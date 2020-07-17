JULY 17: While most of the state's COVID-19 public health metrics are showing positive signs, the three-day average number of deaths has been on the rise in recent days.
The average was 15 deaths per day as of Tuesday, up from 11 as of Saturday, and public health officials have announced above-average numbers of deaths (27 on Wednesday and 21 on Friday) in two of the three days since. One month ago, the average number of daily COVID-19 deaths was 26.
The state reported 216 new cases of the coronavirus-caused respiratory disease Friday, increasing the state's total caseload to 106,487 people. Friday's report also revealed that now more than 1 million people in Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19 since February.
Heading into the weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker has on his desk a roughly $1.1 billion COVID-19 spending bill that he had prodded the Legislature to pass in a hurry so that Massachusetts does not lose out on federal reimbursements. The governor's 10-day clock to sign, veto or amend the bill started Thursday.
With hot and humid weather expected this weekend, Baker reminded residents during a press conference Friday that outdoor activities are almost always better than indoor activities in terms of risk of coronavirus exposure. -- Colin A. Young
15 Named to Holyoke Investigation Committee: The special legislative committee that will conduct an investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak and deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home is taking shape. The order forming the panel assigned Veterans and Federal Affairs Committee chairs Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and Sen. Walter Timilty to serve as its co-chairs, with the remaining appointments to be named by House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka and minority leaders Rep. Brad Jones and Sen. Bruce Tarr. DeLeo's appointees, according to a tweet from Campbell, are Reps. Joseph Wagner, Ruth Balser, Jerry Parisella, Chris Markey, Jim Arciero, Aaron Vega, Michael Finn and Mindy Domb. Spilka said in a Thursday message to the Senate clerk's office that she had named Sens. Anne Gobi, Michael Rush, John Velis and James Welch to the committee. Sen. Dean Tran is Tarr's sole appointee, according to a Tarr spokesman. Two appointments from Jones will round out the 17-member committee, which has until March 31, 2021 to file its report and any draft legislation. - Katie Lannan 4:33 PM Fri
Friday DPH Update: The three-day average number of COVID-19 deaths is increasing in Massachusetts, according to Friday's daily update from the Department of Public Health. As of July 14, the average was 15 deaths per day, up from a low of 11 daily deaths as of July 11. Since July 14, DPH reported 27 deaths on the 15th, 11 deaths on the 16th and on Friday reported another 21 deaths, figures that are sure to continue to raise the three-day average. The 21 new deaths announced Friday brought the virus's death toll here to at least 8,184 -- or 8,402 if you count people who died with probable cases of COVID-19. DPH also reported 216 new cases on Friday, increasing the state's total caseload to 106,487 people. Other key metrics, like the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, showed progress in Friday's report. There were 515 people hospitalized as of midday Friday, a decrease of 42 patients from Thursday. One month ago, there were 998 people hospitalized in Massachusetts with COVID-19. -- Colin A. Young 4:05 PM Fri
Prison Visitations Resume at Four Facilities: State officials announced Friday that in-person visitation has resumed at four Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) facilities, and "more are expected to follow suit as health and security precautions allow." Visits resumed on July 8 at Northeastern Correctional Center (NECC) in West Concord and July 9 at Pondville Correctional Center in Norfolk. This week, inmates at South Middlesex Correctional Center in Framingham and Boston Pre-Release Center in Roslindale began receiving visitors. All four facilities are either minimum-security and/or pre-release facilities. The DOC said the resumption of visitation will is contingent upon testing data and positivity rates within that facility and the broader community. Visits at NECC and Pondville are conducted in outdoor areas and all visitors are required to comply with health and safety rules. - Michael P. Norton 4:03 PM Fri
More Outdoor Dining in Boston: In an attempt to assist small businesses that have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide additional outdoor dining options for residents, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh on Friday announced a summer pilot program for the city's Food Truck Program that includes 23 new neighborhood locations like parks, playgrounds, and public spaces where trucks will serve food from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week. "Small businesses and restaurants employ our neighbors and add to the vibrancy of our community, but have suffered greatly due to our COVID-19 response," Walsh said. "This summer Food Truck pilot will provide additional dining options for residents and visitors across our City, while also adhering to public health guidelines in order to slow the spread of COVID-19." The city has waived all site permit fees for this summer pilot, but is requiring all food trucks to be approved to operate, and to adhere to public health guidelines. -- Colin A. Young 3:29 PM Fri
