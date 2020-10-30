OCT. 30 – The state's daily COVID-19 updates took a bit of a frightening turn the day before Halloween when the Department of Public Health confirmed nearly 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus -- the most on a single day in more than five months.
The addition of 1,488 cases of COVID-19 and the announcement of 23 recent deaths came with word from DPH that the seven-day average of the positive test rate climbed again, this time to 1.9 percent, about where it stood in early August before dipping to a low of 0.8 percent.
Since Feb. 1, 153,229 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 9,975 people have died since mid-March with test-confirmed or probable cases of the disease.
In the run-up to Halloween, Gov. Charlie Baker warned against indoor parties and said each city and town should make its own decision about trick-or-treating based on the status of local COVID-19 cases. Salem would typically be packed with costumed visitors this weekend, but instead the MBTA plans to bypass the city's commuter rail station for most of the day Saturday.
Baker told the News Service on Friday that he did the same as more than 1.3 million other Massachusetts voters this year and cast his ballot by mail ahead of Election Day. Baker, who said he would not vote for fellow Republican Donald Trump, has not said whether he cast his vote for Democrat Joe Biden. -- Colin A. Young
Most New Cases Since Mid-May: The latest resurgence of the coronavirus continued Friday when the Department of Public Health reported 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 and said the seven-day average of the positive test rate climbed again to 1.9 percent. The 1,488 new cases reported Friday appears to be the most new cases reported in a single day since May 16, when DPH confirmed 1,512 cases. While the cases in May came from fewer than 13,000 tests, the new COVID-19 cases announced Friday came from tests of 20,248 first-time test takers. DPH on Friday also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 23 people. Since Feb. 1, 153,229 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 9,975 people have died since mid-March with test-confirmed or probable cases of the disease. DPH said Friday that the seven-day average of the positive test rate increased to 1.9 percent, up from 0.8 percent about five weeks ago. The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in Massachusetts increased by 10 from Thursday to Friday and stands at 571, DPH said. -- Colin A. Young 3:59 PM Fri
Halloween Drop Box Closures: The secretary of state's office directed cities and towns Friday to empty and close unattended ballot drop boxes no later than 5 p.m. on Halloween. "There is increased concern over attempts to interfere with ballots and ballot drop boxes, malicious or otherwise, as evidenced by a recent attack on a drop box in the City of Boston," the directive read. "In addition to added recommended security measures, we are particularly concerned with potential damage that may arise on Saturday, October 31st." A 39-year-old Boston resident is charged with setting fire to a drop box outside the main branch of the Boston Public Library. The incident prompted Secretary of State William Galvin to direct local election officials to increase drop box security with measures like video surveillance. If a city or town is unable to "have personal security" of a ballot drop box on Halloween and throughout the evening, the state's top election official said the box should be closed for the night, even if they are under video surveillance. When locking the boxes, local officials must include a notice online or on the boxes themselves, Galvin's office said. - Chris Van Buskirk 3:51 PM Fri
UMass Boston Keeping Classes Remote in Spring: UMass Boston will keep the "vast majority" of coursework online during the spring semester, officials announced Friday. After a planning committee surveyed the public health outlook, school leaders decided their best option is to keep as much operation remote as possible. Only about 2 percent of courses, mostly nursing classes and those requiring labs or other hands-on activity, will be hosted on campus. The school will implement several minor changes, such as opening limited study space for students who could use a quiet place, expanding student laptop loans and Zoom licenses, and limited resumption of strength and conditioning for some winter sports teams. "Make no mistake about it, we would much prefer to be together on campus and regret to announce the continuation of Beacon life in a remote modality," UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suarez-Orozco wrote in a message to the community. "But we feel this is the most prudent decision to protect the health of our community and our city. The pandemic is not over and even our limited plans for on campus activity can and will change in response to public health conditions and the guidance of our public health authorities." Suarez-Orozco said officials are still weighing expansion to the COVID-19 testing program and how to celebrate commencement ceremonies. - Chris Lisinski 2:59 PM Fri
Youngest Residents Show Most New Cases: For the second week in a row, Massachusetts public health officials reported more new cases of COVID-19 among the youngest age group in the state than any other cohort. Cases over the past two weeks for residents ages 0 to 19 totaled 2,450 in the Department of Public Health's weekly data report published Thursday, followed by 2,264 cases for those between 20 and 29 and 2,189 cases for those between 30 and 39. Unlike all the other age cohorts, the youngest group did not experience a dramatic spike early in the pandemic, and a steady increase in recent months has pushed its new case totals above all others. The rate of new cases is not as high for the youngest residents, however: DPH counted 152.9 new cases per 100,000 residents for those between 0 and 19 over the past two weeks, far below the highest rate of 241.3 cases per 100,000 among those ages 30 to 39. Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that he believes the change in trend is a positive sign for older residents who are more vulnerable to COVID, but likely a reflection that young people are frequently falling short on precautions aimed at limiting the virus's spread. - Chris Lisinski 11:00 AM Fri
Active Cases Up 30 Percent In Last Week: The number of people with active cases of the highly-contagious coronavirus spiked by more than 30 percent in the last week to a new high of 13,744 people, the Department of Public Health said in its Oct. 29 report. That was up from 10,526 active cases of COVID-19 in the Oct. 22 report. There were 7,557 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the week, an increase of 5.29 percent. During the same time period, 4,198 people recovered from their COVID-19 diagnoses and 141 COVID-19 deaths were added to the state's death toll. After bottoming out at 2,586 active cases, the number of people in isolation with active coronavirus cases has increased each week since mid-July. -- Colin A. Young 10:14 AM Fri
Shelter In Place at Assumption University: Citing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students in quarantine and isolation, the City of Worcester and Assumption University have agreed to a campus lock-down effective at 8 a.m. Friday and until Nov. 6, with students sheltering in place and taking classes remotely only. Masslive reported Thursday that the university had announced eight more COVID-19 cases had been detected this week and that 22 percent of campus residents, or 115 students, were quarantined or in isolation. On Friday, a spokesperson for Assumption said 130 students are in isolation or quarantine both on and off campus. "Students will be sent home for any instances of non-compliance with the shelter-in-place," according to a post from Assumption President Francesco Cesareo. The Worcester Department of Public Health contacted the university, leading to the mutual agreement and lock-down approach "to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on and off campus." The requirement means students are not allowed to leave their residence hall, floor, or apartment, or to exit or enter campus, except to pick up meals at one of three drop-off locations, for medical emergencies, or for twice-per-week COVID-19 testing. Students who decide to go home will not be allowed to return to campus until January and the only visitors allowed on campus during lock-down are family members coming to pick students up to take them home. - Michael P. Norton 6:36 AM Fri
