face mask, keep six feet apart from people and go home." The governor also suggested that the state's website spelling out the requirements of the order and the exceptions to it would soon be updated. -- Colin A. Young 3:08 PM Fri
Domb: UMass Amherst Plan Will Affect Community: The University of Massachusetts Amherst's Thursday decision to ultimately not welcome most students back to campus for the fall semester "underscores the vulnerability of public higher education during this economic crisis," Rep. Mindy Domb said Friday. In a statement posted to Facebook, Domb said the move shows "how much more we need to do to strengthen" public higher education and to "ensure that decisions made to protect public health don't put the sector in peril." An Amherst Democrat who serves on the Higher Education Committee, Domb said colleges and universities stabilize their host communities' economies, and those communities may end up in need of additional funding from the state. She said she expects to learn more about UMass Amherst's plans over the coming days and get a better sense of how they will affect the Amherst community. "We may not yet have these specific details, but we know we will feel the effects of this course of action in profound ways," Domb said. - Katie Lannan 2:33 PM Fri
Pandemic Preparedness Caucus: U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts and two of her colleagues, Ohio Republican Rep. Troy Balderson and Iowa Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne, on Friday launched a new bipartisan Pandemic Preparedness Caucus in Congress, which the three lawmakers will co-chair. The caucus, according to Trahan's office, "will focus its efforts on how to strengthen America's response to the spread of COVID-19 domestically and how to better equip the United States in its fight against future pandemics." Trahan said the COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated "just how unprepared" the country was for a global pandemic. "This led to an insufficient response that has forced health care workers, public health employees, and first responders to risk their own safety while they administer lifesaving services," the Westford Democrat said in a statement. "We owe it to these heroes and to all those we represent to use the lessons learned from this pandemic to improve our response to future surges of COVID-19 and other public health crises." - Katie Lannan 2:17 PM Fri
Pressley Calls for Remote Learning: U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Friday said Massachusetts schools should start the coming academic year remotely, following similar calls from the Massachusetts Teachers Association and American Federation of Teachers of Massachusetts. Pressley, in a statement, said schools "are not equipped with the resources, equipment, classroom facilities and staff necessary to safely reopen for in person courses." She said the coming weeks should be used "to plan for equitable remote learning scenarios while we work to stabilize the public health crisis and get our schools the resources and support they would need to safely open." K-12 schools have until Monday to submit their reopening plans to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. - Katie Lannan 2:06 PM Fri
Developer Aims to Limit Long-Term Care Risks: A proposed Cape Cod long-term care facility aims to avoid many of the risks COVID-19 poses to the industry through a new design that limits crowding and offers built-in isolation space. The Canal Street Crossing project in Sagamore Beach, which developers say has been fully permitted and could be up and running within a year, would offer housing for more than 100 residents with a medical office building on-site. Cape Cod native Bob Gendron, who founded health care asset management company CREF, planned the facility as a combination of telehealth and in-person services with floor plans that should avoid the kind of crowding common in traditional nursing homes. The $40 million to $50 million project also includes pressurization and air balancing measures to avoid crossover airflow between different sections of the facility. Developers hope the plans can offer an alternative after the pandemic inflicted an enormous toll on long-term care facilities, with more than 60 percent of the 8,470 Massachusetts deaths reported from the virus through Thursday occurring in the facilities. - Chris Lisinski 12:54 PM Fri
