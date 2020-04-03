Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.