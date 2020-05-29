MAY 29 – The future of restaurant dining in Massachusetts became a little clearer on Friday, as Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito outlined new precautions establishments must take when they are eventually allowed to serve customers onsite again after more than two months of delivery and takeout only.
Restaurant owners, workers and patrons still don't know when, exactly, dining rooms will be able to stir back to life. Baker said Friday that he plans to announce at the end of next week -- on June 6 -- when the second phase of the state's four-pronged economic reopening plan, which includes restaurants, will begin. The governor also intends to issue an executive order Monday that will contain a full list of what sectors fall into Phase II, and allow those businesses to begin bringing back employees to prepare.
The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped below 2,000 on Friday, and Baker said key metrics, like hospitalization numbers and the percent of tests that come back positive, are "trending in the right direction."
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Massachusetts since February rose above 95,000, and the 78 new deaths reported brought the state's death toll to 6,718.
The Massachusetts Senate, fresh off swearing in two new members on Thursday, turned its attention to Capitol Hill, highlighting its priorities for a future federal aid package in a letter to the Bay State's Congressional delegation.
"Although Massachusetts has built up the third largest stabilization fund in the nation, without the significant fiscal relief proposed in the HEROES Act, Massachusetts will not be able to balance its budget without major reductions that would undercut our ability to meet the needs of residents during this crisis," 39 senators wrote. - Katie Lannan
Friday's DPH Update: Public health officials announced fewer new COVID-19 cases and fewer recent COVID-19 deaths than on Thursday, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus in Massachusetts dropped below 2,000 for the first time since the state began daily reporting of hospitalizations. The Department of Public Health on Friday reported 617 new cases of the respiratory disease and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 78 individuals. Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed here on Feb. 1, a total of 95,512 people in Massachusetts have become infected, roughly equal to the population of New Bedford. Since the first COVID-19 death was reported on March 20, 6,718 people have lost their lives to the virus, almost equal to the population of Great Barrington. The 617 new cases announced Friday resulted from 9,422 tests, meaning that 6.55 percent of all tests came back positive. That's down slightly from 6.63 percent on Thursday, though the state reported having processed about 700 more tests in Thursday's report. After ticking upwards on Thursday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 121 patients to a total of 1,991. That's down from about 4,000 COVID-19 patients being treated in Bay State hospitals in late April. The number of people being treated in an intensive care unit also dropped, from 529 on Thursday to 485 on Friday. -- Colin A. Young 4:16 PM Fri
Bottle Redemption Enforcement to Resume: Department of Environmental Protection and the attorney general's office will resume enforcement of beverage container redemption requirements starting next week. On June 5, enforcement will resume under specific guidelines at retail locations that utilize bottle return machines. Enforcement at locations that accept bottles over the counter will resume June 19. State regulations generally require retailers to accept for redemption all containers that carry the five-cent deposit and are the same size, type and brand that they sell, or face potential penalties. In March, DEP and the attorney general's office announced they would pause enforcement of the requirement for retailers to accept beverage containers that have a deposit to give grocers, supermarkets and other retail operations time and space to adjust their staffing to meet the demand of consumers stockpiling food and beverages for their extended time at home. The Department of Revenue reported collecting $5.57 million in unredeemed bottle deposits in March, up from $4.17 million in March 2019. The year-to-year uptick in abandoned deposits last month represented more than a third of revenue growth in this area for the year, and it occurred in just one month when an additional 28 million bottles and cans went unredeemed. -- Colin A. Young 1:17 PM Fri
'Heroes Pay' Dangled to Recruit Senior Care Workers: As nursing facilities around the state contend with staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts Senior Care Association announced Friday a new statewide campaign to recruit and hire resident care assistants with "heroes pay" compensation, including a $1,000 signing bonus and hourly premium wages of between $22 and $25. "Massachusetts nursing homes are using emergency state funds to offer a signing bonus of $1000 and take-home pay of $22 to $25 per hour, which can add up to $1000 per week, to assist in the care of our residents," Tara Gregorio, president of MSCA, said. "Facilities will also pay for staff training to become Certified Nursing Assistants. We want applicants to know that we are committed to your safety and to paying you the wages you deserve during this deeply challenging period. Our shared goal is to raise wages permanently across the sector, and we hope that together with the state, this is a start to that effort. We hope that many new staff will choose to take permanent jobs with our facilities." The organization said duties of an RCA may include "participating in activities with residents, assisting with meals, supporting residents’ use of video calls and other technology, housekeeping tasks, and supporting nursing staff with direct care under supervision." All new hires will be trained in infection control and the proper use of personal protective gear. -- Colin A. Young 12:41 PM Fri
SNAP Recipients Can Now Buy Groceries Online: After securing the go-ahead from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and running tests on the system, the Department of Transitional Assistance announced Friday that Massachusetts residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now buy groceries online through Amazon and Walmart with electronic benefit transfer cards. DTA said the benefits can be used to buy SNAP-eligible foods online, including fresh produce, frozen foods, dairy and eggs, plant seeds and more. Online purchases can be delivered through Amazon and some Walmart locations, and many Walmart stores also offer curbside pickup. "The Administration has been working to use all tools available to address food insecurity exacerbated by this public health crisis," Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said. "SNAP is one of the best tools available to fight hunger, putting money directly into the hands of our residence (sic) and local economy. This innovative option enables families across the Commonwealth to purchase food directly and safely." -- Colin A. Young 12:29 PM Fri
AARP Applauds Data Bill: The Massachusetts chapter of the AARP is urging Gov. Charlie Baker to sign a COVID-19 data collection bill that lawmakers sent him on Thursday. Among other measures, the bill (H 4672) includes language calling for elder care facilities -- including nursing homes, the soldiers' homes in Chelsea and Holyoke, and assisted living facilities -- to make daily COVID-19 reports to their local health department. "We thank Senate and House for the legislative actions taken to prioritize the needs of those living in long term care residences and senior housing locations," Mike Festa of AARP Massachusetts said in a statement. "We believe transparency and notice to the public is critical for public health. Caregivers and family members need and deserve to have information on COVID-19 positive cases and deaths for their own health decisions and as they consider possible next steps and interventions for their loved ones." - Katie Lannan 9:36 AM Fri
