More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were logged in Massachusetts Friday, and Gov. Charlie Baker the state will "continue to fight full force" against the coronavirus, including efforts to expand testing and contact tracing.
Bills providing extra liability protections to health care professionals working under unusual circumstances and establishing a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures landed on Baker's desk Friday afternoon, while the Supreme Judicial Court settled another matter that had been pending in the Legislature by slicing in half the number of signatures required for candidates for any office to earn a spot on September's primary ballot. The high court also allowed state and county candidates an extra week to gather their signatures and gave the green light to some use of electronic signatures.
Advocates and other groups are now calling on lawmakers to implement a suite of changes in time for the fall elections, including same-day voter registration and expansions to vote-by-mail and early voting opportunities.
The House and the Senate adjourned Friday for a long weekend and will meet again on Tuesday, after the Patriots Day holiday. Under normal circumstances, the day marks the running of the Boston Marathon -- Mayor Marty Walsh urged would-be marathoners today not to run the course on their own this year -- and the start of April vacation week.
Schools had the option to cancel their April vacations this year and continue their remote learning programs through the week instead. Classrooms will remain physically closed until at least May 4. A decision about the rest of the school year will be made and communicated "soon," according to Baker -- Walsh said to expect it in the "next few days."
Baker announced Friday that respirator masks would be delivered to all Massachusetts police officers and firefighters, and that the state would be making additional payments to foster families. The latest daily tally shows the state has so far distributed more than a million masks, more than 550,000 N95 and KN95 respirator masks, almost 200,000 gowns, and nearly 2.5 million gloves to various entities, along with 437 ventilators. - Katie Lannan
Baker Signs COVID-19 Liability Bill: Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday signed a bill giving health care professionals immunity from lawsuits and civil liability for alleged damages related to COVID-19, as long as the services were provided in good faith and did not stem from gross negligence, recklessness or an intent to harm or discriminate. The workers in the field hospitals set up or soon to open in Boston, Worcester, Bourne, Lowell and Dartmouth would be covered under the bill. When he filed it last week, Baker said he could not "overstate the urgency of enacting this legislation." Hospital representatives have said the proposed protections will make sure doctors are confident as they care for a surge of patients while working in unprecedented circumstances. Baker signed the bill less than three hours after it reached his desk. - Katie Lannan 5:02 PM
Friday COVID-19 Case Update: Half of the 1,404 COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts have occurred in long-term care facilities, according to the latest set of state numbers released Friday afternoon. The 702 long-term care deaths represent a 15 percent increase, or 92 additional fatalities, from the 610 reported Thursday. The state's total case count rose to 34,402, including 5,142 residents and health care workers at long-term care facilities. Between Thursday's report and Friday's, 7,971 new tests were conducted, bringing the total number of patients tested for the coronavirus to 148,744. - Katie Lannan 4:25 PM
Boston Deploying Trucks to Broadcast Safety Messages: Seven "sound trucks" will wind their way through Boston neighborhoods starting this weekend, broadcasting information about the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Martin Walsh announced Friday. The mayor said the city is "launching new tactics to get the message out in the places we know are the hardest hit" and will use the trucks to play audio in multiple languages about hand-washing, mask-wearing and other ways for residents to stay safe. "These seven city trucks with mounted speakers will be driving through the neighborhoods where the cases are the highest," Walsh said at a press briefing. "You'll hear them in Hyde Park and Mattapan, Dorchester, East Boston and Roxbury." Depending on the community, the vehicles will play sound in either English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Arabic, Somali or Cabo Verde Creole, Walsh said. - Chris Lisinski 3:45 PM
MassFiscal Warns of Possible Bond Downgrade: The surge in unemployment claims stemming from the coronavirus pandemic could prompt credit rating agencies to downgrade the Massachusetts rating, according to the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. The think tank renewed its calls for reined-in spending as a response to the crisis and its economic tendrils, arguing Friday that the state risks following Illinois in receiving a reduced credit rating if the significant cost of paying unemployment benefits cuts into finances. "The total number of unemployed in Massachusetts is almost the size of the population of Vermont," MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said in a press release. "Credit rating agencies are beginning to look at state finances, and Massachusetts cannot be that far behind Illinois. National and state tax experts are warning Massachusetts State House leaders to pay attention to the state’s finances and its record-breaking unemployment levels." Over the past four weeks, more than 22 million Americans and nearly 573,000 Massachusetts residents have filed unemployment claims amid widespread business closures due to the highly infectious virus. - Chris Lisinski 12:35 PM
COVID-19 Spreads Through MBTA Workforce: The MBTA has 81 active employee cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday with the highly infectious disease continuing to hit bus drivers on the front lines in particular. More than half of the cases involve vehicle operators who keep service running: 45 are bus operators, three are subway motor persons and three are trolley motor persons, a T spokesman said. The number of bus drivers with the illness has steadily increased in recent weeks. MBTA officials have implemented several policy changes aimed at lowering employees' exposure, including testing bus drivers' temperatures before their shifts and allowing passengers to board using only rear doors. - Chris Lisinski 12:23 PM
Quarantine Sites for Kids in Group Homes: An executive order Gov. Charlie Baker signed on Thursday gives the Department of Early Education and Care the authority to establish emergency sites to provide quarantine and isolation care for children and youth who live in residential programs or group homes and test positive for COVID-19. The department is responsible for oversight and licensing of group homes that provide custodial care and services for children cared for by the Department of Children and Families, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Mental Heath and Department of Youth Services. Those programs remain open during the state of emergency, and early education officials said some do not have the capability to effectively isolate or quarantine people who have been exposed or test positive for COVID-19. The order will allow the early education department to open temporary emergency residential programs. Providers interested in opening such emergency sites can apply online. - Katie Lannan 10:14 AM
